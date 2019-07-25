Supergirl star reacts to Jeremy Jordan returning as Winn for season 5

From Digital Spy

Supergirl season five isn't just teasing fans with the (potential) return of Lex Luthor, it's also bringing back a familiar face in the form of Jeremy Jordan's Winn Schott.

After skipping season four, Jeremy confirmed earlier this month that he'll be returning to the CW show during its upcoming fifth season – and it looks like co-star Chyler Leigh, who plays Alex Danvers on the show, can't wait for Winn's return.

"We're so lucky because we have such phenomenal actors and actresses on the show, but with Jeremy being there from the beginning, he's like my buddy and my little brother, and I've always loved that dynamic," Chyler told Digital Spy and other media at this year's Comic-Con International.

"We've missed him terribly since he's been gone, so to know that he's going to come back for a bit and the capacity of which he's coming back and the dynamics, I'm so excited. It's going to be awesome."

Supergirl bosses had previously hinted at Winn's season five return ahead of the show's fourth season, with co-showrunner Robert Rovner saying earlier this year: "It looks like, in terms of our storytelling, something we'd like to do at the beginning of next season as opposed to this season.

"We have a lot of stories that coincided with [Jeremy's] availability at the end of the play. We don't want to short shrift Jeremy or the character. So, we think it's something that's better served in season 5."

But while Jeremy Jordan is making a very welcome comeback, Supergirl will also be losing another original cast member in season 5 as James Olsen actor Mehcad Brooks will be leaving the series.





"We love Mehcad and we're sad to see him leave the show as a series regular, but we're excited for both Mehcad and James Olsen's future," Rovner and co-showrunner Jessica Queller said in a joint statement confirming the news.

"He'll always be a part of our Supergirl family and we look forward to James returning to National City at some point to visit his sister and his super friends."

Supergirl airs on The CW in the US. Sky One and NOW TV air the show in the UK.

