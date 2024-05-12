Support groups aim to help military children cope

Bishop Hugh Nelson wants to expand the programme into more schools [BBC]

Dozens of support groups have been set up at primary schools in Cornwall to help the children of service families.

The Diocese of Truro, which runs the groups, said Little Troopers was aimed at helping children aged five to 11 who have a parent who can be deployed abroad.

The Bishop of St Germans and the Bishop to the Armed Forces, the Right Reverend Hugh Nelson, said he was trying to expand the scheme into more of the 43 schools run by the diocese.

Speaking on a visit to King Charles Church of England Primary School in Falmouth, he said the programme created a community for children in similar situations.

"It gives you a friendship group to belong to," he said.

Warrant Officer Daniel Laity said the group gave his children a place to share experiences [BBC]

Warrant Officer Daniel Laity, an aircraft engineer at the nearby Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose, said the group provided his two children Marlon and Margot a place to share experiences.

"In 2021, when I was away, the club did help Marlon in particular," he said.

"They were able to talk about it with other children going through the same thing... I think it was very useful."

He said being away was "something that plays on every sailor's mind".

"The school do a great job at bringing those children together," he added.

Charlie keeps in touch with his father through FaceTime [BBC]

Charlie, a pupil involved in Little Troopers, said the group "makes me feel like it's not just me".

His father is currently serving away and he said they regularly speak to each other on FaceTime.

"Just because you can't see them it doesn't mean they're not there," he said.

"I've got more people that could help me with the problem, and I can help them if they get upset when they're upset when mum or dad are away."

