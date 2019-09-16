This Super Versatile Roof Rack Makes Your Wildest Adventures Possible

From Popular Mechanics

I didn’t want to climb over my bike every time I crawled into bed. It wouldn’t be possible without dragging grime from the street or chain grease onto my sheets. Some things you just want to keep separate.

I may have this problem because I’m living out of my pickup truck as I drive around the country testing gear. After I built out the back of my truck with wooden shelves that convert into a sleeping platform, boxed up my clothes, found a spot for my cooler, I stared at the two bikes I wanted to bring: a Diamondback Haanjo and a Canyon Neuron. A gravel bike for almost everything, and a full-suspension mountain bike for the rest of the trails I probably shouldn’t ride.

I realize not everyone lives out of a truck, but my challenge is common to anyone who is trying to maximize cargo space and retain access to it. Plus, sometimes other rack styles just don’t fit your needs. Some vehicles aren’t ideal for hitch-mounted racks and trunk-racks don’t work easily with a lot of bike sizes or styles. Good luck trying to mount the curvy tubes of a carbon full-suspension mountain to one and then trusting it to hold securely as you roar down the highway at 75 mph. For many situations, not just mine, a roof rack is the best option. Finding the right one is harder.







Once I decided to go with a roof rack, the problems kept coming. These are not similar bikes: the frames are different, the Canyon hardly has a top tube, the wheels are different sizes, the tires are different widths, and they attach in different ways. To make matters worse, taking the front wheel off either bike wasn’t an option. Where would I put them? I’d be right back at the dirt-in-the-sheets problem.

I started digging through racks. I wanted something that’d work for both bikes, so mounting using the frame likely wouldn’t work. But if I were to mount using the tires, I knew it’d have to be strong and secure enough as I bounced down rough Forest Service roads.

Thats when I found the Yakima FrontLoader. It’d fit both my bikes, it’d mount to a roof rack without tools, and it’d lock down the bikes with their front tires, even though they’re wildly different sizes. The rack uses two u-shaped gates, one over the top of the front tire and one behind it, that squeeze together around the tire to lock it firmly in place. With the front wheel locked down, all the rear tire needs is a simple strap on a sliding tray to go over rear the rim.



Even if you’re not living in your vehicle, having a rack that can fit any bike, without changing anything, is great. You can transport your bike just as you ride or store it. You can use the same rack to drive your spouse’s bike to the trailhead or your child’s to the park. You can go road riding one day and head to the downhill park the next. This Yakima rack’s simplicity and versatility make it easier and faster to get where you’re going and ride.

The rack fits bike with wheel sizes from 20 to 29 inches and everything from the skinniest road tires 3-inch-wide mountain bike options. I’ve lurched over boulders, forcing the bikes to sway from side to side like a ship’s mast mid storm, blasted them through low-hanging tree branches, and stopped short as mule deer ambled across a Wyoming highway. Yet the bikes always remain firmly attached. I do have to watch what bridges I go under since the bikes reach 11 feet tall, but when I pull them down, they’re always ready to go.



Roof racks may have downsides for some people, like difficulty accessing with one person or added weight decreasing your vehicle’s mpg, but mounting on my roof has worked beautifully for me. I don’t have to touch my bikes after a long day hiking when I drop the tailgate and make dinner. And you’ll also be able to get into your trunk to let the dogs out or grab luggage without having to touch yours. The Yakima FrontLoader would work great on top of a sedan, SUV, or on bars spanning a truck bed at bedrail height. And when it’s not in use, simply fold it down, and the rack lies nearly flat. For just about any bike mounted almost anywhere, the Yakima FrontLoader delivers.

