Supplies collected through the WLKY teacher supply drive with Stockyards Bank delivered
Supplies collected through the WLKY teacher supply drive with Stockyards Bank delivered
Supplies collected through the WLKY teacher supply drive with Stockyards Bank delivered
"I think they're growing up too fast."
"As a Minnesotan, I saw how hard Walz worked to help students with things like free meals."
Todor Merdjanov spent one month at Kim Il Sung University in Pyongyang in 2013. He wants more people to know what the country is like from the inside.
Paying for college is costly, and unfortunately, so is falling for this scam.
The move comes after the school tossed hundreds of books, many of which contained LGBTQ+ themes, in the trash.
Parents say the cost of clothing with school logos runs into hundreds of pounds.
Before he was Kamala Harris’s running mate, the Minnesota governor was a geography teacher, coach and faculty adviser for a gay-straight alliance at Mankato West High School. His former students tell Alex Woodward about their unlikely ally, and why dozens are now campaigning for him
Schools across the country are taking a variety of approaches on how to handle the teaching opportunity presented by the upcoming presidential election, but there is one thing they all seem to agree on: educator neutrality. Civics, government and history teachers must navigate a tumultuous, historic race as they guide classroom discussions about the showdown…
The announcement comes after a federal judge ordered UCLA to protect Jewish students barred from protest encampments The post University of California Bans Protest Encampments and Masks at All Campuses appeared first on TheWrap.
York University has reached a tentative deal with the union representing about 1,700 faculty members, librarians and archivists, potentially averting a strike that could have interrupted classes for a second time this year.The York University Faculty Association says its collective agreement with the university has been extended through April 30, 2027, pending ratification, after a deal was reached late Monday night.The university confirmed the tentative agreement in a statement Tuesday.Union me
When hiring, Palantir CEO Alex Karp wants to "feel like I’m in the presence of talent.”
Students rebuilding their neighborhood
Universities asking for the highest entry grades have accepted more students so far this year than in 2023.
The Back-to-School season can be stressful, not just for children but parents too. Psychologist Christie Korol joins Liem Vu to discuss the anxiety parents may be facing and how to handle it before the school year begins.
University is often unpredictable but there are things autistic students can do to make the experience more positive.
As Stephanie Grisham spoke at the Democratic National Convention, a screen behind her displayed a text exchange she said she'd had with Melania Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.
Of course this is a thing.
Penny Lancaster shared a heartfelt update following her husband Rod Stewart's incredibly candid health admission. Get the details...
The comedian shares daughter Sascha Betty and sons Julian Kal and Shepherd Kellen with wife Jessica Seinfeld
Donald Trump on Monday claimed Kamala Harris is refusing to take part in a presidential debate on Fox News which was being considered for next month.“Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform. Instead, Trump said he’s agreed to do a “Tele-Town Hall, anchored by Sean Hannity, for Fox” in Pennsylvania.Harris’ campaign has not confirmed it has declined to go ahead with the debate, but