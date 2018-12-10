Superhero Crossover Gooses CW Ratings Sunday; Pigskin Overrun Pops Fox’s Fall Finales

Part 1 of a three-night superhero crossover-palooza boosted CW at 8 PM on Sunday, but The Flash (0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, 1.79 million viewers) stopped short of goosing Charmed (0.3, 960K) at 9. And, overrunning NFL play (6.7, 23.71M) plus post-game chatter (6.7, 22.83M) catapulted Fox’s fall finales that followed to season highs.

CW put The Flash in Sunday’s Supergirl time slot to launch this week’s three-part crossover event (yet to come: Arrow on Monday and Supergirl in Flash‘s Tuesday time slot). Flash matched that show’s series low in the demo, but that’s still a 33% pop versus prior week’s Supergirl in the Sunday slot. The beefed-up lead-in didn’t boost Charmed, which was flat week to week in its fall finale.

Fox finales included The Simpsons (2.8, 7.537M) popping a full point compared to the previous season high; Bob’s Burgers (1.8, 4.369M) jumping half a point; Family Guy (1.5, 3.506M) clocking a season high; and Rel (0.8, 2.065M), which matched its season high.

ABC’s 8 PM Dancing With the Stars Juniors season wrapper (0.6, 4.10M) matched the show’s series low, airing after America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.6, 4.17M), which suffered its season low. Shark Tank (0.7, 3.43M) stood steady at 9, followed by a repeat Shark Tank (0,5, 2.46M).

CBS’ 60 Minutes (0.9, 8.81M) was the night’s top non-sports broadcast, followed by God Friended Me (0.8, 7.486M), NCIS: Los Angeles (0.9, 7.450M) and Madam Secretary (0.6, 5.345M) – all posting on-par performances when compared to most recent broadcasts without benefit of national NFL push as lead-in.

With a strong Rams-Bears Sunday Night Football game jumping 12% compared to same night last year, NBC (4.7, 15.496M) led the pack, followed by Fox (3.4, 10.671M), CBS (0.8, 7.273M), ABC (0.6, 3.537M), and CW (0.5, 1.376M).

