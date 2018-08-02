Celebrated Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps is so good, it often seems like only Superman could beat him. Enter this 10-year-old Filipino-American who on Monday beat a record Phelps set 23 years ago. The kid’s name? Clark Kent.

Clark Kent Apuada, also known to his supporters as “Superman” — a name that suits him in more ways that one — beat Phelp’s record at the Far West International Championship in California.

Finishing the 100-meter butterfly in 1:09:38, Clark beat Phelps’ record by less than a second.

Clark’s milestone was shared by the Salinas Aquatic Center’s Facebook on the same day, a post where commenters have started to sing his praises.

“Wow this kid is amazing! I would LOVE to see him swim! To beat Michael Phelps’ record is truly outstanding! A super bright future ahead of him!!! And he beat the record by a full second…….not easy to do!!! Congrats young man, I will be following you in the years to come,” Facebook user Denise Perez Castaneda said.

Betsy Pua’ala Mount wrote: “You are an amazing dedicated swimmer and it’s paying off keep It up ! Congratulations.”

While Chris Higgins joked that people should expect nothing less from the man of steel.

“What do you expect after all he is Superman,” he said.

According to CNN, Clark has only been swimming competitively for four years and is currently part of the Monterey County Aquatic Team.

“I love swimming because I have a lot of people supporting me and my coaches are always there for me and my parents are always there,” Clark told CNN.

CBS News reported that Clark also placed first in all seven events he competed in that day.

Like the fictional Superman, Clark is also a boy of many talents.

According to his father Chris Apuada, the young swimmer also attends piano lessons, practices martial arts, and enjoys his school’s STEM programs.

Truly, not all heroes wear capes — sometimes they don swim trunks and goggles.

The post SUPERMAN: 10-year-old Fil-Am swimmer Clark Kent beats Michael Phelps record appeared first on Coconuts.