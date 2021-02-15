Pelosi says independent commission will examine Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that Congress will establish an independent, Sept. 11-style commission to look into the deadly insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol.

Pelosi said the commission will “investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021, domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex … and relating to the interference with the peaceful transfer of power."

In a letter to Democratic colleagues, Pelosi said the House will also put forth supplemental spending to boost security at the Capitol.

After former President Donald Trump’s acquittal at his second Senate impeachment trial, bipartisan support appeared to be growing for an independent commission to examine the deadly insurrection.

Investigations into the riot were already planned, with Senate hearings scheduled later this month in the Senate Rules Committee. Pelosi, D-Calif., asked retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré to lead an immediate review of the Capitol’s security process.

In her letter Monday, Pelosi said, “It is clear from his findings and from the impeachment trial that we must get to the truth of how this happened.”

She added, “As we prepare for the Commission, it is also clear from General Honoré’s interim reporting that we must put forth a supplemental appropriation to provide for the safety of Members and the security of the Capitol.”

Lawmakers from both parties, speaking on Sunday's news shows, signalled that even more inquiries were likely. The Senate verdict Saturday, with its 57-43 majority falling 10 votes short of the two-thirds needed to convict Trump, hardly put to rest the debate about the Republican former president’s culpability for the Jan. 6 assault.

“There should be a complete investigation about what happened,” said Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump. “What was known, who knew it and when they knew, all that, because that builds the basis so this never happens again.”

Cassidy said he was “attempting to hold President Trump accountable,” and added that as Americans hear all the facts, “more folks will move to where I was.” He was censured by his state’s party after the vote.

An independent commission along the lines of the one that investigated the Sept. 11 attacks would probably require legislation to create. That would elevate the investigation a step higher, offering a definitive government-backed accounting of events. Still, such a panel would pose risks of sharpening partisan divisions or overshadowing President Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

“There’s still more evidence that the American people need and deserve to hear and a 9-11 commission is a way to make sure that we secure the Capitol going forward,” said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a Biden ally. “And that we lay bare the record of just how responsible and how abjectly violating of his constitutional oath President Trump really was.”

House prosecutors who argued for Trump's conviction of inciting the riot said Sunday they had proved their case. They also railed against the Senate’s Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, and others who they said were “trying to have it both ways” in finding the former president not guilty but criticizing him at the same time.

A close Trump ally, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., voted for acquittal but acknowledged that Trump had some culpability for the siege at the Capitol that killed five people, including a police officer, and disrupted lawmakers’ certification of Biden’s White House victory. Graham said he looked forward to campaigning with Trump in the 2022 election, when Republicans hope to regain the congressional majority.

“His behaviour after the election was over the top,” Graham said. “We need a 9-11 commission to find out what happened and make sure it never happens again.”

The Senate acquitted Trump of a charge of “incitement of insurrection” after House prosecutors laid out a case that he was an “inciter in chief” who unleashed a mob by stoking a monthslong campaign of spreading debunked conspiracy theories and false violent rhetoric that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Trump’s lawyers countered that Trump’s words were not intended to incite the violence and that impeachment was nothing but a “witch hunt” designed to prevent him from serving in office again.

The conviction tally was the most bipartisan in American history but left Trump to declare victory and signal a political revival while a bitterly divided GOP bickered over its direction and his place in the party.

The Republicans who joined Cassidy in voting to convict were Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

“It’s frustrating, but the founders knew what they were doing and so we live with the system that we have,” Democratic Del. Stacey Plaskett, a House prosecutor who represents the Virgin Islands, said of the verdict, describing it as “heartbreaking.” She added: “But, listen, we didn’t need more witnesses. We needed more senators with spines.”

McConnell told Republican senators shortly before the vote that he would vote to acquit Trump. In a blistering speech after the vote, the Kentucky Republican said the president was “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day" but that the Senate's hands were tied to do anything about it because Trump was out of office. The Senate, in an earlier vote, had deemed the trial constitutional .

“It was powerful to hear the 57 guilties and then it was puzzling to hear and see Mitch McConnell stand and say ‘not guilty’ and then, minutes later, stand again and say he was guilty of everything,” said Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa. “History will remember that statement of speaking out of two sides of his mouth,” she said.

Dean also backed the idea of an impartial investigative commission "not guided by politics but filled with people who would stand up to the courage of their conviction.”

Cassidy and Dean spoke on ABC's “This Week,” Graham appeared on “Fox News Sunday,” and Plaskett appeared on CNN's “State of the Union.”

Associated Press writers Alexandra Jaffe, Lisa Mascaro, Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Alan Fram contributed to this report.

Hope Yen, The Associated Press

  • Syrian army says air defences intercepted 'Israeli aggression' over Damascus

    Syria's army said on Monday the country's air defences had intercepted "Israeli aggression" over the capital, Damascus, in the latest stepped-up bombing of Iranian targets inside the country over the last two months. The Israeli military, which just began a surprise air force combat drill along the country's northern border, said "it did not comment on foreign reports," according to a spokeswoman. Syrian state media did not give details of what was hit by the Israeli air force.

