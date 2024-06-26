Supervisors nix plan for tiny homes in Spring Valley

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s Conservative Party won a special election in a district in central Toronto, dealing a substantial blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party ahead of a national vote expected next year.Most Read from BloombergYouTuber Dr Disrespect Was Allegedly Kicked Off Twitch for Messaging MinorNvidia Rout Takes Breather as Traders Scour Charts for SupportTrump Could Actually Lose Florida. Here’s Why.Rivian Gets $5 Billion Lifeline in Joint Venture With VolkswagenPaul Singe