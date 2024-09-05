Super Typhoon Yagi live: China and Hong Kong raise emergency alerts as dozens of flights cancelled

China is bracing itself for the arrival of super-typhoon Yagi, expected to be the strongest storm in nearly a decade, as emergency alerts were raised, schools were shut and flights cancelled.

Yagi, which has doubled in strength after hitting the Philippines earlier this week, now packs sustained winds of 209 kmph (130 mph) near its eye, making it the second-most powerful cyclone this year anywhere in the world after Hurricane Beryl.

On Thursday morning its epicentre was 610km southeast of Zhanjiang City in Guangdong province. Moving westward at 10-15 kmph, it is churning towards China’s southern provinces. It will have the biggest impact on Guangdong and Hainan, with landfall expected between Qionghai and Dianbai on Friday.

Authorities in China, Hong Kong, and Macau have shut schools, suspended flights, and raised typhoon alerts as the storm nears. Hong Kong’s stock exchange may close if its No 8 signal – the third in a five-tier system – remains in place on Friday.

Super-typhoons rarely make landfall in Hainan, with only nine out of 106 from 1949 to 2023 classified as such.

12:30 , Stuti Mishra

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) will be closed on Friday morning due to Typhoon Yagi and could remain shuttered for the whole day.

The storm has prompted a No 8 alert from the Hong Kong Observatory, the third level in a five-tier warning system.Issued at 6.20pm local time, this alert indicates gale or storm-force winds near sea level and is expected to remain in effect at least until noon on Friday.

Under the current rules of the HKEX, a Typhoon Signal No 8 leads to the cancellation of the morning trading session.The status of the afternoon session will depend on whether the alert is lowered by noon.

If the signal is still in place, trading for the day will be entirely suspended.In addition to financial market impacts, Typhoon Yagi has also led to dozens of flight cancellations in Hong Kong and Hainan.

Super Typhoon Yagi to lash east and west coasts of Thailand

12:10 , Stuti Mishra

Thailand's Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain and windstorms this weekend as Super Typhoon Yagi approaches.

The storm, moving slowly westward from the South China Sea, is expected to pass over Hainan Island in China and reach northern Vietnam by Friday or Saturday, bringing significant weather impacts.

Thanasit Iam-ananchai, acting director-general of the Meteorological Department, said northern and northeastern Thailand will see heavy downpours and strong winds on Saturday and Sunday as a result of Yagi’s outer bands.

Coastal areas along the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will also experience monsoon-driven rains on Thursday and Friday, with warnings of potential flash floods and runoffs.

Small boats are advised to remain ashore along both coasts until Sunday due to rough seas.

While Yagi’s main impact is centred on southern China, it is also expected to affect Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand, bringing significant rainfall to the region over the weekend.

Super Typhoon Yagi rainfall forecast: Up to 30 inches of rain expected

11:50 , Stuti Mishra

The latest rainfall forecast from AccuWeather shows Yagi is expected to bring up to 16 inches (400 mm) of rain, with some areas possibly receiving as much as 30 inches (760 mm), across southern China, Hainan Island, northern Vietnam, northern Laos, and northern Thailand between Friday and Sunday.

Map shows rainfall forecast from AccuWeather across southern China, Hainan Island, northern Vietnam, northern Laos, and northern Thailand between Friday and Sunday (AccuWeather)

Mapped: Super Typhoon Yagi path and forecast

11:30 , Stuti Mishra

Storm Yagi has intensified into a super typhoon as it churns towards China, making it possibly the strongest storm to hit the country in nearly a decade.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 209kmph (130mph) near its eye, Yagi registers as the world's second-most powerful tropical cyclone in 2024 so far, after the Category 5 Atlantic Hurricane Beryl.

Its epicentre was located around 400km southeast of Zhanjiang City in Guangdong province on Thursday evening, moving westward at 10-15kmph.

The storm will have the biggest impact on Guangdong and Hainan, with landfall expected between Qionghai and Dianbai on Friday but Vietnam, Laos and Thailand can also expect heavy rainfall.

Major cities like Hong Kong, Macau, and Guangzhou are bracing for possible flooding and disruptions.

Here's the path for Super Typhoon Yagi and forecast for next few days.

Mapped: Yagi becomes a super typhoon as it heads for Chinese coast

Hong Kong schools to stay closed on Friday as Super Typhoon Yagi approaches

11:10 , Stuti Mishra

Hong Kong will halt all school classes tomorrow as Super Typhoon Yagi approaches, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

The suspension affects all day schools, including kindergartens, primary, secondary, and special schools, the Education Bureau announced on Thursday.

The Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) will issue its No 8 typhoon signal – the third level in a five-tiered system – at 6pm (local time) on Thursday, and it is set to remain in effect until at least noon on Friday.

Thursday evening classes have also been cancelled as a precaution.

Super Typhoon Yagi is expected to pass 300km southwest of Hong Kong on Friday morning. The current No 3 warning has been in place since yesterday night.

Dozens of flights have also been cancelled.

Photos: People wade through knee-deep water in Philippines after flooding from Typhoon Yagi

10:50 , Stuti Mishra

Roshien Bantog, 33, cooks a stew in the flood, during Tropical Storm Yagi, locally known as Enteng in Apalit, Pampanga, Philippines (REUTERS)

A resident cycles through a flooded street following heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Yagi at a village in Cainta town, Rizal province, East of Manila (AFP via Getty Images)

Residents push their motorcycle through a flooded street following heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Yagi at a village in Cainta town, Rizal province, East of Manila (AFP via Getty Images)

Urgent action ordered as Vietnam prepares for Super Typhoon Yagi

10:30 , Stuti Mishra

Vietnam's prime minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a call for urgent action as Super Typhoon Yagi approaches, with the storm expected to impact northern the and central regions of the country.

The typhoon, which intensified on Thursday while churning towards China's Hainan province, is expected to bring dangerous winds and heavy rains to coastal and inland areas of Laos, Vietnam and Thailand over the next few days.

A directive was sent by the Vietnamese PM to leaders of provinces and cities, including major regions such as Hanoi, Haiphong, and Quang Ninh, urging them to prioritise storm preparedness and public safety, according to Vietnam Plus.

The storm is forecast to impact the Gulf of Tonkin in Vietnam on Friday as it makes landfall in China, bringing strong winds, heavy rainfall, and the risk of floods and landslides.

Local authorities are instructed to postpone non-essential meetings, focus on securing vulnerable communities, and protect critical infrastructure like dykes, dams, and transportation networks, the news outlet reported.

Coastal areas and offshore vessels are also being secured, and all efforts are being made to prevent urban flooding and damage to agricultural production.

Deputy prime minister Tran Hong Ha has been tasked with overseeing response efforts, ensuring swift action to minimise the storm's impact on lives and property.

Photos: Waves thrash Chinese shore and dark clouds cover the sky ahead of Typhoon Yagi

10:15 , Stuti Mishra

A ship passes by as storm clouds gather over Victoria harbour in Hong Kong on September 5, 2024, as super typhoon Yagi tracked across the South China Sea towards the southern China coast (AFP via Getty Images)

Tourists take photos on the promenade at Victoria harbour in Hong Kong on Thursday as super typhoon Yagi tracked across the South China Sea towards the southern China coast (AFP via Getty Images)

A man looks up on a promenade at Victoria harbour in Hong Kong on Thursday as super typhoon Yagi tracked across the South China Sea towards the southern China coast (AFP via Getty Images)

Macau under alert ahead of Super Typhoon Yagi

09:55 , Stuti Mishra

Macau has raised its alert level as Super Typhoon Yagi, currently in the northern South China Sea, moves west-northwest toward the region between Guangdong and Hainan Island.

Yagi is expected to pass within 300 kilometres south of Macau tomorrow bringing strengthening winds and frequent thunderstorms.

Due to the storm's extensive circulation, the Tropical Cyclone Signal No 8 may be issued on tonight, a government statement said.

Hong Kong is also expected to raise No 8 alert this evening.

In addition to the typhoon warning, low-lying areas in Macau's inner harbour could experience minor flooding of up to 0.5 meters, it said, raising the possibility of a Blue or Yellow Storm Surge Warning, depending on Yagi's exact path and intensity.

Dozens of flights cancelled in Hong Kong amid Super Typhoon Yagi

09:30 , Stuti Mishra

Thirty-eight flights were cancelled in Hong Kong today as the city prepared for Super Typhoon Yagi. The Airport Authority announced that transport arrangements will be made for affected passengers.

Chapman Fong Shui-man, deputy director for airport operations, said that all cancelled flights will be rescheduled on Friday, according to SCMP.

The most impacted airlines were Cathay Pacific Airways, budget carrier HK Express, Greater Bay Airlines, and Hong Kong Airlines.

Some bus services to the airport will also be suspended, with MTR trains adjusting services to fill the gaps left by the buses, Mr Fong said.

Hong Kong is set to issue its third-highest typhoon signal, No 8, at 6.40pm local time, which will shut many businesses and reduce transport in the region.

