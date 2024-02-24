How you can support the 2nd chance sports gear drive
Your donations benefit the boys and girls clubs across the Valley!
Your donations benefit the boys and girls clubs across the Valley!
Taylor Swift's concert in Sydney, Australia on Friday night (23.02.24) was dealt a major blow as fans were evacuated from the lower levels of the Accor Stadium due to safety fears following a series of lightning strikes
Winnipeg Jets chairman Mark Chipman says the NHL team's future could be in jeopardy if attendance doesn't improve. In an interview with The Athletic, Chipman said the Jets need to get back to a season ticket base of 13,000, and current attendance numbers are "not going to work over the long haul." The Jets are struggling to draw fans to Canada Life Centre, the NHL's smallest permanent arena with a capacity of 15,225 for hockey games. Despite icing a competitive team led by star goaltender Connor
Here's a quick look at which teams have done well in Formula 1's pre-season testing ahead of the Bahrain GP.
Norman is waging a campaign against the ranking because players swallowed his guff as gospel.
CALGARY — Krysten Karwacki is in a spotlight not of her own making at the Canadian women's curling championship. Kerri Einarson's alternate, or fifth, has played every end for four-time champion Einarson at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary. Regular lead Briane Harris was declared ineligible just hours before the team's opening draw on Feb. 16 at WinSport Event Centre. Curling Canada said in a statement that day it had been "made aware" of Harris's ineligibility and has refused furthe
Woods had a gallery of people following his round alongside longtime mini-tour professional Olin Browne Jr.
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — MLB's new uniform reveal hasn't gone very well. Now some of the rampant criticism has moved below the belt. Major League Baseball Players Association deputy executive director Bruce Meyer confirmed on Thursday that the organization is relaying concerns from players to MLB about the new pants, which are somewhat see-through. The complaints — first reported by ESPN — are part of broader scorn for the new uniforms, which are designed by Nike and manufactured by Fanatics. “I kno
On one play, Lionel Messi dribbled over a player during Inter Miami’s 2-0 win against Real Salt Lake. Not everyone was amused.
The Arizona Coyotes have put forward Adam Ruzicka on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract. The move comes after Ruzicka posted to social media a video of a himself with a white powder appearing to be cocaine and a credit card on a counter. The team announced Friday that Ruzicka was going on waivers for termination purposes and said it would have no further comment at this time. Ruzicka is in the second season of a two-year contract worth $1.525 million. He has only been with the Coyot
CALGARY — A host-province rookie versus a decorated curler in her national women's curling championship swan song gives Friday's playoff game between them a sense of occasion. Edmonton skip Selena Sturmay facing six-time Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion Jennifer Jones injects buzz into a non-elimination game at Calgary's WinSport Event Centre, but one with stakes nonetheless. Three of Alberta's four women made their Hearts debut in Calgary, yet topped Pool A with a 7-1 record Thursday. The
With premier free agents still available, baseball's silly season will run up against March. But it's never too soon to assess who scored best.
Before NFL free agency begins, a host of big-name players could be sent packing by their current teams. Keep an eye on these 17 veterans.
Albert Breer said "the bones of a trade (for Justin Fields) could be in place next week" at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"I'm a neurologist, and had I known, I would have never played football as a kid."
Kyle Lowry got six stitches in his gashed forehead in the pattern of a “7,” matching his 76ers uniform number during the North Philadelphia native's debut for his new team. “I'll go out there and do my job,” Lowry said, wearing a " 20th & Lehigh " sweatshirt, after the Sixers lost 110-96.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Auston Matthews scored again to continue his sizzling surge, Max Domi had two goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vegas Golden Knights 7-3 on Thursday night for their sixth straight win. Jake McCabe, David Kampf, John Tavares and Pontus Holmberg also scored for Toronto. Martin Jones had 23 saves. Matthews stretched his goal streak to five games with 10 goals and 13 points over that stretch. On Wednesday at Arizona, Matthews became the fastest U.S.-born player to reach 50
Chiefs players like it when quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes the hand motion to the sideline as NFL Films video shows.
Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou are in Saudi Arabia, a pair of ferocious heavyweights with an eye on the championship belt. For Tyson, his role is ceremonial. The retired boxing great is set to present the winner of three title fights in the inaugural PFL vs. Bellator: Champs card with a custom championship belt.
Carl Recine/ReutersDani Alves, one of the most decorated stars in soccer history, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison on Thursday after being found guilty of raping a woman in a nightclub in Spain.The 40-year-old Brazilian World Cup star has been in jail since Jan. 2023 following his arrest in the case. He had continued to deny assaulting the woman in the early hours of Dec. 31 in a bathroom at the venue in Barcelona.Livid Hong Kong Fans Demand Refunds After Lionel Messi No-ShowIn a
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens doesn't pull any punches when it comes to explaining why you shouldn't draft a pitcher in the early rounds.