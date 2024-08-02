Supermarket opens in Mt. Clare Junction

CBC

In a surprise twist, a Saskatoon prosecutor stayed the charge mid-trial against a man accused of possessing $25,000 worth of missing Alberta cattle.On Wednesday afternoon, Paul Scott stayed the charge against Alvin Hamm after hearing from two witnesses in the morning. Scott said he made the decision "because there was no likelihood of a conviction."Hamm was charged after 10 animals were found in a pasture near Martensville, just north of Saskatoon. "There were going to be a lot of questions invo