  • Confident Barcelona hosts PSG as Champions League resumes

    A look at first-leg matches in the Champions League's round of 16 on Tuesday and Wednesday: TUESDAY Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain Barcelona will have Lionel Messi in his best form this season as the team resumes its campaign in Europe's top club competition. The Argentine great has scored nine goals in his last nine matches in all competitions, including a brace in the 5-1 rout of Alavés on Saturday. It remains unclear if coach Ronald Koeman will have Gerard Piqué or Ronald Araújo back from injuries to boost the team’s defence. PSG also has injury concerns. Both Neymar and Angel Di Maria are out, putting pressure on Kylian Mbappe to carry the attack. Mbappe scored twice in the 5-1 win against Istanbul Basaksehir back in December — when the Turkish side had nothing but pride to play for — but more telling is that Mbappe had not scored in the nine previous Champions League games dating back to November 2019. Without his two main creators, Mbappe will be heavily reliant on Marco Verratti pushing up as a makeshift playmaker. That makes Barcelona’s task straightforward in shutting him down. That's if Verratti even starts, because he is nursing a bruised hip. Leipzig vs. Liverpool With its Premier League title defence in shreds, Liverpool has only one opportunity to win silverware this season: in the Champions League. Manager Jürgen Klopp will have to fix his team's creaking defence if that is to happen. Liverpool heads into the knockout stage with its three senior centre backs — Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip — all out long term and one of the emergency replacements, midfielder Fabinho, also out. It leaves Klopp likely having to rely on midfielder Jordan Henderson and an inexperienced January signing from Schalke, Ozan Kabak, to hold the fort in front of goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who has made errors leading to goals in his last two Premier League games. Leipzig’s preparations for the game have been overshadowed by the coronavirus and future of star defender Dayot Upamecano. The latter has been cleared up with Bayern Munich’s confirmation on Sunday that he will be joining the eight-time defending champions at the end of the season. Fears of coronavirus mutations have led to the game being held in Budapest rather than Leipzig as German authorities would not grant the Liverpool team an exemption to travel restrictions. WEDNESDAY Porto vs. Juventus Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo returns to his homeland hoping to leave with his side firmly in control ahead of the second leg. Ronaldo shows no sign of slowing down despite turning 36 earlier this month. The Portugal international has scored three goals in his last five matches and also netted to help Juventus win its first trophy under Andrea Pirlo, when the Bianconeri beat Napoli in the Italian Super Cup last month. However, Juventus lost at the weekend against the same opponent. Juventus beat Porto home and away — without conceding a goal — the last time the two sides met, at the same stage four years ago. Porto's recent poor results have left the club seven points behind Portuguese league leader Sporting Lisbon. Porto hasn’t played in the knockout stage of the Champions League since losing to eventual champion Liverpool in the 2018-19 quarterfinals. Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund is increasingly looking to the Champions League after a Bundesliga season that has not being going to plan. The German team has just one win from its last six games. Edin Terzic’s side was fortunate to get away with a 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday, and Sevilla will present a formidable challenge after winning its last nine games across all competitions. Terzic has pointed to his team’s ongoing defensive lapses and appears at a loss on how to correct them. Dortmund has collected only 14 points from a possible 30 in the Bundesliga since the 38-year-old Terzic took over from the fired Lucien Favre. Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui's only concern is whether captain Jesús Navas will be back on time from a hip problem. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Uber defends contractors ahead of EU law on gig workers' rights

    Uber on Monday called on EU regulators to recognise the value of independent contracts in job creation as they consider new rules to protect gig economy workers. The company has been criticised for classifying its drivers as independent contractors rather than employees entitled to rights, such as a minimum wage, paid holidays and rest breaks. It scored a victory in California in November last year when voters passed a proposition allowing it to treat its drivers as contractors.

  • S.Korea cuts Q1 COVID-19 vaccination plan, restricts use of AstraZeneca shot

    South Korea said on Monday it will not use AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on people aged 65 and older, reversing an earlier decision, and scaled back initial vaccination targets due to delayed shipments from global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX. South Korea had said it would complete vaccinations on 1.3 million people by the first quarter of this year with AstraZeneca shots, but it slashed the target sharply to 750,000. The decision is largely due to adjustments in the supply timetable of the 2.6 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday.

  • Montreal man recounts 'traumatizing' experience of wrongful arrest by police

    In his first public appearance since he was wrongfully arrested by Montreal police last month, Mamadi Ill Fara Camara said he was unable to speak to his family at all during the six days he spent in detention and that he remains deeply shaken by the ordeal. "If they had listened to my story, maybe it wouldn't have been six days," Camara said on Radio-Canada's Tout le monde en parle Sunday, where he appeared along with his lawyer, Virginie Dufresne-Lemire, and community activist Will Prosper. "It was a relief to my entire family," he said about his eventual exoneration. "For those six days I was never allowed to speak to my family. Never." Camara, a 31-year-old PhD student, was arrested Jan. 28 after witnessing an attack on a police officer by an unknown assailant. The officer had stopped him for allegedly driving while using a cell phone in Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood. Camara called police and then waited for them to arrive. He provided a statement, and then was allowed to go home, his family has said. He was arrested later near his home. Dufresne-Lemire said police pointed their weapons at Camara, who was pulled out of his car through the window and thrown to the ground. She said an officer put his foot on Camara's head. He was detained overnight, charged the next day and made to wait behind bars until his bail hearing on Feb. 3. Instead of a hearing, charges were abruptly stayed after new evidence was brought to light, including traffic camera footage of the violent altercation between an unknown assailant and the Montreal police officer. DNA evidence further exonerated Camara and he was cleared of all charges on Feb. 5. The police focused on one lead and ignored the absence of other evidence, Dufresne-Lemire said. "The phenomenon of tunnel vision, in my view, is evident," she said. Dufresne-Lemire said a lawsuit remains possible, but they are still studying their options. In a statement Monday, Montreal police said it wouldn't comment on the TV appearance, but reiterated it would co-operate with an investigation launched last week by the Quebec government into the arrest. Police have insisted Camara's arrest was based strictly on the evidence, not profiling. But Dufresne-Lemire said "the racial question must be asked, and it certainly played a role in the way the story played out." Prosper was more direct, positing whether someone in a more affluent neighbourhood would receive the same treatment. Prosper said police intercepted Camara on his way home from where he had witnessed the crime, yet still turned his apartment upside down to search for evidence — and then made the other residents of the apartment block leave to do the same. 'My family knows who I am' Camara said his experience at the Rivière-des-Prairies detention centre, where he was held, was "very traumatizing." "When I arrived I felt that all the guards there, it was like 'it's the cop killer,'" Camara recounted. "I was considered a monster." Camara has since received an apology from Sylvain Caron, Montreal's police chief. Camara said his family — including his wife, who is pregnant with twins — was relieved by his exoneration. He added they had been strong throughout the ordeal. "My family knows who I am," he said. "And they knew I was innocent. Even though we couldn't speak." Camara's duties at his lab at École polytechnique de Montréal were suspended during the criminal proceedings and he was barred from campus. He said he has since been invited to go back when he is ready. "Right now it's very hard to return," he said.

