Supposed UFO video in Sweden is a digital creation, not proof of aliens | Fact check

The claim: Image shows authentic UFO in Sweden

A Feb. 7 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) shows a grainy image of a saucer-shaped object that appears to be airborne.

"Aliens? UFO Spotted In The Sky In Sweden!" reads the caption.

Our rating: Altered

The image does not show a real event and was created by an artist.

UFO image created by '3D artist'

On Feb. 6, a video featuring the saucer in the Facebook image was posted by the Instagram account qvist_designs. The account bio mentions Sweden and says the designer is a "3D artist."

In an email, qvist_designs told USA TODAY that the video is "fake" and that they created it using two design software programs, Blender and DaVinci Resolve.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Reuters and Check Your Fact also debunked the claim.

