Supporters of South Korea's Yoon protest after his arrest

STORY: :: Pro-Yoon supporters protest after South Korea's impeached leader is arrested

:: January 15, 2025

:: Gwacheon, South Korea

Throngs of protesters, gathered outside the CIO offices, waved South Korean and American flags and held posters bearing "Stop the Steal" slogans referring to Yoon's unsubstantiated claims of election fraud - one of the reasons he gave to justify his short-lived martial law declaration.

Authorities now have 48 hours to question Yoon, after which they must seek a warrant to detain him for up to 20 days or release him.

Yoon’s arrest, the first ever for an incumbent South Korean president, is the latest head-spinning development for one of Asia's most vibrant democracies, even though the country has a history of prosecuting and imprisoning former leaders.