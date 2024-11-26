Supposed Greene quip comparing Gaetz's conduct to all of Congress was satire | Fact check

The claim: Marjorie Taylor Greene said ‘Democrats would have a supermajority’ if Congress members had to resign for doing what Matt Gaetz is accused of

A Nov. 21 Threads post (direct link, archive link) offers a purported comment from a congresswoman about the scale of misconduct by her colleagues.

“BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene says if every member of Congress had to resign for doing what Matt Gaetz has been accused of, ‘Democrats would have a supermajority,” the post reads.

The post was shared more than 200 times in five days.

More from the Fact-Check Team: How we pick and research claims | Email newsletter | Facebook page

Our rating: False

The claim originated as satire on another social media account. There are no reliable reports of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene saying that, although she has insinuated that other members of Congress have had their misconduct covered up.

No record of Greene making comment

Former Florida Rep. Gaetz’s nomination to become President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general quickly came to an end as allegations of him using drugs, paying women for sex and having sex with a minor gained national attention. Gaetz has denied the allegations. The claims had been investigated by the House ethics committee, which declined to release its report on Gaetz after he resigned from Congress to pursue the appointment.

Greene, a Republican from Georgia, has been an ally of Gaetz in the House, but the post fabricates the quote from her alleging similar improprieties by other members of Congress.

The quote appears to have originated with a Nov. 21 post on X from The Halfway Post. On its bio, the account says it provides “Halfway true comedy and satire,” and “I don't report the facts, I improve them.”

The Threads post from the same day is an example of what could be called “stolen satire,” where stories written as satire and presented that way originally are captured and reposted in a way that makes them appear to be legitimate news. As a result, readers of the second-generation post are misled, as was the case here.

Fact check: Special election will pick Matt Gaetz replacement, not Ron DeSantis

Greene has, however, suggested that other members of Congress have covered up misconduct. In a Nov. 19 post on X addressed to her "Republican colleagues in the House and Senate" – when the House ethics committee was still considering releasing the report – she said “all the ethics reports and claims including the one I filed,” should be released, along with “sexual harassment and assault claims that were secretly settled paying off victims with tax payer money.”

The post ends with, “If we’re going to dance, let’s all dance in the sunlight. I’ll make sure we do.”

However, the specific claim that Democrats would have a supermajority if the reports were so numerous − and possibly lopsided to one political party − that they could flip control of the House is not something she said on social media or in any reports from reliable news outlets. A supermajority is usually defined in Congress as a two-thirds majority. Republicans will have slim majorities in both houses when the next Congress is seated in January.USA TODAY could not reach the social media user who shared the claim for comment.

Lead Stories and Snopes also debunked the claim.

Our fact-check sources

The Halfway Post, accessed Nov. 25, About

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nov. 19, X post

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

USA TODAY is a verified signatory of the International Fact-Checking Network, which requires a demonstrated commitment to nonpartisanship, fairness and transparency. Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Meta.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supposed Greene quote on Congress misconduct is satire | Fact check