Supermarket reduced to ‘ashes’ amid Belfast disorder, says manager

A supermarket manager in Belfast said his business had been reduced to “ashes” after it was targeted during disorder in the city.

Bashir criticised police for their response to the violence and said Muslim businesses were being deliberately targeted.

A clean-up operation was under way in the Donegall Road area on Sunday morning following unrest which lasted for several hours the night before.

There was evidence of a number of fires on the road, with bins and some vehicles burnt out.

Bashir, who did not wish to provide his surname, and his staff were removing remaining stock from his grocery store, which was set alight on Saturday night. The front and inside of the business were extensively damaged.

He said he had been in business for three years and this was the third time he had been targeted.

He told the PA news agency: “Too many things happened… it is against the Muslim community.

“Well, you can say there is nothing (left), it is all dead, there is nothing left, some ashes only.

“People attacked this place, racism against Islam and Muslims, especially the Muslim community.”

Bashir at the scene on Sunday morning (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

Asked if he would be able to reopen his business, he said: “I don’t know, we have to ask the police about that.

“When they stop all of that then we will talk about it.

“All of that happened and the police did nothing, I am telling you the truth.

“What kind of police are letting the people burn everything down?

“I don’t know where is the safety in that, it is all rubbish.”

The front of the business has been extensively damaged by fire (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

The business owner was clearly emotional when asked about his reaction to the attack on his shop.

He said: “How do I feel? I can’t describe it, empty mind, we couldn’t even sleep (last night), the words, I can’t even describe what has happened to be honest.

“There is no message for people like this.

“When people do this, when people do something like this, you think they will accept the message?”

Damage caused to a cafe on the Donegall Road (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

Across the road from the supermarket, a cafe seemed to have been completely destroyed by fire. The sign on the Bash Cafe offers Arabic coffee and falafels.

Windows were broken at the business and the interior was extensively damaged by smoke and fire.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it had attended a shop and a cafe on fire on the Donegall Road on Saturday night. It said the cause of both fires had been determined as deliberate.