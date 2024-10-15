Supporters of former Bolivian leader Morales block roads to protest arrest

Supporters of ex-Bolivian president Evo Morales blocked key roads in Cochabamba, clashing with police over his possible arrest for alleged rape of a minor. The indefinite protests began at dawn, targeting routes connecting Cochabamba to Sucre and Santa Cruz, as tensions rise over the charges against Morales.

Supporters of former Bolivian president Evo Morales blocked two major roads and clashed with police on Monday over the ex-leader's possible arrest in the coming days over allegations that he raped a teenage girl.

The blockages, which the protesters said would be indefinite, began at dawn and are concentrated on two roads that connect the department of Cochabamba -- where Morales spends most of his time -- with the cities of Sucre and Santa Cruz.

"This afternoon, tomorrow and into the next few days, the entire country will be blocked," Ponciano Santos, secretary of a trade union involved in the protest, told the press.

In the town of Parotani on the road leading to La Paz, protesters clashed with police who used tear gas to subdue them. Police confirmed reports that at least six people had been arrested.

Organisers said in a statement that they had mobilized "to protect the freedom, integrity and (prevent) the kidnapping" of Morales.

The 64-year-old is accused of rape, human trafficking and human smuggling over his alleged sexual relationship with a 15-year-old member of his political youth guard in 2015.

In 2016, the girl gave birth to a daughter, whom Morales is accused of fathering.

On Thursday, he failed to comply with a prosecutor's summons to give a statement, which could lead to an order for his arrest.

(AFP)



