Super Worm Moon lights up the night sky

Stargazers around the world were treated to a Super 'Worm' Moon Monday -- a moniker given to the first full moon in March.

'Worm' is a nod to the spring season. What made it a 'super' moon was its location. On Monday, the Moon was at its closest distance from Earth on its elliptic orbit, which makes it appear larger in the sky.

In some places, the moon was incredibly bright.

If you missed it, don't worry. We've rounded up some of the best photos found on social media.

Anyone else get to catch tonight's full moon rising. What a bright crisp orange moon. #sharecangeo #exploresask #canada #sask #yoursask #thephotohour @TiffanyGlobal @ctvregina @CTVReginaLive @GlobalRegina @weathernetwork #ShareYourWeather Craig Boehm on Twitter

Full Moon Tonight Tuxford@Saskatchewan #LandofLivingSkies #YourSask @TiffanyGlobal @StormHour @ctvreginalive #skstorm @CTVwdean @PQuinlanGlobal #cbcsklens #exploresask #ThePhotoHour #sharecangeo @weathernetwork #prairiesnorth #ShareYourWeather @CPraillGlobal Mark Duffy on Twitter

The #WormMoon rising tonight on the edge of Alix Alberta. The Cree people also call it the Eagle moon. It was nice to watch! #SuperMoon #teamtanner #ShareYourWeather @treetanner @weathernetwork @StormHour Dar Tanner on Twitter