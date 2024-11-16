Super Typhoon Man-Yi barrelling towards the Philippines

The Philippines is no stranger to weathering tropical systems and typhoons, however the pacific island nation has been bombarded by several powerful storms over the past few weeks.

Five tropical systems—four typhoons and one tropical storm—have ravaged the nation in the past three weeks. Four of those major storms have made direct landfall over the Philippines, with three of them occurring in the past week alone.

Unforunately, another strong system is already on its way to the Philippines. Super Typhoon Man-yi is set to make landfall over the weekend, unleashing even more rain over the already drenched island.

Philippines rainfall forecast

This system is equivalent to a category 4 or 5 hurricane, and is expected to make landfall over the Philippines sometime Saturday, with wind speeds up to 240 km/h. This storm will cause dangerous storm surge as it makes landfall over the region.

RELATED: Powerful typhoons ravage Philippines in back-to-back beatings

Evacuations have been ordered due to the severity of the storm. Many who have evacuated for previous storms have been unable to return back to their homes due to no reprieve from storm systems. 161 people have lost their lives due to these powerful storms.

Man-Yi storm track

After Man-Yi traverses through the Philippines, the system will weaken significantly due to the rugged terrain. It will reach the South China Sea as an equivalent to a category 1 or 2 storm.It will then recurve towards the northwest.

It will make another landfall over Vietnam, although as a much weaker storm as the system treks across cooler water and more landmass.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for more forecast updates across the Pacific.