Supreme Court Allows Texas to Enforce Controversial Immigration Law

The Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Texas can enforce its controversial law permitting state law enforcement officials to arrest and detain anyone they suspect of being in the country illegally.

The new order undoes an indefinite stay issued by conservative Justice Samuel Alito yesterday, while the court waits for a decision from the Fifth Circuit Court of Federal Appeals, which Alito oversees.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, joined by Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the order vacating Alito’s decision.

Barrett wrote that the original stay had been vacated because it was not clear that it “minimize[d] the harms,” because while one side might argue the law’s enforcement would be harmful to the United States, the other side would argue that it would be beneficial due to the “escalating crisis at the border.”

“I think it unwise to invite emergency litigation in this Court about whether a court of appeals abused its discretion at this preliminary step—for example, by misjudging whether an administrative stay is the best way to minimize harm while the court deliberates.”

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented, writing that the law “upends the federal-state balance of power that has existed for over a century, in which the National Government has had exclusive authority over entry and removal of noncitizens.”

“This law will disrupt sensitive foreign relations, frustrate the protection of indi­viduals fleeing persecution, hamper active federal enforce­ment efforts, undermine federal agencies’ ability to detect and monitor imminent security threats, and deter nonciti­zens from reporting abuse or trafficking,” Sotomayor wrote.

Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) posted on X about the decision saying that while the state would need to wait on Fifth Circuit Court ruling, it was “clearly a positive development.” The case is scheduled to be argued on April 3.

Texas’s Senate Bill 4 was signed into law by Gov. Abbott in December, prompting the Biden administration to sue the state, saying it “cannot run its own immigration system.”

Last month, a federal judge in Austin granted a preliminary injunction preventing the rule from being enforced. The state swiftly appealed the decision, saying that the issue would ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court.

