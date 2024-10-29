Superman & Lois: Michael Cudlitz Says Lex Is ‘Completely Broken’ After Episode 5, Teases ‘Huge Comic Moment’ Still to Come (Watch Video)

Warning: This interview spoils major events from Season 4, Episode 5 of Superman & Lois.

Lex Luthor lost a key ally on Monday’s Superman & Lois, but that doesn’t mean he’s throwing in the towel. In fact, following a dramatic turn of events, he might be more dangerous than ever.

Hoping to appeal to Lex’s humanity, Lois tracked down his daughter Elizabeth (played by Elizabeth Henstridge, who also directed the episode) and arranged for a long-overdue reunion. Learning about the abuse her father endured as a child changed the way Elizabeth looked at everything he put their family through, inspiring her to give him another chance… if he agreed to drop his vendetta against Lois.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t a sacrifice Lex was ready to make, so he chose to lose his daughter forever in pursuit of revenge. It was an ironic choice, given that he blamed Lois for souring his relationship with Elizabeth in the first place, but even his portrayer admits that Lex isn’t thinking clearly at the moment.

“He’s completely broken,” Michael Cudlitz says, likening Lex to a hungry animal. In Africa, Cudlitz explains, monkeys are trapped using pieces of fruit in jars; the monkey reaches into the jar to get the fruit, makes a fist, then gets caught because it won’t release the fruit.

“They will not let go of the fruit at all, even though they’re going to get caught,” Cudlitz says. “That is the pain and anger that Lex has towards Lois. He will not, I would even say he cannot, let go of it. He’s incapable of letting go of that piece of fruit.”

It says a lot about the state of Lex’s humanity that his daughter was unable to get through to him, while Lois had significantly more luck connecting with Doomsday — an actual monster — on that very same issue. In other words, this hybrid beast from another dimension is more emotionally mature than Lex, an alleged human. Doomsday just wants to be loved! (We’d tell him to get on Tinder, but there isn’t a filter in the Arrowverse that could pretty up that mug.)

So, what’s next on Lex’s agenda, now that we’re officially halfway through Superman & Lois‘ final season? Cudlitz can’t say much, but he does confirm to TVLine that his favorite moment from his entire time on the show has yet to air.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of people’s favorite moment,” he says, referring to it as a “huge comic moment. It’s a huge comic moment that wasn’t… but should have been” Let the wild speculation begin!

What did you think of Monday’s Superman & Lois? What are your hopes (and concerns) for the final five episodes? And what are your theories about that “huge” moment that “should have been”? Hit PLAY on the video above to watch our full interview with Cudlitz, then drop all of your thoughts in a comment below.