  • At Camp David retreat, Biden hangs out, shows he's got game

    WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden spent his third week in office visiting the Pentagon, touring the National Institutes of Health and working on the administration’s COVID-19 response. He capped it off by beating one of his granddaughters at Mario Kart during his first presidential visit to Camp David, the historic retreat for U.S. leaders. That’s what Camp David has traditionally offered presidents: a respite from Washington where they can shed their ties and relax with family. The compound in the Maryland mountains just 60 miles from the capital features everything from a bowling alley to an archery range. It’s been used by every president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt first went there in 1943 as a personal hideaway, and has been the site of major diplomatic negotiations and policy discussions throughout history, according to Michael Giorgione, who served as commander of Camp David for Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and wrote the book “Inside Camp David.” With the exception of Donald Trump — he generally preferred his own private clubs — every president has used Camp David "for a personal getaway, an escape from the clamour and the noise and the likes of the White House, and really go to this exclusive mountain retreat. That’s one purpose. And the other is to bring world leaders there,” Giorgione said. When Roosevelt first arrived, the rustic retreat was ?a hide-out with little hot water and with brush growing to the windowsills,” former Associated Press White House reporter Dale Nelson wrote in his 1995 history, ?The President is at Camp David.? Still, Roosevelt somewhat fantastically dubbed it “Shangri-La," the name of the utopian community in the popular 1933 novel “Lost Horizon.” When Dwight Eisenhower took over, he added a putting green and a new name: Camp David, after his father and his grandson. Over the years, presidents made upgrades to suit their tastes. Richard Nixon added a heated swimming pool, and George H.W. Bush installed a regulation horseshoe range. Barack Obama, known for his love of basketball, built a court. The compound also features a movie theatre, skeet shooting range, horseback riding and tennis courts. “I leave my troubles outside the gate,” Lady Bird Johnson, wife of President Lyndon Johnson, once said of the camp. Biden himself told reporters before departing Washington for the compound that his main plans for the long weekend were to “just hang out with the family and do what we always do.” While presidents typically take the Marine One helicopter for the brief trip, weather forced the president to fly to Hagerstown, Maryland, via Air Force One, before taking a motorcade to the camp. His granddaughter Naomi posted on her Instagram Saturday night a clip of Biden playing the video game, captioning it, “a little rusty, but he still won (barely).” Biden took work with him, though, meeting with national security advisers on Saturday, issuing a statement on Trump’s acquittal in his impeachment trial Saturday night and signing an executive order reestablishing a White House office on religious engagement on Sunday. The compound's history includes more than just games of golf and winter sledding. It’s also played host to foreign dignitaries and has been a gathering place for diplomacy. Giorgione says the camp’s relaxed atmosphere lends itself to relationship-building. “There’s a certain feeling of going to camp as opposed to the White House, which is a little more formal, a little more stuffy if you’d say, and certain presidents find a much better connection at camp than they do at the White House,” he said. Roosevelt hosted British Prime Minister Winston Churchill there in 1943 to help lay the groundwork for the Normandy invasion, in the first visit by a foreign leader. The camp became synonymous with fevered, last-ditch diplomatic negotiations after President Jimmy Carter invited Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat there in 1978 to negotiate a peace deal. After 13 days of tense talks, the two agreed to a framework that ultimately led to peace between the two nations. Bill Clinton tried to replicate that diplomatic alchemy when he invited Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat to Camp David for Mideast peace talks in 2000. After two weeks of negotiations, the summit ended without an agreement. George W. Bush visited the camp frequently, using it to entertain an array of foreign leaders as well as for a Cabinet retreat to plot out his administration’s response to the Sept. 11 attacks. In 2012, Obama hosted the Group of Eight summit for world leaders there, after Occupy Wall Street protests made his hometown of Chicago out of the question. World leaders stayed in the compound’s 12 cabins, and could spend their free time mingling on the grounds. Trump spent little time there and didn’t host any foreign dignitaries. He once joked to a reporter: “You know how long you’d like it? For about 30 minutes.” But Giorgione said he expected that Biden, with his appreciation for diplomacy, would likely use the space to host foreign leaders after the coronavirus pandemic, which has precluded most in-person gatherings, is under control. He said when foreign leaders descend on Camp David, it can be like an “adult sleepover.” “Going to camp in the cabins creates an atmosphere where leaders are very close together. There’s no large conference room with chandeliers and coffee service. This is a homespun, rustic get-together,” he said. Attendees “walk the trails together, we go for a bike ride, we sit down at a nice table in a small conference room.” “It created this art of having to get down in each other’s personal space, and find time to legitimately talk,” he said. Alexandra Jaffe, The Associated Press

  • Timberwolves end 4-game losing streak with win over Raptors

    TAMPA, Fla. — Karl-Anthony Towns scored seven of his 20 points late in the fourth quarter before fouling out and the Minnesoa Timberwolves snapped a four-game losing streak with a 116-112 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. Malik Beasley also scored 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 18 for the Timberwolves, who shot 69% in the second half. The Raptors had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds after Beasley stepped out of bounds with 12.1 seconds left for Minnesota's eighth turnover of the fourth quarter. But, Pascal Siakam missed a layup that was contested by 6-foot-10 Jaden McDaniels. Jordan McLaughlin clinched the victory with two free throws with 3.7 seconds left. Kyle Lowry led the Raptors with 24 points, and Fred Van Vleet and Marvin Powell added 22 points apiece. Siakam finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Toronto, which was coming off a 4-2 road trip. Edwards converted three layups in a 17-2 run that put the Timberwolves up 91-79 late in the third quarter. Minnesota shot 15 for 20 in the third quarter. Van Fleet scored 19 points in the first half, including nine straight points that lifted the Raptors to a five-point lead late in the second quarter. TIP-INS Timberwolves: Shot 52% for the game. ... G D'Angelo Russell missed a third straight game with a sore left leg. ... Five assists moved Rubio up to 83rd on the all-time NBA list. Raptors: F OG Anunoby missed a 10th game with a strained left calf. ... F Yuta Watanabe missed a third game with a sprained left ankle. ... Lowry moved ahead of Amir Johnson to become the franchise's fourth-leading rebounder. ... Van Fleet entered the game third in the NBA in minutes per game (36.3). Siakam was 14th and Lowry 22nd. UP NEXT Timberwolves: Play at home Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, who beat them by 36 points on Dec. 27. Raptors: Open a two-game series Tuesday night at Milwaukee, their eighth city in 15 days. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports . Dick Scanlon, The Associated Press

