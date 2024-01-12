Superman and Lois season four shares exciting filming update

BBC / DC, Warner Bros Entertainment

Superman & Lois season three spoilers follow.



Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch has shared an exciting filming update on season four.

The actress, who plays Lois Lane on the comic book show, took to X — formerly Twitter — to reveal that filming for the upcoming final series has begun.

"Day 1, Season 4. 0530am wake up but we are all very happy to finally be back to work!" she wrote, alongside a selfie taken inside her dressing room.

The star also posted a picture of the first script for season four on X, writing: "Off we go...," with a group of rocket emojis.

Day 1, Season 4. 0530am wake up but we are all very happy to finally be back to work!#supermanandlois pic.twitter.com/GqJGQcYLLN — Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) January 11, 2024

Related: Superman & Lois star breaks down shocking death in latest episode

It was announced last year that the hit superhero series will conclude after season four. Following the announcement, co-showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher jointly released a statement to share their love for the show.

"While we're sad to say goodbye to Superman & Lois at the end of season 4, we're grateful for the time we've had with our amazing cast, crew, vfx teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers," they said.

"Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that's what was created — on and off screen. We'd like to thank our partner at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB and The CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey... and give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in."

BBC / DC, Warner Bros Entertainment

Related: Superman & Lois reveals first look at season 3 recasting

They concluded: "We're thrilled about what we have in store in our final season, and can't wait for everyone to watch as Superman, Lois and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show's history — Lex Luthor."

Story continues

Last year, Tulloch opened up about season three's tragic twist involving her character. Lois was revealed to be pregnant, but was also diagnosed with stage three inflammatory breast cancer.

"It's very scary for Clark, who's not used to being afraid of anything, having to deal with this. I would say this brings them a lot closer," she explained.

Superman & Lois airs on The CW in the US, and on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

If you would like more information or support about living with cancer or treatment, please click here for guidance from Macmillan Cancer Support, or click here to learn more from Stand Up to Cancer.

You Might Also Like