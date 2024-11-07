New superintendent coming to growing Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district

Jerry Hollingsworth is the lone finalist for the superintendent’s job in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district.

The superintendent of the Waxahachie school district has been named as the lone finalist for the top job in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw.

On Monday, Nov. 4, the school board named Jerry Hollingsworth as the lone finalist after interviewing “dozens” of candidates, according to a news release from the school district. Under Texas law, the school board must wait 21 days before formally offering the position to Hollingsworth.

Megan Overman, a spokesperson for the district, said 41 candidates from nine states applied, and 21 were superintendents.

The school board narrowed the list to five candidates to interview, she said.

Hollingsworth, 54, who has been the superintendent in Waxahachie since 2021, is replacing Jim Chadwell, who announced his retirement last summer.

Chadwell led the rapidly growing district in the northwest Fort Worth suburbs for 14 years.

Board president Marilyn Tolbert said in a statement that Hollingsworth has the experience of a veteran leader and a “servant’s heart.’

Hollingsworth brings student-centered leadership and transparent communication, Tolbert said.

“He is very personable and approachable, and it is clear that he truly cares about the students, staff, and families he serves. Our district is a destination for many families because of the strong foundations that have been built under the leadership of Dr. Chadwell and those who came before him,” Tolbert said.

Hollingsworth began his career 31 years ago teaching Spanish and U.S. government in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district. He then was principal at Grapevine High School, Stephenville High School and Dawson Middle School in the Carroll school district.

Hollingsworth graduated from Boyd High School and received his bachelor’s degree from TCU and his master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of North Texas.

Hollingsworth was an associate superintendent in the Burleson school district from 2014-18 and executive director of instructional leadership in Grapevine-Colleyville from 2011-2014.

Chadwell will stay on to help with the transition, according to the district.

“I have known Jerry Hollingsworth through professional circles for many years and have always known him to be a man of integrity who leads with confidence, compassion, and a heart for others,” Chadwell said.

During Chadwell’s 14 years as superintendent, enrollment increased from 16,600 to over 23,800. Chadwell oversaw a $525.7 million bond package in 2017 and a $561.1 million package in 2023. To handle the rapid growth, the district built two high schools, four elementary schools, a middle school and a replacement middle school. Eagle Mountain High School opened in August.