“Superman ”Actor David Corenswet Spotted Filming on Set in Cleveland: Get a Glimpse of His Iconic Costume

David Corenswet is the latest actor to take on the famous superhero role

BACKGRID Edi Gathegi and David Corenswet filming on location for James Gunn's 'Superman.'

David Corenswet is hard at work on his version of Superman.

On June 24, the actor, 30, was spotted filming a scene in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, for the upcoming Superman reboot film, directed by James Gunn.

In the photo, Corenswet, with slick, black hair, wears the iconic red-and-blue costume, cape and all.

Photographed alongside Corenswet was actor Edi Gathegi, 46, who stars as Mister Terrific. The House alum and former X-Men: First Class star could be seen wearing a costume that takes heavy inspiration from the comic books, including a black mask and black, red and white jacket.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan, who stars in the upcoming movie as Lois Lane, was also spotted filming, although she wore an all-black cover to hide her costume from photographers.

BACKGRID Edi Gathegi and David Corenswet filming on location for James Gunn's 'Superman.'

Related: Superman First Look! David Corenswet Suits Up as Iconic Superhero in New Photo: 'Get Ready'

Last month, director Gunn shared a new photo from the movie to give fans a first look. Sharing the photo on Instagram May 6, the director wrote in the caption, "Get ready. #Superman," before adding the release date, July 11, 2025.

The cast includes Nicholas Hoult as the villain Lex Luthor, plus Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Terence Rosemore, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, María Gabriela de Faría and Wendell Pierce.

Related: Meet Your New Superman and Lois Lane! David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan Cast in Latest Movie Reboot

Warner Bros. Pictures First Look at New 'Superman' film.

Previously titled Superman: Legacy, the new film will center around "an earlier part of Superman's life," according to writer-director Gunn. In a series of previous social media posts, the Suicide Squad director teased he had been working on this new Superman movie "for a while."

Corenswet and Brosnahan's casting as Clark Kent and Lois Lane was first confirmed by Gunn in June 2023, though rumors about who would be stepping into the beloved roles had been circulating for months.

At the time, the Guardians of the Galaxy director revealed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the reports were "Accurate!"

"They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people," he wrote at the time.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now

Last year, in April 2023, he teased to Variety that this film might show a more sympathetic side of the well-known hero — who has previously been portrayed on screen by actors including Kirk Alyn, George Reeves, Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh and Henry Cavill.

"The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he's also an alien," Gunn said at the time. "It's gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.