Supercar convoy brings early Ohio voters to polls

Reuters Videos
Updated

STORY: :: A caravan of sports cars tours Ohio to

help get people to the polls for early voting

:: Columbus, Ohio

:: November 3, 2024

:: Tracy Maxwell Heard, 'Caravan to the Polls' co-organizer

"But these kinds of things are, you know, these are great wrapup moments to just really bring the community out and say, you know, let's make some noise and have some fun while we're reminding people that this is a really, really important event that's about to happen with the election all the way down from the president to all of our local elections."

"As we've been driving, you know, we've tossed out fliers. You know, a partner would jump out and hand fliers to people giving them information and everything. So tracking the impact is really going to be hard. But we know we had a lot of people coming out on porches. You know, we had bullhorns giving them the information about, you know, early voting and how to find their polling location and all of that."

Tracy Maxwell Heard from the Ohio Unity Coalition, who was one of the organizers of 'Caravan to the Polls', told Reuters, "These kinds of things are, you know, these are great wrap up moments to just really bring the community out and say, you know, let's make some noise and have some fun while we're reminding people that this is a really, really important event that's about to happen with the election all the way down from the president to all of our local elections. So it's been a great deal of fun, you know, just reaching out and connecting with our community partners and getting them to show up and and rally with us today."

"How many people we drive to the polls, we don't actually know. But that was the purpose of the day," Maxwell Heard said.

Latest Stories

  • Rattled Trump Rages After Shock Iowa Poll Favors Harris: ‘Trump Hater’

    Last minute polling out of Iowa appears to have rattled Donald Trump, who was initially projected to win the deep-red Hawkeye State. The GOP presidential nominee slammed unfavorable numbers for his campaign released Saturday and accused the pollster Ann Selzer, who is regarded as being highly accurate with last-minute polling in Iowa, of being a “Trump hater.” “No President has done more for FARMERS, and the Great State of Iowa, than Donald J. Trump. In fact, it’s not even close! All polls, exce

  • Trump Plummets in Election Betting Odds After Shock Poll Shows Him Losing Iowa to Harris

    Election prediction markets tilted heavily towards Vice President Kamala Harris overnight after a bombshell poll released Saturday showed her ahead of former President Donald Trump in Iowa. A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll found the Democratic nominee three points up on her GOP opponent, 47% to 44%, among likely voters. The survey was conducted by the highly regarded pollster Ann Selzer, who has a long track record of producing results that uncannily mirror final election tallies.

  • Herschel Walker Makes Trump Jr. Gaffe During Surprise Rally Speech

    Herschel Walker, the retired NFL running back and failed GOP Senate candidate, stumbled over his words in his first political appearance of the 2024 election cycle, asking voters to cast their ballots for Donald Trump Jr. before quickly realizing his error and urging voters to vote for Trump Jr.‘s father instead. “Let us not let Donald Trump down, because he’s not going to let us down,” Walker implored supporters in in Macon, Georgia–his home state–in a brief speech that lasted just under six mi

  • Monica Lewinsky reveals who she is voting for in the presidential election

    The former White House intern urged her followers to get out and vote as America goes to the polls

  • Harrison Ford makes presidential endorsement days before 2024 election

    The Indiana Jones actor took the opportunity to speak out despite ‘never really wanting to talk’ about politics

  • Trump Boasts ‘Every Rally Is Full’ as Camera Immediately Pans to Empty Seats, People Leaving

    The former president falsely claimed his rallies "do not have any seats that are empty"

  • Trump campaign leaving some cities with hundreds of thousands in unpaid bills after rallies

    Shortly before former President Donald Trump's unlikely return to the Democratic stronghold of Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday -- just five days ahead of Election Day, Albuquerque's Democratic Mayor Tim Keller sent a special welcome message for the former president. Thursday was Trump's first visit to Albuquerque in five years, after officials say he left an unpaid bill of $211,176 in public safety costs from his 2019 rally at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, which is a part of the Albuquerque metropolitan area.

  • Elon Musk’s Mom Suggests She May Break Voting Laws

    Elon Musk’s mom Musk stunned Fox News host Neil Cavuto when she appeared to suggest that she would visit polling stations in New York to recast several votes in the coming election. The Canadian-born dietitian used her appearance on the conservative news channel to hit out at voting systems in New York, where you don’t need to provide ID to vote—but you do need to be registered. Cavuto quoted her “Dark MAGA” X post from last month criticizing voter counting across different states.