  • Author Murakami hosts live jam for relaxation amid pandemic

    TOKYO — Japanese author Haruki Murakami has a remedy for those who need relaxation from stress and worries in a pandemic — bossa nova. “As we are going through a time of anxiety, I hope to help you relax even just a little bit,” Murakami said as he hosted a live music event, “Murakami Jam — Blame it on the Bossa Nova,” bringing together renowned Japanese performers of bossa nova, jazz and classical music. Despite the pandemic, Murakami — known for bestsellers including “A Wild Sheep Chase," “The Wind-up Bird Chronicle" and “1Q84” — said he still maintains a daily routine including running and writing, but the frequent world traveller has stayed in Japan. Murakami, who on his radio show has expressed concern about prejudice and discrimination against coronavirus patients, said he finds that the rhythm of bossa nova has a healing effect. “I think good music is something that heals people and fires up your kindness,” he said. During Sunday's approximately two-hour show, he recited his 1982 short story “The1963/1982 Girl from Ipanema,” in which a narrator details his memory of his meeting with a metaphysical girl from the song, with live guitar performed by his guest Kaori Muraji. The show, also featuring bossa nova artist Ono Lisa, jazz pianists Junko Onishi and Yosuke Yamashita and singer Miu Sakamoto, was held at Tokyo FM hall with just 100 fans chosen by a lottery and is viewable online until Feb. 24. Music is an important motif in Murakami’s stories. An avid listener and collector of music, he has also written books on the topic. Murakami, 72, began writing while running a jazz bar in Tokyo after graduating from university. Following his 1979 debut novel, “Hear the Wind Sing,” the 1987 romance “Norwegian Wood” became his first bestseller, establishing him as a young literary star. His latest collection of short stories “First Person Singular” came out in Japan last year. A perennial contender for the Nobel Prize in literature, Murakami now appears as a DJ for his roughly bimonthly “Murakami Radio” show, but he is known as a social recluse and public appearances are still rare. “Some people doubt if I really exist, and others think I'm an imaginary figure," he said. Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

  • PORTRAIT | Caroline Bernier-Dionne, l’artiste marionnettiste à la créativité exubérante

