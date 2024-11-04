Supercar convoy brings early Ohio voters to polls

STORY: :: A caravan of sports cars tours Ohio to

help get people to the polls for early voting

:: Columbus, Ohio

:: November 3, 2024

:: Tracy Maxwell Heard, 'Caravan to the Polls' co-organizer

"But these kinds of things are, you know, these are great wrapup moments to just really bring the community out and say, you know, let's make some noise and have some fun while we're reminding people that this is a really, really important event that's about to happen with the election all the way down from the president to all of our local elections."

"As we've been driving, you know, we've tossed out fliers. You know, a partner would jump out and hand fliers to people giving them information and everything. So tracking the impact is really going to be hard. But we know we had a lot of people coming out on porches. You know, we had bullhorns giving them the information about, you know, early voting and how to find their polling location and all of that."

"How many people we drive to the polls, we don't actually know. But that was the purpose of the day," Maxwell Heard said.