Russia accuses Ukraine of striking supermarket in Donetsk

Reuters
Updated ·2 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia accused Ukraine on Friday of carrying out a missile strike on a supermarket in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Denis Pushilin, who heads the parts of Donetsk region controlled by Russia, said on Telegram that he had "confirmed information" that four people were injured in the attack in the region's main city, also named Donetsk.

He accused the Ukrainian army of firing U.S.-supplied HIMARS missiles into the area during the morning rush hour.

Russian state news agency RIA earlier quoted investigators as saying two people had been killed and two wounded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine's general staff, in a statement, did not refer to the supermarket incident but said it had conducted strikes this week in the Donetsk region and had taken all necessary measures to limit the risk to civilians.

The strike smashed the facade of the two-storey "Moloko" (Milk) supermarket, leaving shattered glass all around and burnt-out cars nearby.

Dashcam footage posted by a driver nearby appeared to show the moment the store was hit, triggering a large explosion and sending flames soaring into the sky.

Pushilin also said that Ukrainian artillery fire had struck an apartment building in Svitlodarsk, farther north in Donetsk, killing two people and wounding eight.

The Ukrainian statement said Kyiv's forces had conducted a precise strike on a Russian command post in Svitlodarsk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine's Suspilne public broadcaster quoted prosecutors as saying Russian shelling killed one person and wounded another in the city of Pokrovsk, a key logistics centre in Donetsk region, where advancing Russian forces have been closing in.

Both sides say they do not target civilians in the war, now nearing the end of its third year. But thousands have been killed, the overwhelming majority of them Ukrainians.

(Additional reporting by Yuliia DysaWriting by Andrew Osborn, Mark Trevelyan, Anastasia Teterevleva and Ron PopeskiEditing by Mark Heinrich, Frances Kerry and Leslie Adler)

Latest Stories

  • Russian oil tanker reportedly drifting in Baltic Sea near German island

    BERLIN (AP) — The German news agency is reporting that a Russia oil tanker is drifting in the Baltic Sea north of the German island of Rügen.

  • Armenian government approves bill to launch EU accession bid

    Armenia's government on Thursday gave approval to a bill that calls for the country, once part of the Soviet Union, to launch a bid to join the European Union. Armenia has in recent years deepened ties with the West at the expense of its traditionally close relations with Moscow, which it has accused of failing to defend it from longtime rival Azerbaijan. In a document seen by Reuters, the government backed its introduction to parliament, saying it would represent "the beginning of the accession process of the Republic of Armenia to the European Union".

  • Russian-backed officials says Ukraine struck Donetsk supermarket

    STORY: :: Dashcam footage shows the moment missiles strike a supermarket in the Russian-held city of Donetsk:: January 10, 2025:: Donetsk, Russian-controlled UkraineDashcam footage posted by a driver nearby appeared to show the moment the supermarket - called Moloko (Milk) - was struck, with an ensuing large explosion and flames soaring into the sky.Unverified photos posted on social media showed a burnt out car in front of a shattered two-story circular building surrounded by debris.Local Donetsk News Agency said one civilian was killed and at least six others wounded, citing Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine and Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.Pushilin, a senior Russian-backed official, accused the Ukrainian army of firing U.S.-supplied HIMARS missiles into the area during the morning rush hour. Russia's TASS state news agency said other buildings and around 15 cars had been damaged in the same attack.Pushilin said in a statement on his official Telegram account that an apartment building in the city of Svitlodarsk in the Donetsk region had also been struck by Ukrainian forces, killing one woman and wounding four others.

  • Russian strike kills 13, injures 113 in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

    ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (Reuters) -A Russian guided bomb attack on Wednesday killed at least 13 people and injured 113 in Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, authorities said. Prosecutors increased the injury toll from 63 to 113 people on Thursday morning. High-rise apartment blocks were damaged along with an industrial facility and other infrastructure, Ukraine's prosecutor general office said on Telegram.

  • Trump says it ‘doesn’t matter’ how GOP passes his agenda: ‘The end result is the same’

    President-elect Trump said Wednesday “it doesn’t matter” whether Republicans on Capitol Hill tackle his top priorities on taxes, energy and the border in one package or two as the party tries to nail down its plan for the coming months. “We had a great meeting. There’s great unity. Whether it’s one bill or two bills,…

  • Viktor Orban's challenger sees strong EU, NATO ties, 'pragmatic' approach to Russia

    Peter Magyar, the opposition challenger to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, told Reuters he would keep Hungary firmly anchored in the European Union and NATO if he wins elections due in early 2026 and would strive for "pragmatic relations" with Russia. Magyar's centre-right Tisza Party swept into Hungarian politics last year, mounting the most serious challenge to Orban since he rose to power in 2010. Magyar's popularity has been surging and in some recent polls Tisza has led Orban's Fidesz party.