    Depuis sa plus tendre enfance, Caroline Bernier-Dionne carbure à l’art, aux implications multiples et aux projets créatifs. Originaire de Petit-Matane, la Montréalaise d’adoption se donnait en spectacle au Cirque du Soleil depuis 2019, et ce, jusqu’à ce que la pandémie frappe. Malgré le ralentissement culturel, l’artiste se dit plus occupée que jamais. Même si sa vie de tournée avec le Cirque du Soleil s’est arrêtée depuis le début de la pandémie, sa vie d’artiste est loin de s’être freinée. « Je travaille même beaucoup, mais ce n’est pas sur les mêmes fonctions », rigole-t-elle. Revenue aux sources, Carole Bernier-Dionne a repris contact avec sa communauté de travail, et sa carrière a pris un virage insoupçonné. Elle avait déjà accompli des périodes d’animation dans les écoles, des spectacles, et même de la création d’ateliers d’art dramatique. D’ailleurs, Caroline avait travaillé pour Allô prof, offrant des présentations d’art dramatique. C’est donc la voie qu’elle a décidé de prendre depuis quelques mois, comme l’enseignement se donne facilement virtuellement ou à l’extérieur. Elle allie donc son talent en animation et son humour pour mieux connecter avec ses élèves, d’une manière non conventionnelle. « Lorsque tu es formé comme comédien ou clown, tu peux amener plein de couches à ton travail. C’est très ludique et divertissant pour les enfants », a-t-elle pointé. Étant artiste indépendante, elle est également engagée contractuellement par la compagnie de théâtre Qu’en dira-t-on pour donner des ateliers de marionnettes à des jeunes. Caroline Bernier-Dionne anime également un podcast en ce moment, appelé « The Puppet Podcast », où elle connecte avec des marionnettistes de partout dans le monde. Que ces invités viennent de l’Angleterre, de Singapour, du Brésil, de l’Australie, des États-Unis ou des Pays-Bas, ils se permettent de se rassembler et célébrer l’art de la marionnette. D’ailleurs, fin janvier, ils ont organisé un gala en ligne auquel plus de 200 personnes ont assisté. Son conjoint, avec qui elle habite dans son condo de Montréal, l’accompagne dans son projet de podcast, qu’elle gère depuis octobre 2019. Comme il est spécialiste des médias sociaux et expert en marketing, ils ont uni leurs forces pour interviewer des vedettes de la marionnette. Ces marionnettistes peuvent travailler dans différents milieux, au cinéma ou au théâtre, mais le public y est très niché, alors elle apprécie faire découvrir cet art à ceux qui ne connaissent pas. Le podcast « The Puppet Podcast » est disponible sur toutes les plateformes connues. Les émissions se partagent entre le français et l’anglais; les invités viennent des quatre coins du monde, mais certains habitent en France et au Québec. Caroline en profite pour peaufiner ses connaissances de la langue anglophone. Pendant ses études, Caroline Bernier-Dionne a reçu plusieurs formations en radio et en télévision en complémentaire. Et ses connaissances ont continué à se développer avec les cours d’animation télé de l’Union des artistes. « Pour moi j’ai pu reconnecter, mais ce qui est intéressant en ligne, en podcast, c’est d’être en direct, ou l’aiguilleur du spectacle. C’est toi qui lance les questions, les images, et qui pose des questions à tes invités. C’est du divertissement, mais aussi de l’information passionnée, et je m’amuse beaucoup là-dedans », a-t-elle expliqué. Sa vocation d’animatrice télé s’est donc développée d’un même élan à travers les réseaux sociaux, avec les plateformes numériques très proéminentes en ce temps de pandémie. Elle a d’ailleurs pu bénéficier d’un soutien financier du gouvernement du Canada pour sa stratégie numérique sur comment l’art peut continuer à se connecter avec son public en ligne. Au premier plan, sa carrière de marionnettiste Depuis 2019, Caroline Bernier-Dionne travaille comme marionnettiste pour le Cirque du Soleil. Jusqu’à ce qu’arrive la pandémie en mars 2020, et la tournée du spectacle Axel s’est subitement interrompue. Mais la passion de Caroline pour les marionnettes ne vient pas d’hier, mais plutôt s’est développée avec ses expériences de travail depuis son arrivée à Montréal. Elle se passionne d’ailleurs à faire découvrir ce médium d’art aux néophytes. Après tout, la marionnette est naturellement associée au divertissement pour enfants. Mais pour elle, la marionnette est bien plus que simplement Bobino, Bobinette, Cannelle et Pruneaux, les Ninja Turtles ou Passe Partout. « Ce n’est pas évident, parce qu’au Québec, nous n’avons pas de grande culture de marionnette, et surtout, de marionnette pour adultes. Il y a encore beaucoup de terrain à gagner pour faire connaître cet art », a-t-elle affirmé. « On communique le message de notre spectacle avec des objets, des symboles. Et parfois on va poser des questions sur la vie, la mort, le sens ou les relations. On peut raconter une histoire mais en objets », a lancé Caroline. Elle porte en exemple le travail de Jim Henson dans la conception des Muppets, qui a réussi à conquérir un grand marché et à faire connaître la marionnette au grand public, ou le film Dark Crystal de 1982. Une artiste multidiscplinaire Caroline Bernier-Dionne n’avait aucune expérience en cirque avant d’intégrer l’équipe du Cirque du Soleil. En fait, l’entreprise de divertissement l’a contactée directement car elle avait le profil unique et le mélange de compétences requises pour un rôle particulier. Non seulement Caroline possède-t-elle des années d’expérience en théâtre et en animation, elle sait patiner. Alors qu’elle était haute comme trois pommes, c’est à Matane que Caroline a appris à patiner, auprès du CPA Tourbillon. Elle a d’ailleurs performé de manière compétitive au niveau régional et provincial pour le CPA Tourbillon. Et en même temps que son école secondaire, Caroline faisait 10 heures de patin par semaine. Pour ses exploits, elle a remporté plusieurs médailles. De ces années de compétition, elle va toujours se rappeler précisément d’un solo de patin. À l’époque, elle était fan de Jim Carrey pour son personnage dans Le Masque, alors elle avait interprété sur glace le fameux personnage. « Je vais toujours m’en rappeler, parce que ça a été le début de mon amour pour le théâtre. C’est la première fois que j’endosse un personnage aussi extraverti, celui de mettre un masque et d’être capable de conquérir le monde. » Ce fut la première fois qu’elle réalisait sa passion pour les identités des personnages. « À Halloween, je me déguisais tout le temps, et c’est comme l’idée de devenir quelqu’un d’autre », a-t-il pointé. « Et Le Masque, ce n’était que le début. » En même temps que le patinage artistique et le sport, Caroline vouait son temps à plusieurs formes d’art et autres implications. Outre le patin, elle a joué de la musique, en prenant notamment des cours de batterie pendant deux ans. Évidemment, elle faisait du théâtre avec le défunt théâtre Le Flot d’idées de Matane. Et en hiver, elle adorait aller au Mont-Castor pour la planche à neige. Sans oublier qu’à la Polyvalente de Matane, elle siégeait sur le conseil étudiant, s’occupant de la trésorerie. « Je faisais toujours plusieurs choses en même temps, jamais en m’asseyant sur une seule affaire. » Impliquée pendant plusieurs années dans la ligue d’improvisation, elle a dû prendre la décision sur où poursuivre ses études à la fin de son secondaire cinq. « À un moment donné, je me suis posée la question : qu’est-ce que je peux faire, sans jamais m’ennuyer, et que je trouve toujours du plaisir à faire? Ma seule réponse a été : le théâtre », a-t-elle exposé, emballée. Elle a ensuite étudié à l’école de théâtre du Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe à partir de 2002. « Ma mère ne voulait pas que je quitte Matane, elle m’a même inscrite au cégep sans me le dire », a ri Caroline. Elle a eu beau essayer de la convaincre de rester en Gaspésie, mais Caroline avait soif d’aventures. À la fin de son secondaire, elle est même partie en Colombie-Britannique pour apprendre l’anglais grâce à une bourse du gouvernement du Canada. À Saint-Hyacinthe, une fois de plus, Caroline Bernier-Dionne s’implique sur le campus étudiant, en gérant notamment le quartier étudiant. « Je suis peut-être une fille un peu hyperactive, engagée, qui en fait beaucoup et qui ne s’essouffle pas. Mes deux parents aussi étaient très impliqués », a-t-elle expliqué. Ses parents avaient deux emplois simultanément, et son père a été commodore de la marina de Matane, dans la patrouille de ski, et membre du Club des lions. « Ça fait partie de mon ADN d’être très impliquée et faire plein de choses en même temps. » En 2007, Caroline Bernier-Dionne s’établit à Montréal pour lancer sa carrière de comédienne suivant ses études collégiales. Elle a eu notamment l’occasion de se former comme marionnettiste au Théâtre de la Dame de Coeur à travers le défunt Théâtre de l’Arrière-Pays. Elle a découvert l’univers de la marionnette géante, pour lequel elle se spécialise. Plusieurs années plus tard et des dizaines d’emplois sous son aile, elle se donne le titre d’une artiste multidisciplinaire. Elle maîtrise de nombreuses formes d’art ou de techniques de spectacle, incluant les échasses. « Pour moi, cela fait partie de mon métier. Je ne veux pas m’arrêter à un type de théâtre ou à une forme, juste à la télé ou juste au cinéma. » Actuellement, n’ayant plus d’agent, elle se représente elle-même à travers les Acteurs associés. Claudie Arseneault, Initiative de journalisme local, Mon Matane

  • Tam takes aim at COVID-19 'infodemic,' urges vigilance over misleading online content

    Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, on Sunday warned Canadians to maintain vigilance about the pandemic information they consume online as misleading content widens its reach. "Throughout the pandemic we have relied on technology and information-sharing platforms to keep us safe, informed and connected," Tam wrote in her Sunday COVID-19 update. "At the same time, these platforms have contributed to an overabundance of information — an infodemic — that worsens the current pandemic by allowing false information to circulate more easily, hampering public health responses, creating confusion and distrust, and ultimately making it more difficult for people to make vital decisions about their health and safety." Sunday's statement — which normally dives into a topic related to COVID-19 — was largely focused on battling misinformation and disinformation that has arisen over the course of the pandemic. The public health crisis has sparked a torrent of misleading information and conspiracy theories about the origins of the virus, how it is transmitted and the efficacy of vaccines. In early February, Statistics Canada published a report that found that almost all Canadians who used online resources to research the novel coronavirus believed they spotted misinformation online. One-fifth of Canadians always checked the accuracy of COVID-19 information found on online platforms, while half of Canadians shared information they were unsure was accurate. False information used to erode trust "I am increasingly concerned about the number of false and misleading claims related to COVID-19 that make it more difficult for Canadians to determine fact from fiction and make informed decisions," Tam warned. Canada's top doctor acknowledged the frustrations of Canadians struggling to keep up with constantly evolving public health advice and noted that pandemic restrictions mean people are spending more time on social media than usual. "It is also important that we distinguish between misinformation — false information that is not created with the intention of hurting others — and disinformation, an extreme type of misinformation created with the intention of causing harm," Tam said. "During this pandemic, disinformation has been used to try to erode social cohesion, our trust in each other, our communities and even our public health institutions." Tackling misinformation Canada's threatened information landscape has led some people to take matters into their own hands. Timothy Caulfield, Canada research chair in health law and policy at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, is one of the founders of an online campaign launched last month aimed at combating misinformation about COVID-19. "It's not going to fix everything, and we're talking about moving the needle. But when you're talking about something as problematic and as important as the spread of misinformation, moving the needle matters," Caulfield told CBC's Radio Active. Others, including First Nation leaders and regional public health officials, have moved to tackle vaccine hesitancy and misleading information in their own communities. In her statement, Tam advised Canadians to check where information comes from, even if it appears to come from a legitimate source. "Try checking to see if the information can be validated by other legitimate sources, like the Government of Canada's or the World Health Organization's COVID-19 websites, from provincial and territorial health ministry sites, or from local public health units or other trusted institutions like universities or health organizations. Finally, consider what the majority of experts are saying over what one or two individuals may have to say." She also recommended fully reading articles rather than only headlines, reporting false information on social media platforms and speaking with friends and family when something untrue is shared.