  • ‘Come on, Senator’: Dana Bash Loses Cool Over Tim Scott’s Election Claims

    Dana Bash ran out of patience while pressing Republican Sen. Tim Scott about Donald Trump and his pals' recent hints that this election may already be subject to voter fraud. The CNN host demanded to know whether Trump would honor the results of the election in the event of defeat, but the South Carolina senator neatly sidestepped the repeated questioning. “One of Donald Trump‘s allies, Steve Bannon, who was released from prison this week, told the New York Times that Trump should simply declare

  • Trump Fumes Over Mic Issue At Rally: Want Me To 'Knock The Hell Out Of People Backstage'?

    The GOP presidential nominee delivered the comments in Wisconsin just one day after making violent remarks about former Rep. Liz Cheney.

  • Frantic Aides Narrowly Stopped Trump Calling His Rival Appalling Slur

    Donald Trump has long had a penchant for nicknaming his political adversaries, coining the phrases Sleepy Joe, Crooked Hillary, and Ron DeSanctimonious. But one Trump moniker for President Joe Biden allegedly went beyond the former president’s typical antagonism. The Republican presidential nominee, who has repeatedly referred to Biden as Sleepy Joe, Slow Joe, and Crooked Joe, wanted to add “Retarded Joe Biden” to his nickname arsenal, a new report by The Atlantic claims. “The guy’s a retard. He

  • 'I'm Done!': Conservative Columnist Quits Washington Post After Livestream Meltdown

    Hugh Hewitt removed his earpiece and stormed off a Post live show amid a discussion about Donald Trump's rhetoric.

  • Don Jr. Crashes Sparse Vance Rally as Trump Rushes to North Carolina

    SELMA, North Carolina—Donald Trump and JD Vance are spending the final days before the election playing defense in trying to secure North Carolina, a state Trump won in 2016 and 2020. Trump and Kamala Harris are both flying in for major rallies on Saturday night, as poll watchers elevate it to the number two “tipping point” state in the country after Pennsylvania. Vance played to a thin crowd here on Friday in a field off Interstate 95. His wife, Usha Vance—an accomplished D.C. lawyer and former

  • Donald Trump's Nephew Recalls Grandpa's Dementia Symptoms as He Warns of Former President's 'Decline' (Exclusive)

    "I see it in parallel with the way my grandfather's decline was," Fred Trump says of Donald's recent behavior. "If anyone wants to believe that dementia did not run in the Trump family, it's just not true"

  • Trump Laughs At Rallygoer's Sexist Remark About Harris

    Donald Trump pointed and laughed, telling the crowd, "This place is amazing."

  • 'Weekend Update': Michael Che Spots X-Rated Reason Trump Wants To Be President Again

    Che and "Update" co-host Colin Jost mocked the GOP nominee over his wild act with a microphone stand at a campaign rally.

  • Trump Forgets What State He’s in During Home-Stretch Rally Blitz

    The GOP presidential nominee was lethargic during his appearance in Kinston, North Carolina on Sunday

  • If Harris loses, it won’t be due to gender or race. This will be the main reason | Opinion

    Are some voters reluctant to back a biracial woman? Sure. But for others, her gender and race are a plus. And there’s a bigger factor. | Opinion

  • Bill Maher Reluctantly Makes His Last Minute Case for Kamala Harris

    Bill Maher personally addressed undecided voters on Friday night, giving them one clear reason why they should lend their vote to Kamala Harris. In a defiant monologue on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher, the host talked about everything from the economy, SpaceX and Christmas. But ultimately, Maher begged undecided voters to go for the Democrats next week to avoid “the rule of a mad king.”

  • What Trump has said he would do on Day 1 back in the White House

    In the two years since Donald Trump launched his third bid for the White House, the former president has laid out many of the things he would do on his first day if he is back in office. Here's a look at what Trump has said he would do on Day 1 if he wins a second term. When asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity if he was promising that he "would never abuse power as retribution against anybody," Trump responded, "Except for Day 1."