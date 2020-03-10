Super Worm Moon lights up the night sky

Cheryl Santa Maria
Super Worm Moon lights up the night sky

Stargazers around the world were treated to a Super 'Worm' Moon Monday -- a moniker given to the first full moon in March.

'Worm' is a nod to the spring season. What made it a 'super' moon was its location. On Monday, the Moon was at its closest distance from Earth on its elliptic orbit, which makes it appear larger in the sky.

In some places, the moon was incredibly bright.

If you missed it, don't worry. We've rounded up some of the best photos found on social media.