  • Impeachment isn't the final word on Capitol riot for Trump

    WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's acquittal at his second impeachment trial may not be the final word on whether he’s to blame for the deadly Capitol riot. The next step for the former president could be the courts. Now a private citizen, Trump is stripped of his protection from legal liability that the presidency gave him. That change in status is something that even Republicans who voted on Saturday to acquit of inciting the Jan. 6 attack are stressing as they urge Americans to move on from impeachment. “President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office, as an ordinary citizen, unless the statute of limitations has run,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said after that vote. He insisted that the courts were a more appropriate venue to hold Trump accountable than a Senate trial. “He didn’t get away with anything yet,” McConnell said. “Yet.” The insurrection at the Capitol, in which five people died, is just one of the legal cases shadowing Trump in the months after he was voted out of office. He also faces legal exposure in Georgia over an alleged pressure campaign on state election officials, and in Manhattan over hush-money payments and business deals. But Trump's culpability under the law for inciting the riot is by no means clear-cut. The standard is high under court decisions reaching back 50 years. Trump could also be sued by victims, though he has some constitutional protections, including if he acted while carrying out the duties of president. Those cases would come down to his intent. Legal scholars say a proper criminal investigation takes time, and there are at least five years on the statute of limitations to bring a federal case. New evidence is emerging every day. “They're way too early in their investigation to know,” said Laurie Levenson, a law professor at Loyola Law School and former federal prosecutor. “The have arrested 200 people, they're pursuing hundreds more, all of those people could be potential witnesses because some have said ‘Trump made me do it’." What's not known, she said, is what Trump was doing during the time of the riot, and that could be the key. Impeachment didn't produce many answers. But federal investigators in a criminal inquiry have much more power to compel evidence through grand jury subpoenas. “It’s not an easy case, but that’s only because what we know now, and that can change,” Levenson said. The legal issue is whether Trump or any of the speakers at the rally near the White House that preceded the assault on the Capitol incited violence and whether they knew their words would have that effect. That’s the standard the Supreme Court laid out in its 1969 decision in Brandenburg v. Ohio, which overturned the conviction of a Ku Klux Klan leader. Trump urged the crowd on Jan. 6 to march on the Capitol, where Congress was meeting to affirm Joe Biden's presidential election, Trump even promised to go with his supporters, though he didn’t in the end. “You’ll never take our country back with weakness,” Trump said. He also had spent weeks spinning up supporters over his increasingly combative language and false election claims urging them to “stop the steal.” Trump's impeachment lawyers said he didn't do anything illegal. Trump, in a statement after the acquittal, did not admit to any wrongdoing. Federal prosecutors have said they are looking at all angles of the assault on the Capitol and whether the violence had been incited. The attorney general for the District of Columbia, Karl Racine, has said that district prosecutors are considering whether to charge Trump under local law that criminalizes statements that motivate people to violence. “Let it be known that the office of attorney general has a potential charge that it may utilize,” Racine told MSNBC last month. The charge would be a misdemeanour with a maximum sentence of six months in jail. Trump's top White House lawyer repeatedly warned Trump on Jan. 6 that he could be held liable. That message was delivered in part to prompt Trump to condemn the violence that was carried out in his name and acknowledge that he would leave office Jan. 20, when Biden was inaugurated. He did depart the White House that day. Since then, many of those charged in the riots say they were acting directly on Trump's orders. Some offered to testify. A phone call between Trump and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy emerged during the impeachment trial in which McCarthy, as rioters stormed the Capitol, begged Trump to call off the mob. Trump replied: “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.” The McCarthy call is significant because it could point to Trump’s intent, state of mind and knowledge of the rioters' actions. Court cases that try to prove incitement often bump up against the First Amendment. In recent years, federal judges have taken a hard line against the anti-riot law. The federal appeals court in Virginia narrowed the Anti-Riot Act, with a maximum prison term of five years, because it swept up constitutionally protected speech. The court found invalid parts of the law that encompassed speech tending to “encourage” or “promote” a riot, as well as speech “urging” others to riot or involving mere advocacy of violence. The same court upheld the convictions of two members of a white supremacist group who admitted they punched and kicked counter-demonstrators during the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. It's possible federal prosecutors will decide not to bring charges, and if Trump were indicted in one of the many other separate investigations, federal prosecutors could decide justice would be done elsewhere. Atlanta prosecutors have recently opened a criminal investigation into Trump’s attempts to overturn his election loss in Georgia, including a Jan. 2 phone call in which he urged that state's secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden’s narrow victory. And Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., is in the midst of an 18-month criminal grand jury investigation focusing in part on hush-money payments paid to women on Trump’s behalf, and whether Trump or his businesses manipulated the value of assets — inflating them in some cases and minimizing them in others — to gain favourable loan terms and tax benefits. GOP Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who voted to acquit along with McConnell and 41 other Republicans, argued that because Trump is no longer in office, impeachment is not the right way to hold him to account. “The ultimate accountability is through our criminal justice system where political passions are checked and due process is constitutionally mandated. No president is above the law or immune from criminal prosecution, and that includes former President Trump.” ___ Associated Press writers Jim Mustian and Michael R. Sisak in New York and Mark Sherman contributed to this report. ___ Follow Colleen Long on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/ctlong1 Colleen Long, The Associated Press

