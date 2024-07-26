Superintendent in fast growing Fort Worth area school district announces retirement

Longtime Eagle Mountain-Saginaw superintendent Jim Chadwell is retiring after 14 years of leading a growing school district with new campuses and programs, including unstructured play for elementary students.

Chadwell, 55, will retire Jan. 31, 2025. He will continue with his role and responsibility as superintendent during the fall semester, according to a news release from the school district.

The school board asked Chadwell to work with trustees throughout the search process for the new superintendent.

Chadwell began his education career 31 years ago teaching AP psychology, sociology German, and coaching girls soccer at Northwest High School.

“I love serving the next generation as an educator, but I also know that you should listen to your heart when you feel you need to make a life change,” Chadwll wrote in a letter to the district community.

School Board president Marilyn Tolbert said Chadwell will be “greatly missed.”

“As one of the longest, consecutively serving superintendents in Texas, Dr. Chadwell is leaving a legacy of service that has positively impacted every facet of our district and touched lives throughout our community,” she said.

Trustees are beginning the search for Chadwell’s replacement, Tolbert said in the news release.

During his 14 years as superintendent, enrollment increased from 16,600 to over 23,800. Chadwell oversaw a $525.7 million bond package in 2017 and a $561.1 million package in 2023.

To handle the rapid growth, the district built two high schools, four new elementary schools, one new middle school and a replacement middle school. Eagle Mountain High School opens in August.

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw also built career and technology center and a new administration multipurpose center.

Chadwell also launched the district’s police department and focused on initiatives such as a comprehensive technology plan and an athletic strategic plan.

Chadwell began his teaching career at Northwest High School, where he also served as principal. He was the Northwest district’s first executive director of curriculum and instruction.

Chadwell then went to the Grapevine-Colleyville school district where he was deputy and interim superintendent.

Chadwell was born in Fort Worth and graduated from Richland High School in the Birdville school district.

He earned his bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees from TCU.