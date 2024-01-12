Support available to set up neighbourhood emergency preparedness group

New materials will detail the neighbourhood emergency preparedness program in the Regional District of Nanaimo.

As part of the budget increase to emergency services in the RDN’s 2024 provisional budget, $15,000 is marked for making updates to communication materials for the neighbourhood emergency preparedness program (NEPP), according to RDN staff. The RDN’s current NEPP guide was last updated in 2018.

Shirley Nicolson who has been the volunteer coordinator for NEPP on Gabriola for the past 15 years, estimates there are over 500 households involved in the program on Gabriola and the number has been increasing over the years.

NEPP helps neighbouring households work together to have a plan in place during an emergency situation such as a power outage or earthquake. Individuals take on roles such as communication, first aid and cleanup and repairs. Some groups on Gabriola have regular meetings to go over their plans, Nicolson said.

Anyone can start a group by contacting Nicolson, who will then make a presentation to neighbours and provide detailed literature about preparedness planning and specifics for unique circumstances for a group such as for community members with disabilities.

“At first it’s a bit overwhelming for a neighbourhood to get themselves organized, but once they start to get organized and regularly having meetings and they’re all on the same page, I think that it does work well,” Nicolson said, who can also make presentations to established groups as a refresher.

Nicolson can be reached at sednicolson@shaw.ca, 250-247-7511 or by text message at 250-713-9385.

As a volunteer coordinator, Nicolson received training through Emergency Management Services and says the support from the RDN’s emergency services department has been “exceptional.”

“We’re not as isolated as we could be if no one cared. We get rewarded for our preparation by getting the support that we get.”

Rachelle Stein-Wotten, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Gabriola Sounder