Support grows for Tulsa Athletic after league suspension

Associated Press

Patrick Reed's streak of playing every major since the 2014 Masters ended on Monday when he withdrew from U.S. Open qualifying, leaving the LIV Golf player no other avenue to earn a spot at Pinehurst No. 2. Reed did well enough in the Masters (tie for 12th) to move enough into the top 100 in the world, and the PGA Championship gave him an invitation to play last week at Valhalla. The U.S. Open took the top 60 in the world from this week's ranking.