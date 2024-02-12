The Super Soul party was a way to reach the local homeless population and provide some of their needs, in a comfortable and fun environment. "We all want to watch the game, we all want to eat, we all feel the same way we all went to cry we all went to laugh so let's get together bring down the walls and connect as humans," says Meir Kay. Many people in the community donated clothes, food, and their services to make this event happen. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/super-soul-party-provides-free-services-to-the-homeless