Supreme Court to examine stalled Biden plan cancelling debt for defrauded students

Cybele Mayes-Osterman, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The U.S. Supreme Court said on Friday it will review a lower court's decision to block a Biden administration rule that helped forgive student debt held by borrowers who were defrauded by their colleges.

With President Joe Biden set to step down from office in nearly a week, the Supreme Court's ultimate opinion could influence his legacy on curbing student loan debt, which the Democrat held up as a key priority in his White House agenda.

The Supreme Court has repeatedly quashed Biden's student debt forgiveness plans throughout his time in office. In 2023, the court stopped the administration from forgiving $400 billion in debt and dashing the hopes of borrowers nationwide. In August, the justices shut down another proposal by the administration to lower monthly payments and speed up loan forgiveness.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he announces a new plan for federal student loan relief during a visit to Madison Area Technical College Truax Campus, in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S, April 8, 2024.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he announces a new plan for federal student loan relief during a visit to Madison Area Technical College Truax Campus, in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S, April 8, 2024.

The Biden rule at issue this time involves "borrower defense," a process allowing borrowers to submit claims for the government to cancel some or all of their student debt if they can prove their college engaged in "certain kinds of misconduct," including "misrepresenting graduates' job prospects," according to the Government Accountability Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although defrauded borrowers have historically had channels to claim loan forgiveness, the application process is often lengthy and difficult, triggering lawsuits. As of April 30 last year, the Biden administration had forgiven $17.2 billion in federal student loans for 974,820 borrowers who claimed they were defrauded, according to the office.

More: As clock ticks down, Biden abandons student loan relief proposals he lauded

A panel of judges appointed by Republican presidents on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in New Orleans blocked the rule in 2023 after Career Colleges and Schools of Texas, which represents a group of for-profit career and trade schools in the state, filed a request for an injunction. They said the rule made it too easy for borrowers to claim fraud.

The rule put "a thumb on the scale to maximize the number of approved claims and, ultimately, further the administration’s loan forgiveness agenda," CCST wrote in its injunction request on behalf of more than 70 institutions in Texas.

Biden quietly shuts down debt cancellation proposals

Biden has frequently touted his legislative achievements on the issue, and his administration wiped away $166 billion in debt for about 4.4 million borrowers, according to Department of Education data.

ADVERTISEMENT

But last month, the department quietly withdrew its newest proposals that would have cleared debts for tens of millions of Americans, saying it didn't have the time or resources to push them through before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

The plans would have forgiven up to $20,000 of unpaid interest for more than 20 million borrowers and canceled debts for borrowers facing a default on their loans within two years. Another plan would have allowed borrowers in dire economic straits due to medical debt, natural disasters, and other conditions to apply for relief.

Avenues for student borrowers to seek forgiveness for their loans could narrow with Trump in office. Under former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, the department rejected 94% of a backlog of 160,000 borrower defense claims at a "blistering pace," according to a federal judge's ruling in 2020.

Americans owe around $1.6 trillion in student loans, a 42% rise from a decade ago, according to the Pew Research Center. The average student borrower owes $40,681, according to the Education Data Initiative.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court to review stalled Biden rule on student debt relief

Latest Stories

  • US announces $25m reward for arrest of Venezuela's Maduro

    The increased reward was announced on the day Maduro was sworn in for a third six-year term as president.

  • Roy joins House Freedom Caucus for Trump meeting at Mar-a-Lago

    Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), who President-elect Trump threatened to primary last month, joined the House Freedom Caucus meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday. Rep. Eli Craine (R-Ariz.) shared a photograph of members inside Mar-a-Lago, and the group included Roy, as well as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.), and over…

  • Trump's Ukraine envoy says world must reinstate 'maximum pressure' on Iran

    Trump's incoming envoy Keith Kellogg spoke about returning to a policy of 'maximum pressure' on Iran during an event Saturday in Paris.

  • TikTok warns of broader consequences if US Supreme Court allows ban

    The lawyer for TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance offered a warning during Supreme Court arguments over a law that would compel the sale of the short-video app or ban it in the United States: If Congress could do this to TikTok, it could come after other companies, too. The law, which was the subject of arguments before the nine justices on Friday, sets a Jan. 19 deadline for ByteDance to sell the popular social media platform or face a ban on national security grounds. Noel Francisco, representing TikTok and ByteDance, argued that Supreme Court endorsement of this law could enable statutes targeting other companies on similar grounds.

  • Split-Second Exchange Between George W. Bush And Barack Obama Goes Megaviral

    A two-second clip of the moment between the former presidents has been viewed tens of millions of times.

  • 15 Suuuuper Awkward Moments From Jimmy Carter's Funeral Everyone Is Talking About

    What a weird day.

