Supermarket opens in Mt. Clare Junction
For almost 10 years, the Price Rite market in southwest Baltimore has been providing fresh food at good prices for people who need it. However, in November of 2022, the supermarket closed its doors for good.
For almost 10 years, the Price Rite market in southwest Baltimore has been providing fresh food at good prices for people who need it. However, in November of 2022, the supermarket closed its doors for good.
The online megastore Temu offers everything from school supplies to furniture at a fraction of the cost. WPTV looked into what consumers should know about the e-commerce giant.
In a surprise twist, a Saskatoon prosecutor stayed the charge mid-trial against a man accused of possessing $25,000 worth of missing Alberta cattle.On Wednesday afternoon, Paul Scott stayed the charge against Alvin Hamm after hearing from two witnesses in the morning. Scott said he made the decision "because there was no likelihood of a conviction."Hamm was charged after 10 animals were found in a pasture near Martensville, just north of Saskatoon. "There were going to be a lot of questions invo
Canada has attracted billions of dollars in funding the electric vehicle industry in this country, but how many of these investments are actually worth it? David Kennedy, Automotive News Canada, joins Antony Robart to discuss where the industry stands.
"A lot of companies are just trying to ramp up their production in order to run their factories at some rate so as to recoup the costs."
The Quebec Superior Court has ruled that a lawsuit seeking to overturn Governor General Mary Simon's appointment can move forward and be heard on its merits.Justice Marie-Hélène Dubé dismissed an application by the attorney general of Canada to have the case thrown out, giving the plaintiffs — two Quebec language rights groups — their second win in the case.The court challenge, filed in Quebec Superior Court in 2022, argues that Simon, who took over as the King's representative in Canada in 2021
Canadians are continuing to be laid off as part of a wave of job cuts that began in 2023 as companies assessed their operations after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic passed.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge overturned a jury's $4.7 billion verdict in the class-action lawsuit filed by “Sunday Ticket” subscribers against the NFL and has granted judgment to the NFL.
MONTREAL — BCE Inc. boosted its profits despite a dip in revenue last quarter as the telecom giant began to feel the financial effect of thousands of job cuts from earlier this year.
Shareholders sue CrowdStrike
CALGARY — The CEO of Cenovus Energy Inc. said the company's recent debt repayment milestone will not mean changes to its near-term strategy.
Once, Tesla raced to produce enough cars to meet demand. Now the company is scrambling to find customers to buy them.
Wind and solar generated more EU electricity than fossil fuels in the first half of the year for the first time.
(Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping’s government is facing growing pressure to address China’s consumer spending downswing, as it becomes one of the biggest threats to global economic growth.Most Read from BloombergKamala Harris Wipes Out Trump’s Swing-State Lead in Election Dead HeatIntel to Cut Thousands of Jobs to Reduce Costs, Fund ReboundLuxury Heir Alleges His $13 Billion Hermès Fortune Has VanishedHamas Says Israel Killed Political Leader With Airstrike in IranIsrael’s Twin Strikes in Teh
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada district judge denied a $335 million settlement Tuesday in two UFC antitrust lawsuits brought by former fighters, potentially sending both sides back to the negotiating table.
Retirement is a new chapter, and for many, it starts with a learning curve. No longer having a steady paycheck to rely on is a massive change, which can inadvertently lead to overspending. However,...
CALGARY — Canada's largest drilling rig contracting company has seen such surprising growth in customer demand after the opening of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion that its CEO believes a rig shortage could be possible by next year.
GM CEO tells analysts the Buick EV won't arriver here in 2024 and doesn't provide a new date. The automaker continues to launch models and infrastructure.
Carano is suing Disney and Lucasfilm after she was fired from the Star Wars TV spin-off in 2021 over her controversial social media posts
TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor posted a 17% increase in first-quarter profit on Thursday, as cost-cutting and a weaker yen helped offset lower sales and a decline in production at home. The world's top-selling automaker said operating profit for the three months through June totalled 1.3 trillion yen ($8.70 billion), matching the average of six analyst estimates compiled by LSEG. But with that growth being the weakest in seven quarters, the results disappointed investors who had been betting the automaker would knock the lights out.
“While it was a difficult decision, it was necessary to achieve our customer experience and growth goals,” the company said.