Supermoon illuminates skies across Wales

Ask for the Moon If NASA's Europa Clipper mission launches next month, it will be embarking on a historic scientific objective. The enormous space probe, with solar arrays roughly the length of a basketball court, is destined to travel all the way to Jupiter, where it will examine one of the gas giant's largest moons, […]
A new analysis of Mars' gravitational field has revealed hidden structures buried beneath the remains of an ancient ocean. The work, which was presented this week at the Europlanetary Science Congress in Berlin and will be published as a study in the journal Geophysical Research Letters: Planets, could add to a growing body of evidence […]
Uncomfortable Last month, NASA declared that Boeing's plagued Starliner simply was too risky to use for the return of still-stranded astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. Following months of investigations into malfunctioning thrusters and helium leaks, the space agency came to the conclusion that the pair should hitch a ride on board a SpaceX Crew […]
(Reuters) -Intuitive Machines said on Tuesday it has bagged a navigation and communication services contract of up to $4.82 billion from NASA for missions in the near space region. Shares of the space exploration company rose 52% to $8.21 in aftermarket trading and have more than doubled so far this year. As part of the contract, which has a base period of five years with an additional five-year option period, Intuitive will deploy lunar relay satellites and provide communication and navigation services to aid NASA's Artemis campaign.
The bones of a 161-million-year-old Stegosaurus are on display at Sotheby’s in New York as part of the annual Geek Week sale series. With close to 79% fossil, the Jurassic period dinosaur is expected to sell for between $4 and $6 million. (AP video: Joseph B. Frederick)