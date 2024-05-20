Support grows for Tulsa Athletic after league suspension
VANCOUVER — Canucks star Brock Boeser will miss Game 7 of Vancouver's second-round playoff series Monday against the Edmonton Oilers, according to reports. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, citing several unnamed sources, was first to report Sunday that the 27-year-old right-winger is dealing with a blood clotting issue that is not considered life threatening. Boeser has seven goals and five assists in 12 playoff appearances this year, and recorded career highs in goals (40) and points (73) during
A Kentucky court has postponed pro golfer Scottie Scheffler's appearance on charges he injured a police officer and disobeyed commands outside the gates of Valhalla Golf Club as the venue hosted this year's PGA Championship. Scheffler, who was handcuffed and briefly jailed on Friday, had been due in court Tuesday, two days after finishing in the top ten at the PGA. “Today, over the objection of Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell, the District Judge presiding in the case of Mr. Scheffler granted the defendant’s attorney’s motion to continue Mr. Scheffler’s arraignment from May 21 to June 3 at 9 a.m.," the statement said.
Patrick Reed's streak of playing every major since the 2014 Masters ended on Monday when he withdrew from U.S. Open qualifying, leaving the LIV Golf player no other avenue to earn a spot at Pinehurst No. 2. Reed did well enough in the Masters (tie for 12th) to move enough into the top 100 in the world, and the PGA Championship gave him an invitation to play last week at Valhalla. The U.S. Open took the top 60 in the world from this week's ranking.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. punches Kyle Busch, prompting a brawl after Sunday night’s NASCAR race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Busch had wrecked Stenhouse on the second lap of the $1 million race Sunday night in a move that looked like retaliation for how Stenhouse had raced him earlier. Stenhouse drove his damaged Chevrolet to Busch's pit stall and parked it, and with no way to get out of the track while the race was going on, stewed in street clothes for hours until Busch arrived at his hauler.
PRAGUE, Czechia — Dylan Cozens scored twice and added an assist as Canada edged Switzerland 3-2 on Sunday to remain unbeaten at the world hockey championship. Canada, the defending champion, improved to 6-0 in the tournament, with one of those victories coming in overtime. Switzerland suffered its first loss in six contests. The win moved Canada atop the Group A standings with 17 points, two ahead of second-place Czechia. The Canadians square off against Czechia on Tuesday. Switzerland stands th
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Xander Schauffele faced yet another major champion down the stretch and this time delivered some magic of his own. He swirled in a 6-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday to win the PGA Championship for his first major championship in another thriller at Valhalla. The birdie putt denied Bryson DeChambeau — and LIV Golf — a chance at another major title and put Schauffele in the record book with the lowest 72-hole score in major championship history. “I just kept tellin
DENVER (AP) — The biggest factor in the direction of the Colorado Avalanche's offseason plans may just hinge on trust. Trust in whether captain Gabriel Landeskog can make a comeback after missing two full seasons with a knee injury. Trust also in whether Valeri Nichushkin can be counted on after leaving in the middle of a second straight postseason for off-the-ice issues. President Joe Sakic and general manager Chris MacFarland face some hard decisions after the Avalanche saw their season come t
TORONTO — Alek Manoah was superb for seven scoreless innings, striking out seven, as the Toronto Blue Jays fended off the Tampa Bays Rays 5-2 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep. Manoah (1-1) allowed just one walk and one hit in his best start of the season. He dropped his earned-run average from 4.91 to 3.00. It was Manoah's first win since a 7-3 victory in Boston on Aug. 4 as he struggled through 2023 and began this season on the injured list with shoulder soreness. Daniel Vogelbach was 3-fo
