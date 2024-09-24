Supermarkets remove plastic hummus lids

One of the new Sainsbury’s hummus pots - Kathryn Younger for The Telegraph

Supermarkets have removed lids on hummus to cut down on single use plastics, which has led to criticism from shoppers.

Tesco made the decision this month as part of plans to cut down on more than 31 million pieces of plastic from its stores.

Instead of a plastic lid that clips onto the pot of hummus, the supermarket is now selling hummus in pots with a thin sheet of plastic that is peeled off and cannot be placed back on – similar to lids used on many yogurts.

Sainsbury’s is also now selling hummus without reusable lids.

Tesco insisted that the change had no impact on product quality or shelf life, and advised that the hummus should still be consumed within two days of opening.

But customers have accused the stores of pursuing eco targets at the expense of customer convenience and practicality, saying that it is now harder to keep the product fresh after opening.

Others have said they had resorted to using cling film as a makeshift alternative lid, which they said undermined the environmental credentials of the initiative.

‘Balancing act’

Brian Lodge, the director of plastics and flexible packaging at the British Plastics Federation, said decisions such as these needed to follow “sound science”.

He said: “It is up to supermarkets and brands to optimise their packaging so that it minimises the environmental impact – but it can be a real balancing act, and decisions need to be led by sound science.

“When substituting one material for another, you need to make sure it has a lower environmental impact and also does not compromise food safety or the shelf life of the product.

“In this particular case, we are not aware of any evidence that the new thin film seals will impact the shelf life of the product in any way – but if the food inside is to be stored after opening, something like cling film needs to be used, or an airtight reusable container.

One social media user described the move as “eco friendliness gone too far”, while another said they were now storing lids from previous hummus pots to use in a move that could be considered a positive for the environment.

Others recommended making your own hummus or finishing the pot in one sitting.

Laura Pearson, an author, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “I’m so baffled about Tesco removing the plastic lid from hummus and replacing it with a flimsy plastic cover which requires me to now cover it with clingfilm or similar. How is that helping anyone?”

The flimsy plastic films join a growing list of eco-led changes that have frustrated the public, from paper straws and wooden forks, to attached bottle caps.

A Tesco spokesman said: “We have recently removed the lids on our hummus pots as part of our ongoing efforts to tackle plastic waste.

“This latest change will remove more than 31 million pieces of plastic – equivalent to 157 tonnes of plastic a year.”

The chain added that it sells reusable silicone lids for customers to keep their hummus fresh in the fridge.

Sainsbury’s have been contacted for comment.