  • Vancouver's Rebecca Marino fails to reach Phillip Island Trophy's Round of 16

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Rebecca Marino's time at the Phillip Island Trophy tournament has come to an end. The 30-year-old Vancouver native lost to No. 4 seed Croatian Petra Martic 2-6, 7-5, 4-6 in the Round of 32 Sunday. The Canadian won her first round match of the event against German Mona Barthel Saturday, 6-4, 6-4 in 57 minutes, but was in tough against the 30-year-old Croatian. Marino hit eight aces for the second consecutive match, but hit three double faults in the near two-hour long match against Martic. Martic will play against Australia's Kim Birrell in the Round of 16. Marino has now been eliminated in the second round of both the Australian Open and the Phillip Island Trophy in less than a week. Her appearance at the major tournament was her first at a Grand Slam event since 2013. She defeated Birrell in the first round before losing to the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in the second round of the Australian Open. Fellow Canadian Bianca Andreescu will play a Round of 32 match of her own Monday. She will face off against American Madison Brengle. Andreescu was also eliminated from the second round of the Australian Open. She lost in straight sets to Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Today in History for February 15th

    Highlights of this day in history: The U.S. battleship Maine explodes in Havana harbor, bringing America closer to war with Spain; The Soviet Union's last troops leave Afghanistan; Astronomer Galileo and suffragist Susan B. Anthony born. (Feb. 15)

  • Variant originating in South Africa identified among cases in North Bay, Ont.

    NORTH BAY, Ont. — Health officials in North Bay, Ont., say a variant of COVID-19 believed to be contributing to a major local outbreak has been identified in one patient as the strain that first emerged in South Africa. The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says the patient was a close contact of an international traveller. A total of 20 confirmed COVID-19 variant cases have been reported in the region as of Saturday, but the health unit says only one of those has so far been verified as the South Africa-based variant. The health authority says there are 18 instances of a variant of concern in the neighbouring Nipissing district and two in Parry Sound, Ont. North Bay has seen a recent surge in cases, prompting the region's top doctor to order the closure of a public school last week as well as testing for all residents of an apartment building at the centre of an outbreak. North Bay is one of just four Ontario regions that will remain under a provincial stay-at-home order this week while 27 other units are permitted to revert to Ontario's tiered pandemic response plan and begin easing public health restrictions based on local case counts. "“We must stay home and follow public health and safety guidelines," regional Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jim Chirico said in a statement. "When trips outside the home are required, try to keep them as low-contact as possible, for your own protection and the protection of others. We need to stop the spread of COVID-19 variants of concern, and if we don’t act now, it could be devastating for the entire district.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2021. This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship. The Canadian Press

  • Elon Musk says he supports top dogecoin holders selling most of their coins

    A well-known supporter of cryptocurrencies, Musk has weighed in regularly on the recent frenzy in retail investment, driving up prices of dogecoin and shares of U.S. video game chain GameStop. Musk's electric vehicle company Tesla Inc revealed on Feb. 8 it had bought $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars.

  • Annual march commemorates missing, murdered women for 30th year

    More than 100 supporters gathered in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on Sunday for the 30th Women's Memorial March, which honours murdered and missing women and girls. The annual march began in 1992, when loved ones and supporters gathered on Feb. 14 in the Downtown Eastside to commemorate the life of a woman who was murdered on Powell Street. Each year since, participants have gathered at Hastings and Main, where family members of missing and murdered women speak before marching through the streets. "This event is organized and led by women in the DTES because women — especially Indigenous women — face physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual violence on a daily basis," organizers wrote on the event's Facebook page. "The February 14th Women's Memorial March is an opportunity to come together to grieve the loss of our beloved sisters, remember the women who are still missing, and to dedicate ourselves to justice." This year, due to COVID-19 safety measures, the event was streamed live on Facebook and YouTube, and participants were asked to respect physical distancing and wear masks. Call for action Attendees called on the federal and provincial governments to take action on the 231 calls for justice made during the national MMIWG inquiry, including Marlene Jack, whose sister has been missing for three decades. "There's been so many missing in Vancouver here and absolutely nothing was done to help," she said. Jack's sister Doreen, her partner and their two sons went missing 31 years ago from northern B.C. "We have no justice for our families that are missing," Jack said. "We have no word on what happened to our families. It's been too many years. Our missing and murdered Indigenous women don't get justice at all. We all need to stand together." Pandemic creates additional challenges Both violence and COVID-19 have had a profound effect on the health of women in the DTES over the past year, according to organizer Myrna Cranmer. She estimates 50 women from the neighbourhood have died since March 2020 under violent circumstances or from COVID-19. Vancouver police are unable to confirm the number of deaths. Provincial government officials issued a joint statement Sunday recognizing the 30th anniversary of the march and highlighting the challenges faced by Indigenous women, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. "In the first three months of the pandemic, one in five Indigenous women had reported being a victim of physical or psychological violence," the statement said. "Many Indigenous women and children have been at greater risk of violence while isolated at home with their abuser and cut off from their support network and resources." The statement also acknowledged how systemic racism contributes to violence against Indigenous women. "In order to improve the safety of Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit and gender diverse peoples throughout the province, we must tackle the long-standing inequities in our systems and institutions that stop them from getting support when they are victimized at home, in their communities or at work."