  • Analysis-Efforts to end Kurdish militant conflict in Turkey face Syria test

    Talks aimed at ending a 40-year-old militant conflict have fostered peace hopes in Turkey but the precarious situation of Kurdish forces in Syria and uncertainty about Ankara's intentions have left many Kurds anxious about the path ahead. Abdullah Ocalan, jailed head of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, has been cited as indicating a willingness to call on the PKK to lay down arms in a peace process to end the insurgency he launched against NATO-member Turkey in 1984.

  • Opposition lawmakers in Ukraine begin push to oust energy minister

    Galushchenko has overseen Ukraine's energy sector since April 2021, nearly a year before Russia launched its full-scale invasion in Feb. 2022. Opposition parties have regularly accused Galushchenko of corruption and of failing to ensure adequate physical protection of power facilities from Russian missile attacks.

  • Japan imposes new sanctions on Russia

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Friday approved additional sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine, including freezing the assets of dozens of individuals and groups and banning exports to dozens of organizations in Russia and several other countries that have allegedly helped it evade sanctions.

  • Syria's road ahead: How transport infrastructure could be the key to stability

    Turkey has a major role in Syria's reconstruction, and transport investments like railway links are on the agenda although Gulf money may prove vital.View on euronews

  • Man who fatally stabbed attacker on NYC subway won't be charged, prosecutor says

    NEW YORK (AP) — A man who was attacked on a New York City subway and fatally stabbed one of his assailants will not be criminally charged, a prosecutor said as four men were indicted on assault and robbery charges.

  • Ukrainian congress says Canadian MPs have consensus on support for Ukraine

    Ukrainian Canadian Congress CEO Ihor Michalchyshyn says he's not worried that Canada's cross-partisan for Ukraine will falter in the coming months even as concerns mount that the U.S. will scale back its support once Donald Trump returns to the White House. (Jan. 9, 2025)

  • Donald Trump Sentenced in Hush Money Trial: No Jail, No Fine but President-Elect Is Officially a Convicted Felon

    The incoming president was sentenced to an "unconditional discharge" The post Donald Trump Sentenced in Hush Money Trial: No Jail, No Fine but President-Elect Is Officially a Convicted Felon appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Musk’s DOGE unit is hiring for salaried roles—you apply via a DM on X demonstrating ‘exceptional ability’ and send your cell number

    If you want to join DOGE don’t bother sending Elon Musk your CV, just DM a few bullet points to the department on X.

  • NATO to Deploy Two Ships to Guard Baltic Sea Infrastructure

    (Bloomberg) -- NATO is increasing its surveillance operations in the Baltic Sea region with two ships deployed to the area following suspected sabotage of undersea cables between Finland and Estonia.Most Read from BloombergWhat Robotaxis Brought San FranciscoNYC Condo Owners May Bear Costs of Landmark Green Building LawA Blueprint for Better Bike LanesAmbitious High-Speed Rail Plans Advance in the Baltic RegionNYC’s Subway Violence Deters Drive to Bring Workers Back to OfficeThe move was unveile

  • Elon Musk says cutting $2 trillion from the federal budget is a 'best-case outcome'

    In a Wednesday interview on X, Elon Musk said cuts of $2 trillion to the federal budget might not be possible and was a "best-case outcome."

  • Japan slaps new sanctions on Russia and groups in other nations that allegedly helped it evade bans

    Japan's Cabinet on Friday approved additional sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine, including freezing the assets of dozens of individuals and groups and banning exports to dozens of organizations in Russia and several other countries that have allegedly helped it evade sanctions. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday’s approval of the additional sanctions shows Japan’s commitment to efforts by the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations to strengthen sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Japan has imposed several previous rounds of sanctions, and the latest step comes after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reaffirmed the country's policy at an online G7 summit in mid-December following Russia's increased cooperation with North Korea and use of third countries in evading sanctions.

  • Strong economy, safe asset demand boosted US dominance in capital flows, White House says

    The strength of the U.S. economic recovery post-COVID and a quest for safe-haven investments helped boost U.S. dominance of global financial flows, while manufacturing incentives led to a surge in foreign direct investment, the White House said on Friday. In its final report before President Joe Biden leaves office, his Council of Economic Advisers said the U.S. had become a magnet for foreign investment given the resilience of the U.S. recovery.

  • Elon Musk says DOGE’s $2 trillion target for federal spending cuts was just a best-case scenario

    Elon Musk initially pledged to cut some $2 trillion from the federal budget, alongside his DOGE partner, politician Vivek Ramaswamy.

  • Zelenskiy Urges Allies Not to ‘Drop the Ball’ on War Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a plea to press on with support for his war effort 11 days before the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, who has pledged a swift end to the fighting. Most Read from BloombergWhat Robotaxis Brought San FranciscoNYC Condo Owners May Bear Costs of Landmark Green Building LawAmbitious High-Speed Rail Plans Advance in the Baltic RegionNYC’s Subway Violence Deters Drive to Bring Workers Back to OfficeDutch Central Bank Restores