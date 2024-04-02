Supporting Students in Need: Halton Learning Foundation Unveils HLF Month Plans at Halton District School Board Meeting

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) held their monthly Committee of the Whole meeting on March 20.

The meeting was headlined by a presentation by a notable charitable organization located in Halton, dedicated to helping students achieve academic success and overcome financial barriers to that goal.

Halton Learning Foundation (HLF) CEO Marc Clare gave the committee a presentation containing updates about the charity and an outline of its plan for HLF Month.

HLF operates completely independently of the board but provides financial support to students and “eliminate cultural barriers to learning,” according to Clare.

According to Clare, HLF helped just over 2000 students in the 2022–23 school year, which is a 40% increase over the previous year. Currently, they are supporting 1960 students this school year.

Clare said that offering monetary support to struggling students can help out in many different areas, including “learning and studying new things, growing as a new person, getting proper nutrition and being part of the community.”

Functioning as a separate entity, HLF doesn’t receive any funding from the Ministry of Education or the HDSB and relies on “donations through corporations, service clubs, community foundations, individuals, and third-party fundraisers,” according to Clare.

For HLF Month, celebrated during April, the foundation is asking for students and schools alike to work together to help raise money to further Halton Learning Foundation’s goals.

“We are asking school communities and the broader Halton community to do some sort of initiative to support HLF during the month,” Clare said. “Maybe it's some sort of walking challenge or a how many books can you read kind of challenge, wear your favourite hat day, or chocolate or treat sales of some sort.”

They also have a “peer to peer” portal called Students Helping Students, where students can create or join a team. “They can ask their friends and family to sponsor them for a walking challenge or whatever that happens to be,” Clare said.

Story continues

CN Rail is sponsoring HLF Month and will be matching donations up to $25,000.

Clare himself will also be participating in a personal biking challenge as part of the month.

“I'm calling it the ‘Tour Through Halton,’” Clare said. “My goal is to start up in Acton, ride to Georgetown, Milton, Oakville, and then Burlington. It'll be about 100 kilometres roughly. I'd like to visit some schools along the way as well. My personal goal for my challenge is to help 20 students at $250 per student. I'm hoping to raise $5,000 as part of my own personal challenge."

HLF is also bringing back an event called “Students in the Spotlight,” which was originally organized virtually in 2022.

HDSB students were able to submit video auditions highlighting themselves performing in some capacity for a chance to be a part of the celebration.

Clare talked about the event in more detail.

“It could be somebody playing an instrument or it could be somebody singing,” Clare said. “We have some people that are a dance group, two years we had a young person who did a comedy act.”

The showcase will held at Dr. Frank J. Hayden Secondary School on April 23, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $60 per person (click here).

Clare ended the presentation by talking about the overall importance of the Halton Learning Foundation.

“We know that poverty does remain a powerful factor in whether a student succeeds in school,” Clare said. “And we have seen an extraordinary increase in that need, essentially 35% over the same time last year. And we know that HLF is having an enormous impact on students who have those financial barriers to learning success. And an initiative like HLF Month is going to help us to continue to say ‘yes’, to help students so that they can overcome some of those financial barriers to learning.”

In a press release for HLF Month, HDSB Director of Education Curtis Ennis said, “April has been designated as HLF Month at the HDSB in recognition of the important role HLF plays in helping our students come to school prepared to learn. It’s an opportunity for schools and individuals in our communities to help raise awareness and funds for the financial supports that many students need to fully engage in learning, like school supplies, food, clothing and learning opportunities.”

A flag raising at HDSB’s J.W. Singleton Education Centre in Burlington will mark the official start of HLF Month on April 3 at 5:15 p.m.

Jack Brittle, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Burlington Local-News.ca