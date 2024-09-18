Supermoon illuminates skies across Wales

Something prehistoric was happening in Carnguwch, Gwynedd [Watcher of the skies]

Stargazers across Wales were treated to a rare supermoon and partial lunar eclipse combo on Tuesday night.

Supermoons, when the Moon is as its biggest and brightest, happen when it is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit.

The partial eclipse, where about 4% the Moon was covered by the earth's shadow, was also visible, peaking at about 03:44 BST.

It was a phenomenon that could be seen all around the world and, due untypically clear skies, in all corners of Wales.

Some late night fishing by supermoon light, captured in Cardiff [Nadezna]

Moon or worryingly large boulder rolling down a hill? Seen above Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taf [chippy]

A supermoons, seen here above Llandegla, Denbighshire, happens when the Moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit [Ruth Davies]

No street lights needed in Llandudno, Conwy [Timperley Ted ]

A moonset, captured on Wednesday morning in Aberdaron, Gwynedd [uWhoAndyR]

Long-lense cameras around the Wales were focused on the unusually large Moon [Martyboy]