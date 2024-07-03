'I support the president 100 percent': Erie County Democrats stand firm behind Biden after debate

The Daily Beast

President Joe Biden has reportedly told a key ally that he knows his next few public appearances will determine if he stays in the race.The New York Times reports that Biden knows he must perform well in his Friday interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, as well as during campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.“He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place” by the end of the weekend, said the ally, referring to Mr. Biden’s disastrous performance in the