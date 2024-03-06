Which Super Tuesday states have an 'uncommitted' voting option?

In Michigan's Democratic primary last week, over 100,000 voters cast their ballots as uncommitted, more than 13% of the total votes cast. The movement was put together by various politicians and community organizers of Arab and Muslim descent, and intended as an act of electoral protest against President Joe Biden's unconditional support of the Israeli military.

Those results were well above the 10,000-vote goal that leaders of the movement said they set for the Michigan race.

A Democratic voter uncommitted to President Joe Biden rallies outside a polling location on Feb. 27, 2024, in Dearborn, Mich.

Coverage of the 'uncommitted' initiative has centered largely around the sentiments of Michigan's Arab and Muslim American population, which is one of the largest in the nation. But Super Tuesday's Democratic primaries could provide an initial gauge of how deep discontent runs among other historically loyal Democratic voting blocs outside of Muslim and Arab Americans.

The large number of “uncommitted” ballots in Michigan shows Biden’s vulnerability in a swing state that could play a pivotal role in November. Biden defeated Trump by just 154,000 votes in 2020.

After the Michigan primary, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden appreciates the people of Michigan who made their voices heard. "He understands how painful this moment is to many people," she said. "He gets that, which is why he has had conversations with the Arab and Muslim community and listened directly to them and heard their concerns. ... We're going to continue to do that."

Which Super Tuesday states have uncommitted as a ballot option?

The following Super Tuesday states have "uncommitted," or a similarly worded option on their Democratic presidential ballots.

North Carolina

Vermont

Colorado

Iowa

Tennessee

Alabama

Minnesota

Massachusetts

