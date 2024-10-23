Afternoon Update: supermarkets blame others in fake discounts case; Pelicot to testify in French mass rape trial; and a chocolate taste test

Good afternoon. Woolworths and Coles have blamed suppliers and a “sudden outbreak of high inflation” for price spikes, as they appeared in the federal court for the first time since the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission launched legal action against the supermarket giants. It is alleged the companies misled customers with “illusory” discounts on hundreds of common products.

Shortly before the court appearance, the ACCC lodged fresh legal documents showing more than 250 items, from marinades to instant noodles, on which the regulator alleges supermarkets briefly increased prices before subsequently reducing them slightly and advertising them as discounts.

Cameron Moore SC, representing Woolworths, labelled the ACCC’s case “misconceived”, with lawyers for both companies arguing the fluctuations were due to requests by suppliers for price increases in response to rising inflation and costs. Sarida McLeod, representing the regulator, responded that “the conduct is still misleading”.

Top news

Bruce Lehrmann allowed to continue appeal | The federal court has granted the former Liberal staffer a stay of the $2m costs order made as part of the dismissal of his defamation suit against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson, allowing an appeal by Lehrmann to go ahead.

Sydney woman pleads not guilty to displaying Hezbollah flag | Sarah Mouhanna was charged with causing a public display of a prohibited terrorist organisation symbol at a pro-Palestine protest in September. Her lawyer declined to disclose on what grounds the 19-year-old would be defending the charge.

MEAA rebukes Dutton’s over clashes with ABC reporters | The media union called the opposition leader’s behaviour towards two ABC reporters in recent weeks “unnecessarily aggressive”, as the public broadcaster said it stood by its journalists and vowed to “never shy away” from asking tough questions.

Protests over Australian judge’s Hong Kong role | A Sydney speech by Patrick Keane KC was met by protesters over his presence on the bench of Hong Kong’s controversial court of final appeal. Keane is one of only two foreign justices to join the court since the introduction of draconian national security laws.

Millions charged illegal merchant fees by NSW agencies | State government agencies illegally charged people about $144m in merchant fees on credit card transactions for services such as licence renewals, car registrations and fine repayments since 2016, in what the finance minister called “possible serious maladministration”.

ACU to reimburse attenders after anti-same-sex marriage speech | The Australian Catholic University will offer refunds and counselling to attenders of a graduation ceremony where a speech by Joe de Bruyn sparked a walkout. ACU’s vice-chancellor said the university had allowed the speech but had urged the former union boss to reconsider his remarks.

Fifty men on trial in Gisèle Pelicot rape case | A soldier, a nurse, a truck driver and dozens more men each face up to 20 years in prison for their alleged attacks on Gisèle Pelicot after being allegedly recruited by her then-husband in a case that has shocked the world. Pelicot herself will take the stand on Wednesday to comment on the evidence so far.

Israel says it killed Hezbollah heir apparent | The Israeli military said strikes in southern Beirut three weeks ago killed Hashem Safieddine, the Lebanese group’s presumed next leader. Israeli strikes on Beirut on Monday killed 18 people, including four children, and caused “major damage” to Lebanon’s largest public hospital.

Trump claims election meddling by UK Labour party | The Trump campaign has filed an extraordinary legal complaint for what it claims is “interference” in the US presidential election, alleging the British party recruited and sent staffers to volunteer for Kamala Harris’s campaign.

In pictures

Royal fist-bumps and sausage sizzles: King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Australia

After a five-day whistle-stop tour of Sydney and Canberra, the King and Queen have headed to Samoa for the next leg in their southern sojourn. The monarch’s 17th visit to Australia was marked by sausage sizzles, cheering crowds and protests – most notably by senator Lidia Thorpe who, as Celeste Liddle writes, asked questions Aboriginal people have been waiting two centuries to get the answers to.

What they said …

***

“I have a problem with this idea that women like myself get here and there is someone covertly hiding behind us pulling the strings” – Allegra Spender

Speaking at the National Press Club, the independent MP was asked about the influence of Simon Holmes à Court, whose Climate 200 fundraising group supported many “teal” candidates. Spender said the insinuation Holmes à Court controls the teals “is insulting to me and it is insulting to women around Australia … women, we make up our own minds, it’s a thing”. She received loud applause from the room after her response.

In numbers

Even wealthy Australians are cutting back on doctor’s appointments due to the cost of living, according to a new report from the NSW Council of Social Services. Those on low incomes still struggle the most to see a doctor, attending an average of 4.8 GP appointments in 2024, down from 5.7 in 2020. Meanwhile, in Perth, doctors have warned that scurvy, once considered “a disease of the past”, is re-emerging due to the rising cost of living, after treating a 51-year-old man who could not afford prescribed vitamin supplements.

Before bed read

Australian supermarket milk chocolate taste test: the winner costs $3.99, the worst is one of the most expensive

One is “like biting into a candle”, another tastes like “soy milk from 2002”. In a blind taste test of 20 milk chocolates, Nicholas Jordan and friends have their own block party – and are shocked by the results.

