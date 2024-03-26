Support for son does not meet his needs, Val Caron family says

A Val Caron family says they are overwhelmed by the pressures of setting up and monitoring private health - or self-directed - care for their son who needs around-the-clock attention.

“People don’t realize how little that funding is and how many hoops you have to jump through to qualify and receive support,” said Tina Senior. “Instead of date nights, we spend Friday evenings doing paperwork or there is no money to cover for the hours we have already paid workers for.”

Overages or submitting paperwork late becomes a family budget burden with no recourse: “Don’t miss a deadline. There is no forgiveness,” she said.

Often, respite workers don’t show up or quit after a short time. This leaves this family shattered.

Because of administrative and system changes, Ontario families with health needs can become, in effect, employers. Direct funding, though, comes at a cost. It means they have to navigate hours of paperwork and recruit, train and schedule their respite workers.

Making an error in form-filling and the bureaucratic hammer comes down, she said.

Alex is the son of Senior and Daniel Brousseau. “He is almost seven years old,” said Senior as she tenderly brushed his hair.

The crisis is not Alex’s mobility – he uses a special wheelchair because he cannot walk - or that Alex’s two brain hemispheres do not communicate.

Alex has Agenesis of the Corpus Callosum, meaning he needs a high level of care. Alex will never be independent.

Alex receives food, hydration and medication via a pump and gastrostomy tube, or G-tube.

It was an emotional visit to Val Caron where this family shared their story. “It has become impossible to balance all the needs,” said Senior.

By speaking out, Senior and Brousseau worry they will face repercussions. They say the for-profit health-care system leaves them and families like them unable to get the care they need.

Their concerns, they say, fall on deaf ears. Going public with the frustrations of trying to get suitable care has come only after exhausting all other routes.

Adding to the burden has been finding daycare and then, as Alex became school-aged, before- and after-care. Even finding a school has been a battle.

All this meant many extra hours of driving for Tina Senior. When a day went sideways for Alex, his mum had to leave work and race to wherever Alex was.

“I had to drop everything and go to him. It throws your life into a tailspin.”

Senior spent more than 20 years as a registered nurse and manager at Health Sciences North, which included looking after intensive care patients. Her days were stressful already and further impacted by surprise calls to Alex’s side. She had to step down.

“I tried to be resilient … I thought I could make it work. I had to quit. It was necessary for us to survive. It is a huge financial hit for the family. We will feel the consequences of that decision for the rest of our lives.

"All this comes at a cost to your personal well-being. He is my son and I will do anything for him. The love we have for our son is immeasurable. I will keep fighting for him.”

She now has no benefits or pension for the future. Her full-time job is Alex. Together, Alex’s mum and dad are his voice and advocates.

“Alex is vocal but non-verbal.”

It is the feeding tube procedure where the family hopes to see change. When Alex is at school, a qualified homecare person is required to hook up the nutrient bag, complete the feeding process and then dismantle the tube and pump.

A 1984 policy means school staff are not regarded as qualified to do this, so a nurse from Bayshore Home Health is supposed to carry out the tube-feeding procedures.

However, this personnel initiate the feeding and then leave, which concerns Alex's parents.

"The issue is that they would never stay for the duration of the visit,” Senior said. “So they would set up the feed and even though they were getting paid to stay there and watch the treatment, or you know, supervise the treatment, they would go render care somewhere else, where they were also being paid, and then return back to the school.”

Sometimes the pump would start and then stop. The implications for Alex meant he was neither nourished nor hydrated.

Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas, the NDP's health critic, has been in Alex’s corner, too. "This family came to me for help. They are courageous … They worry if they complain about anything, they won’t have any care at all. Today’s provincial programs are failing more families than helping them.

“We are the only province that has privatized their homecare system, where big companies are often putting profit ahead of quality care. So in this particular case, it's Bayshore that has the contract to make sure that Alex gets fed and hydrated through a G-tube and they get paid an hour and a half to provide that care."

However, its staff don’t stay to monitor the tube. Gélinas confirmed staff visit other patients during the 90 minutes of Alex's feeding.

Senior and Brousseau said they want to raise awareness of the hardships families like theirs live through. “We are just one small family, without much financial means,” Senior said

They believe others want to raise their voices, too. They want to see changes in how services are delivered and support improved so they aren’t overwhelmed by paperwork, policies and lack of responses on top of the challenges they already face daily.

Government defends program

In an emailed statement, a Bayshore official said that, "Unfortunately, we cannot comment due to patient confidentially. Please rest assured our local team in Sudbury is doing everything they can to support Alex and his family."

As for the provincial government, a spokesperson defended its record, saying it has "invested a historic $1 billion to expand the delivery of home and community care services to help more people connect to the care they need in the comfort of their own home. This includes accelerating investments as part of the 2023 Budget to bring funding up to $569 million.

"Our investments in home care are estimated to increase service volumes by 10 per cent this year alone. This investment in home and community care supports a range of programs, including Family-Managed Home Care programs, also known as Self-Directed Care."

In addition, the government said it has improved the wages of personal support workers and supported programs to train PSWs.

"This fall, our government also passed legislation to make it easier to find and navigate home care services and move seamlessly between providers throughout their health care journey and we will continue to work with our partners to build a more connected home care sector for Ontarians at every stage of life."

When it comes to Alex's feeding, the ministry noted the College of Nurses of Ontario’s guidelines state "that a nurse may decide to assign responsibility for a particular aspect of care to another individual. Depending on the responsibilities of their positions, registered nurses, registered practical nurses or nurse practitioners with the required knowledge, skill and judgment may assign care to other nurses, unregulated care providers, or a person wanting to treat a member of their household. This might and can include assigning the administration of G-tube feeds."

