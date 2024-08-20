Superyacht sinking: Friend of tycoon Mike Lynch 'hoping for a miracle' - as divers try to reach cabins of Bayesian
A close friend of missing British tycoon Mike Lynch has told Sky News he is hoping for "a miracle".
A close friend of missing British tycoon Mike Lynch has told Sky News he is hoping for "a miracle".
Of course this is a thing.
Penny Lancaster shared a heartfelt update following her husband Rod Stewart's incredibly candid health admission. Get the details...
JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee, may have earned some side-eyed glances in Philadelphia on Monday after he asked workers at Pat’s King of Steaks why they didn’t serve Swiss cheese on their sandwiches.Vance, who was in Philadelphia campaigning, made the pilgrimage to the famous steak sandwich joint on Monday after a speech at a waste management facility. Pat’s, alongside its South Philly cross-street rival Geno’s Steaks, is one of the most famous steak sandwich shops in the Cit
The comedian shares daughter Sascha Betty and sons Julian Kal and Shepherd Kellen with wife Jessica Seinfeld
After the pair confirmed the model’s due date was early August, Hailey Bieber appears to have hinted she has given birth to her first child with husband Justin Bieber.
The “Late Show” host had to correct one thing Biden said about the former president at the Democratic National Convention.
Former President Trump said late Monday that he would participate in a tele-town hall hosted by Fox News next month instead of a debate on the network, after the Harris campaign made clear the vice president would not participate. “Rather than the debate on September 4th, I have agreed to do a Tele-Town Hall, anchored…
Trump has often boasted of the "great relationship" he had with the British monarch.
Imagine trading in stuff you don't want anymore to get groceries. Talk about a budget-friendly swap. That's what Costco offers through its Trade-In program -- and you don't even have to be a Costco...
The supermodel shared news of a new launch for her fragrance brand, Orebella - read more
Biden loyalists saw last night’s schedule fiasco as a new blow after the indignities of recent weeks.At the first night of the Democratic National Convention—which was supposed to be dedicated to thanking him—the president was still speaking after midnight when many TV viewers, and voters, on the East Coast were tucked up in bed.DNC organizers put the lag down to “raucous applause” in the “electric atmosphere” of the convention hall.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoo
The Princess of Wales and her sister, Pippa Middleton, prove they're just like us in unearthed photo
The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Tuesday that forward Ryan Johansen, who has spent the majority of his career in Philadelphia on the sidelines after struggling with injuries, has been "placed on unconditional waivers for the purposes of terminating his contract."
Peyton Manning knows a thing or two about great quarterback play, having won two Super Bowls and earned a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. At this past weekend's Fanatics Fest, he listed his five top quarterbacks in the NFL. While not a surprising list, it does…
The model slipped into the house's poplin mini during a NYC stroll - see more
The commander of Ukraine's air force shared a video of a fighter jet dropping a French-made glide bomb on a Russian control center in Kursk.
Ayman Mohyeldin explained why this message is especially effective right now.
Yellowstone National Park on Sunday issued its annual reminder that the bison rut is underway, advising tourists to “use extra caution and give bison extra space during this time.” If anyone wonders why they should be more careful
Taylor Swift is backing Donald Trump’s latest bid for the White House, at least according to the former president. Openly obsessed with the superstar performer, Trump took to his Truth Social on Sunday to claim the endorsement of Swift. In response to getting Swift’s supposed unexpected seal of approval, Trump declared “I Accept.” Trump may …
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, was transferred to a federal prison in Texas almost nine months after he was stabbed in a different facility, the federal Bureau of Prisons told The Associated Press on Tuesday.