The city's weather observatory warns of intense rain bands affecting the territory, with heavy showers expected to continue today and tomorrow.

Photo: Funerals held for victims of landslide triggered by Storm Yagi

09:00 , Stuti Mishra

A funeral wake of Arlene Patangan Calano, 44 years old died due to the onslaught of Tropical Storm Yagi are seen with their family in Antipolo, Rizal. Arlene died by saving her siblings and grandchild against the flash flood. (Anadolu via Getty Images)

Rainfall from Typhoon Yagi could exceed 30 inches as storm strengthens, forecaster warns

08:43 , Stuti Mishra

Typhoon Yagi, known as Enteng in the Philippines, is expected to intensify further as it tracks westward across the northern South China Sea in the coming days, according to warnings from AccuWeather meteorologists.

The storm, which is already generating substantial rainfall, is forecasted to bring between 16 and 30 inches (400 to 760 mm) of rain to regions including southern China, Hainan Island, northern Vietnam, northern Laos, and northern Thailand from Friday through Sunday. Such heavy rainfall could lead to severe flooding, mudslides, and significant transportation disruptions.

Wind speeds associated with Yagi are also projected to be extreme. Gusts could reach up to 160 mph (260 kmph), with AccuWeather forecast showing it potentially peaking at 180 mph (290 kmph). These powerful winds pose risks of substantial structural damage, widespread power outages, and major logistical delays. The most intense winds are expected near the storm's landfall, potentially impacting the Leizhou Peninsula or Hainan Island.

Photos: Residents in Philippines clean flooded homes after Tropical Storm Yagi

08:10 , Stuti Mishra

Residents sweep mud off the street, in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Yagi, locally known as Enteng, in Pilila, Rizal province, Philippines (REUTERS)

Jefernell Cervantes, 28, takes a break from cleaning the mud off their home after it was flooded due to Tropical Storm Yagi, locally known as Enteng, in Pilila, Rizal province, Philippines (REUTERS)

Workers collect garbage after floods caused by Tropical Storm Yagi, locally called Enteng, subside in Antipolo city, Rizal province, Philippines (AP)

Which countries will be affected by Super Typhoon Yagi?

07:30 , Stuti Mishra

Super Typhoon Yagi is expected to bring heavy wind gusts and rainfall to several countries in Southeast Asia. Starting with China’s southeastern coast, particularly Guangdong and Hainan Island, Yagi will also affect northern Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand as it moves westward.

In China, Yagi’s landfall on Hainan will bring dangerous winds and torrential rain, with the strongest impact from Friday through Sunday. Major cities like Hong Kong, Macau, and Guangzhou are bracing for possible flooding and disruptions.

As the storm moves inland, northern Vietnam will experience heavy rains and strong winds, with the risk of flooding and landslides in mountainous areas.

Northern Laos and Thailand are also expected to face similar conditions, with intense rainfall potentially causing flash floods and landslides. Although the storm will weaken by the time it reaches these areas.

How Hong Kong's typhoon alert system works

07:10 , Stuti Mishra

As Super Typhoon Yagi approaches Hong Kong, the city is set to raise the No 8 typhoon signal, prompting widespread closures and disruptions.

The Hong Kong Observatory uses a numbered typhoon warning system to alert residents to the severity of approaching storms and guide them in taking appropriate action. Here’s how the system works:

No 1 Signal: The first level, No 1, is issued when a tropical cyclone is within 800 kilometres of Hong Kong. At this stage, the storm does not pose an immediate threat, but the signal serves as an early alert for the public to stay informed and monitor updates on the storm’s development.

No 3 Signal: As the storm draws closer and winds intensify to between 41 and 62 kmph, the No 3 signal is raised. This warning typically results in the closure of kindergartens and special schools, as seen earlier when Typhoon Yagi approached. Residents in exposed or vulnerable areas are advised to secure loose objects and take precautions against potential wind damage.

No 8 Signal: When winds reach 63 to 117 kmph, the No 8 signal is issued, as will be the case with Super Typhoon Yagi at 6.20pm local time (10.20am GMT) on Thursday. This is a critical alert, leading to the closure of businesses and a halt to most public transport services. Residents are urged to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

No 9 and No 10 Signals: For the most severe conditions, No 9 and No 10 signals are issued, indicating winds above 118 kmph. These warnings signal extreme danger, advising residents to stay away from windows, avoid coastal areas, and remain indoors until the storm passes.

As Yagi is expected to pass 300 kilometres southwest of Hong Kong, the observatory has warned of deteriorating weather and stronger winds, with further alerts possible if the storm intensifies. Residents were asked to prepare for the impact expected from Thursday night through Friday morning.

