Superman & Lois’ Tyler Hoechlin Talks Surprising Team-Ups in Final Season — And Just How ‘Dead’ Is Superman?

As Superman & Lois soars into its fourth and final season this fall (Oct. 17, 8/7c), the Man of Steel is going to need all the help he can get — mostly because, you know, he’s dead.

“I was there for like a week, I was in Vancouver for a week,” Tyler Hoechlin told TVLine’s Keisha Hatchett at San Diego Comic-Con when asked about his screen time this season, given his character’s alleged death at the hands of Bizarro-Doomsday. Hoechlin was kidding, of course, adding that “there are always many tools and flashbacks and whatnot” through which we’ll see his character, even as the world mourns his passing.

While Hoechlin couldn’t spoil too much, he did acknowledge that the season is drawing inspiration from the iconic “Death of Superman” storyline from the comics, explaining that the writers managed to put a unique spin on it, befitting the tone of the CW series.

“You’ll be seeing him team up with a lot of people in ways that maybe we haven’t seen him team up before,” Hoechlin continued. “He’s going to need a lot of help from everybody, so everybody’s trying to find a way to do their part and fill his shoes.”

One person really stepping up their game in Season 4 is Lois and Clark’s son Jordan, who “still has some things to learn about superhero-ing,” Hoechlin teased. “We’ve not reached that point in his journey where he’s really found who he is. … We’re still going to see the evolution of him figuring out how do to the things he needs to do.”

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch TVLine’s full Comic-Con interview with Hoechlin, which includes more teases from the final season — as well as what he took (with permission!) from set as a souvenir of his time playing Superman. Then drop a comment with your own hopes for Season 4 below. How do you want the final series in the Arrowverse to end?