  • Trump says U.S. doesn't need Canadian cars, lumber or dairy. Consumers may not agree

    When Donald Trump was musing about using "economic force" to potentially acquire Canada, the U.S. president-elect was, at the same time, also dismissing the importance of his country's No. 1 trading partner."We don't need anything they have," Trump said of Canada, during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida earlier this week.He rejected any reliance the United States may have on trade with its northern neighbour, seeming to ignore that Canadian exports to the U.S. in 2023, for e

  • Trump Ally Peter Thiel’s Op-Ed Turns Heads for Being ‘Beyond Nuts’

    Peter Thiel, the billionaire supporter of Donald Trump, had much to say in an op-ed Friday in the Financial Times, resulting in some critical feedback. In “A Time for Truth and Reconciliation”—a reference to post-Apartheid policies in South Africa—Thiel anticipates the Trump administration being fully equipped to, once and for all, expose the “deep state.” He mentions Jeffrey Epstein, the JFK assassination, and COVID-19. “Trump’s return to the White House augurs the apokálypsis of the ancien reg

  • Steve Bannon Pitches a Fit Over George W. Bush’s Trump Handshake Snub

    Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon complained about George W. Bush not shaking Donald Trump’s hand while the two attended the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter Thursday in Washington, D.C. On his War Room podcast, Bannon began by saying how poor a president Bush was. “Bush walks in. The worst president in the history of the country. They did this in a poll yesterday saying that in modern times—among modern presidents, I guess, from Jack Kennedy forward, or maybe Eisenhower forw

  • Judge who blocked release of Trump report was 'plainly' wrong, special counsel tells appeals court

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to move swiftly in reversing a judge's order that had blocked the agency from releasing any part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigative report on President-elect Donald Trump.

  • Trudeau made last-ditch effort to buy time for his government: sources

    After announcing his departure, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried to reach an agreement with opposition leaders so that his government would survive a few more weeks in Parliament, Radio-Canada has learned. Sources said the day after announcing he would resign on Monday, the prime minister personally called the leaders of the New Democratic Party and the Bloc Québécois.He wanted to obtain a commitment from one or the other to vote in favour of the budget appropriations — a vote of confidence —

  • Kamala Snubs Trump With ‘Legendary’ Photo Crop

    Kamala Harris' social media post honoring Jimmy Carter seemingly slighted Donald Trump as the vice president shared snapshot from the late president’s funeral featuring all living U.S. presidents except for her political rival. The wide angle photo, posted to her Instagram Saturday, appeared to crop out Trump, who was seated next to Barack Obama during the ceremony. Followers were quick to point out the president-elect’s exclusion with one user writing “Best photo crop of the decade.”

  • Duckworth: Trump’s Pentagon pick has less experience than Applebee’s manager

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a decorated combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says President-elect Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense is dangerously unqualified and has less management experience than someone running an Applebee’s restaurant. “The manager of the average Applebee’s has probably managed more people than Pete Hegseth,” Duckworth…

  • Biden-Harris Frostiness on Display at Carter Funeral: CNN Star

    Count CNN’s Jake Tapper among those who noticed a bit of frostiness between Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and their spouses at Jimmy Carter’s funeral on Thursday. The network star noted he did not see a “particularly warm” greeting between the quartet, who took their seats in the front pew of the Washington National Cathedral shortly before memorial proceedings began. Tapper pointed out that the televised event was a funeral and that “one has to take that into account when trying to read the body la

  • Donald Trump is a convicted felon. We did it, America! We elected a crook! | Opinion

    We did it, America! We finally put a convicted felon in the White House. Donald Trump was sentenced Friday for falsifying business records.

  • How Trump could declare a national emergency to hit Canada with 25 per cent tariffs

    WASHINGTON — United States president-elect Donald Trump may declare a national emergency in order to turn his threat to slap Canada with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs into a reality.

  • The Facts Behind Accusations Tesla 'Replaced' Laid-Off Staff with H-1B Visa Workers

    Tesla laid off roughly 6,600 workers in spring 2024 — around the same time labor statistics show the company filed about 1,300 H-1B visa applications.

  • New Trump Pick Raises Potential Fox News Count In Administration To Big Number

    The president-elect announced yet another Fox News figure would join his government, and they're adding up.

  • Donald Trump Sentenced to 'Unconditional Discharge' for His Felonies. Here's What That Means

    The president-elect's historic sentencing on Friday, Jan. 10, did not result in any real penalty for his crimes

  • Democrats fume over Alito-Trump call

    Senate Democrats are furious that President-elect Trump has reached out to conservative Justice Samuel Alito amid a push by Trump for the high court to halt his criminal sentencing. Alito has repeatedly angered Democrats over reports that he took expensive trips hosted by wealthy donors and that his wife flew flags signaling her political rooting…