Super Typhoon Yagi is strongest tropical cyclone of 2024 so far

06:58 , Stuti Mishra

Super Typhoon Yagi, also known as Enteng in the Philippines, is the strongest tropical cyclone of 2024 worldwide, Matthew Cuyugan, a disaster management office in the Philippines, wrote on X.

It achieved this status with a minimum central pressure of 915 millibars and winds likely exceeding 160 mph, making it a Category 5 equivalent typhoon by various classifications, including the Japan Meteorological Agency’s (JMA) highest storm classification as a “violent typhoon.”

BREAKING: #Yagi (formerly #EntengPH) becomes the strongest tropical cyclone WORLDWIDE this 2024.



Photos: Rescue operations in Philippines following landslide triggered by Storm Yagi

06:30 , Stuti Mishra

Search and rescue operations continue in Antipolo, Rizal, at the site where people may be buried following a landslide triggered by Tropical Storm Yagi (Anadolu via Getty Images)

Search and rescue operations continue in Antipolo, Rizal, at the site where people may be buried following a landslide triggered by Tropical Storm Yagi (Anadolu via Getty Images)

Search and rescue operations continue in Antipolo, Rizal, at the site where people may be buried following a landslide triggered by Tropical Storm Yagi (Anadolu via Getty Images)

Photo: Boats moored along Chinese coast to take shelter from Super Typhoon Yagi

06:11 , Stuti Mishra

Aerial view of boats moored at Zhapo National Central Fishing Port to take shelter from Typhoon Yagi in Yangjiang, Guangdong Province of China (China News Service via Getty Ima)

Hong Kong also braces for Super Typhoon Yagi, third highest warning to be issued

05:52 , Stuti Mishra

Hong Kong is bracing for Super Typhoon Yagi as authorities prepare to issue a No 8 typhoon signal, the third-highest alert level.

The signal will be issued at 6.20pm local time (10.20am GMT) on Thursday, SCMP reports.

The storm, strengthening as it approaches, is expected to pass 300km (186 miles) southwest of Hong Kong between Thursday night and Friday morning.

“Yagi is a mature storm. Under the influence of its outer circulation, local winds generally strengthened this morning with occasional gale winds on high ground,” the Hong Kong Observatory, the city's weather authority, said.

Kindergartens and special schools were closed as a No 3 signal remained in effect earlier in the day. As the typhoon nears, winds will further strengthen, and conditions in the city will worsen, especially near the Pearl River Estuary.

Hong Kong uses a five level numbered typhoon warning system that helps residents and businesses prepare for approaching storms.

Currently a No 3 middle level signal is in place under which people are asked to take precautions, especially those living in exposed areas. This signal often leads to school closures for kindergartens and special schools.

The next signal, No 8, is issued when gale or storm-force winds (63-117 kmph) are imminent, prompting business closures and limited transport services. This signal has the most significant impact on daily life, as it indicates severe disruption.

China shuts schools and cancels flights ahead of Super Typhoon Yagi arrival

05:15 , Stuti Mishra

China’s Hainan has suspended trains and boats ahead of the arrival of Super Typhoon Yagi, while schools across southern China, including Hong Kong and Macau, were also closed.

All flights in and out of Hainan’s Haikou airport would be cancelled from 8pm Thursday until midnight Friday, authorities said, with beaches and coastal tourist sites shut down as well.

Mapped: Super Typhoon Yagi path and arrival time

04:58 , Stuti Mishra

Super Typhoon Yagi is currently moving across the northern South China Sea, heading toward China’s Leizhou Peninsula and Hainan Island. It is expected to make landfall between Qionghai, Hainan, and Dianbai, Guangdong, on Friday.

Map shows path of Super Typhoon Yagi as it heads towards the Chinese island province of Hainan (Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA))

Yagi intensifies into super typhoon

04:41 , Stuti Mishra

Yagi strengthened into a super typhoon on Wednesday night as it barrels towards China, in what is expected to be the strongest storm in nearly a decade to make landfall in the country.

Yagi was located 610km (379 miles) south-east of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, Guangdong Province, China's Meteorological office said on Thursday.

The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 210kmph near its centre and moving westward at a speed of 10-15kmph (6-9 mph) bringing torrential rains to the southern coastal areas of Guangdong and Hainan island.

It is due to make landfall along the coast from Qionghai, Hainan to Dianbai, Guangdong from the afternoon to the night of Friday.

04:20 , Stuti Mishra

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Super Typhoon Yagi as the storm churns towards China. Stay tuned for the latest!