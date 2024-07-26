New Superintendent at Semitropic, how you can help as they prepare to go back
New Superintendent at Semitropic, how you can help as they prepare to go back
New Superintendent at Semitropic, how you can help as they prepare to go back
"Society doesn't value education because if it did, parents would do their part, schools would be funded equitably, and teachers wouldn't have to purchase their own supplies."
“Only (the child) can testify as to her thoughts, interests, desires, and efforts to access the books at issue in this case.”
MONTREAL — McGill University withdrew its injunction request against a pro-Palestinian encampment on Thursday, a little more than two weeks after the school dismantled the collection of tents from its downtown Montreal campus.
The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights is investigating UC Davis and Sacramento State.
New federal court rulings are narrowing the Biden administration's enforcement of a rule for protecting LGBTQ+ students from discrimination and allowing critics to limit it even further school by school. A federal judge in Missouri blocked enforcement of the rule in six additional states, bringing the total to 21. The decision Wednesday from Senior U.S. District Judge Rodney Sipple, an appointee of President Bill Clinton, applies in Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two of North Carolina’s public universities will be allowed to eliminate more than a dozen degree programs ranging from ancient Mediterranean studies to physics after the university system’s governing board voted Wednesday to authorize the cuts.
A former Uvalde, Texas, school police officer who was part of the slow law enforcement response to the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School has pleaded not guilty during a court appearance.
Changes being made to the overflow shelters operated by Massachusetts for homeless and migrant families could have an impact on how many of those families can enroll their children in school districts where those shelters are located.
Former Uvalde, Texas, schools police officer Adrian Gonzales pleaded not guilty to 29 counts of abandoning and endangering a child in connection with the 2022 mass elementary school shooting there.
NEW YORK (AP) — A fake protest encampment set up for a TV shoot on a New York City college campus sparked a real reaction from pro-Palestinian activists, who organized their own demonstration against the filming, a newspaper reported Wednesday.
"Something about the question mark after 'old and quite weird' is taking me out."
FBI Director Christopher Wray revealed during a marathon testimony on Wednesday that investigators still do not know if former President Donald Trump was grazed by a bullet or a piece of shrapnel during his attempted assassination.Twice during the hours-long session, Wray told lawmakers that the FBI was still working to determine what exactly struck the former president on his right ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. “My understanding is that either it [a bullet] or some shrapnel is wha
Kamala Harris’ campaign trolled Donald Trump after his appearance on Fox News Thursday morning with a statement attacking his age and criminal conviction.The Republican gave his two-cents to Fox & Friends on a range of issues over the course of a roughly 30-minute interview, variously describing President Joe Biden as a “problemmed man” and slamming Harris as “real garbage.” Harris for President quickly hit back, releasing a: “Statement on a 78-Year-Old Criminal’s Fox News Appearance.”“After wat
The former president brought it up twice during a rally in North Carolina.
The "Late Show" host mocked the former president over one curious claim.
King Charles brought Annabel Elliot in as the chief designer of his estates following his marriage to the future Queen Camilla in 2005
Just because former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley jumped on the Donald Trump train last week at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, that doesn’t mean her voters have followed suit.Haley sent a cease and desist letter to a group of anti-Trump voters on Tuesday who are using her name to support the presumptive Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.The Haley Voters for Harris political action committee, officially known as the PIVOTPAC, previously supported H
Conway tried to memory-hole a key feature of Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and it did not go well.
The "Tonight Show" host envisioned an exchange between the Republican presidential nominee and Elon Musk.
On Tuesday North Korea snubbed Donald Trump once again by brushing off a suggestion by the former president that he would improve relations with the country if elected president in November.Trump told the Republican National Convention he got along with Kim, and that the North Korean leader probably wanted him back in the White House. “I think he misses me, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said.An anonymous commentary in the North Korean Central News Agency, or NKCNA, a state-controlled med