Super Tuesday red flags for Trump and Biden - analysts

STORY: Analysts pointed to signs indicating potential trouble ahead for both the incumbent Biden and for Trump, who is on track to become the Republican nominee in the 2024 race.

Trump won the Republican contests in a dozen states. But his only remaining rival in the race, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, continued to draw a significant fraction of the votes in several of the day's primaries, including a narrow win in Vermont.

Biden swept the Democratic contests, except for a surprise loss in American Samoa, a small U.S. territory. But as he did last week in Michigan, Biden encountered a spirited protest vote in Minnesota from people who oppose his policy toward Israel and the deadly conflict in Gaza.

"This is just getting us closer to the inevitable tonight of of who who will be running against each other, Biden versus Trump, and and we're really about to in some ways kick off the general election because then they can just focus on each other moving forward," said Lori Cox Han, Chapman University Professor Of Political Science.

Julia Azari, Marquette University Political Science Professor, said it was important not to "over-extrapolate" lessons for the November elections from the small segments of the electorate that voted in the primaries.