  • Indigenous leaders say it’s time for a First Nation Governor General

    (ANNews) – In the wake of former Governor General Julie Payette’s resignation, many First Nations are calling for her replacement to be a First Nations person. Payette’s resignation comes after an investigation into allegations of a “toxic workplace” at Rideau Hall. The Governor General position is currently being filled by the chief justice of Canada on an “interim basis,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Confederacy of Treaty Six sent a letter to the Queen expressing their concern over the vacant position. “The Chief Justice of Canada can sit in for a short period, but a concern arises when legislation is enacted that might affect us – what happens if the legislation ends up before the judge? It would be better to have a Governor General in place as soon as possible,” the letter reads. “We wanted to remind our treaty partner – the Crown – of our concern that at this time in the state of Canada having no representative of herself,” said Grand Chief Vernon Watchmaker. The letter also states that the Confederacy wants some input into the selection and mandate of the next Governor General. “We want to engage in a process whereby our concerns are heard as the last three Governor Generals have not met with the Treaty Chiefs to hear our concerns,” said Grand Chief Watchmaker. “When our ancestors entered into the Peace and Friendship Treaty No.6 with the Crown, it was to ensure that the Queen’s subjects would be able to live in our territories.” The letter ends by saying, “It was out of this concern that we wrote directly to her Majesty as she is the head of state of Canada. As a Treaty partner, we have the right and obligation to address our concerns directly to her.” Former commissioner of the MMIWG national inquiry, Michele Audette, believes that an Indigenous person in the position would be able to tell the real history of Canada and its Indigenous people. “To educate and promote and remind (people about) what Canada did and still does today,” said Audette to APTN, “whenever that person would travel or meet people on behalf of Canada.” Audette also believes that the position could be filled by a First Nation, Metis, or an Inuit person. Meanwhile, a regional chief for the Assembly of First Nations representing Saskatchewan, Chief Bobby Cameron, supports the appointment of an Indigenous person in the Governor General position, but only if it is filled by a First Nations person. “We are the only distinct group that have inherent and treaty rights,” said Chief Cameron. After Payette resigned, Manitoba Grand Chief Arlen Dumas released a statement arguing that the appointment of a First Nation person “would send a strong message to the Treaty Nations that this government is sincere about its rhetoric on reconciliation and that there is no relation more important to the Prime Minister than the one with Indigenous peoples.” In a poll conducted for Global News by Ipsos, it showed that over half of the Canadians interviewed believe that Canada’s ties to the Crown should end once the Queen dies. Because the treaties were signed with the Crown, it is unclear what Canada ending ties with the monarchy would mean for First Nations people. Jacob Cardinal is an LJI reporter at Alberta Native News. Jacob Cardinal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News

  • Man United's chase of Premier League leader City hit by draw

    LONDON — Manchester United’s Premier League title hopes took another blow in a 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday. Having been top of the standings only 19 days ago, Ole Gunnar Solskjær's second-place side is now seven points behind Manchester City, having played a game more. Mbaye Diagne put West Brom in front after just 80 seconds before United drew level through a stunning strike from Bruno Fernandes. United captain Harry Maguire saw a late header superbly turned onto a post by goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. United striker Anthony Martial was subjected to further racist abuse on social media after the team's setback. Instagram users left racist comments and symbols in the comments section of Martial’s most recent post from four months ago. Troy Townsend, head of development at anti-racism organization Kick It Out, said the latest abuse showed Instagram must do more to eradicate racism. “Let me break my Sunday silence and just say here we go again,” Townsend posted on Twitter alongside a screengrab showing some of the racist comments. “It’s so predictable now, it makes a mockery of Instagram’s comments this week. “I wonder if this account will be barred for a month and collect their ‘Insta slap on the wrist’ and ‘don’t do that again’ talk.” AUBAMEYANG HAT TRICK Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rediscovered his scoring prowess with his first Premier League hat trick in a 4-2 win over Leeds. Operating as the main striker, Aubameyang opened the scoring with a low finish before doubling the lead with a penalty and completing his hat trick with an early second-half header. Hector Bellerin’s first goal in more than a year had Arsenal three goals in front at the end of the first half, only for Leeds to rally with goals from Pascal Struijk and Helder Costa to make it an uncomfortable end to the game for the hosts. FULHAM ENDS WINLESS RUN Josh Maja scored twice on his full Premier League debut as Fulham won 2-0 at Everton to end a 12-match winless run. The 22-year-old striker, who is on loan from Bordeaux, netted three minutes into the second half and in the 65th minute. While Fulham remains in the relegation zone, the London club moved within seven points of Newcastle in 17th. Seventh-place Everton was toothless without injured top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin and also lacked the necessary competitiveness to make Fulham’s first league win at Goodison Park in 28 attempts anything other than comfortable. WOLVES RALLY Wolverhampton condemned Southampton to a sixth straight league loss by coming from behind to win 2-1. Ruben Neves converted a contested penalty that transformed the game after Ryan Bertrand was punished for handling. Nelson Semedo’s strike struck Bertrand’s hand as his back was turned attempting a block at point-blank range, but still the penalty was awarded. Neves’ fourth league goal of the season cancelled out Danny Ings’ stunning first-half volley and set Wolves on their way to a first win in three matches in all competitions. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Renesas to resume chip production at quake hit plant on Tuesday

    Renesas Electronics, a key supplier of automotive semiconductors, said it will restart production at its advanced chip plant in northeast Japan after a quake on Saturday cut power to the facility and shut it down. "We will do what we can to ensure there is no disruption to supplies," a Renesas spokeswoman said. The 7.3 magnitude tremor off Japan's northeast coast caused strong shaking at the Naka factory in Ibaraki prefecture, which has the company's only cutting-edge 300-millimeter fabrication line.

  • List of priority populations for Phase 1 of Ontario's vaccine distribution plan

    The Ontario government has issued a memo to the province's regional medical officers of health spelling out who's next in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The province offered new guidance to regional medical officers of health as supply of the COVID-19 vaccines starts to gradually increase. The province says all residents of long-term care homes have had an opportunity to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Those remaining in the immediate priority groups for the first dose are set to receive their vaccine dose next. Those include: Staff and essential caregivers in long-term care homes, high-risk retirement homes and First Nations elder care homes. Patients in hospitals who have a confirmed admission to a long-term care home, retirement home or other congregate care home for seniors. Highest-priority health-care workers -- such as paramedics and staff in critical care units, emergency departments and COVID-19 medical units -- followed by very high priority health-care workers -- such as those in surgical care, obstetrics, assisted living facilities and palliative care settings. These categories are laid out in the Ministry of Health’s guidance on health care worker prioritization. Indigenous adults in northern, remote and higher-risk communities, including on-reserve and urban communities. – The government says the next groups in line for a vaccine will receive their shots "when all reasonable steps have been taken to complete first-dose vaccinations" for the first priority group. They include: Adults 80 years of age and older. Staff, residents and caregivers in retirement homes and other congregate care settings for seniors. Health-care workers who the Ministry of Health as categorized as "high priority," such as staff in mental health and addictions services, and sexual health clinics. All Indigenous adults. Adult recipients of chronic home care. – The province also laid out intervals for when to administer the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Those who live in long-term care, high-risk retirement and First Nations elder care homes should get the second dose 21 to 27 days after receiving the first, as should residents of other types of congregate care homes for seniors and people 80 years and older. Everyone else should receive the second dose between 35 and 42 days after getting the first shot. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2021. The Canadian Press