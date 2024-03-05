How Super Tuesday could shape Trump, Biden, and Haley's future

ABC News

Former President Donald Trump is seeking a new trial in the defamation case brought by former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, arguing that the judge in the case improperly restricted his testimony. Trump in January was ordered to pay $83.3 million in damages to Carroll for defaming her in 2019 when he denied her allegation that he sexually abused her in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in the 1990s. Trump spent less than five minutes on the witness stand, during which he testified that "I just wanted to defend myself, my family and frankly the presidency."