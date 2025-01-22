Supreme Court grants a new hearing for the only woman on Oklahoma’s death row
Supreme Court grants a new hearing for the only woman on Oklahoma’s death row
Supreme Court grants a new hearing for the only woman on Oklahoma’s death row
The victim was identified by his wife, who said he collapsed after the confrontation
ARUSHA, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzania’s president said Monday that one sample from a remote part of northern Tanzania tested positive for Marburg disease, a highly infectious virus which can be fatal in up to 88% of cases without treatment.
The Public Health Agency of Canada estimates nearly 1,600 people may have been infected with salmonella in connection with mini pastries recall.
The majority of Americans think prescription drug costs are unreasonable and believe a major contributor to the high cost is profits made by pharmaceutical companies, a survey by KFF found. Although...
Who knew so many people had hit in the genetic lottery?!
Dr. Helia Ghanean and Dr. Ali Ziaee are a married couple who now work as family doctors and at a long-term care home in Pembroke, Ont. (Submitted by Helia Ghanean and Ali Ziaee)Pembroke, Ont., residents are now benefiting from the expertise of a pair of internationally trained doctors, thanks to a provincial program designed to get those doctors practicing more quickly.Dr. Helia Ghanean and Dr. Ali Ziaee are a married couple who've been qualified to practice medicine for two decades.They met at
"One diagnosis is enough to deal with, but I had two in the space of a year," the Duchess of York said
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says the province's northern port could become a key asset amid potential Canada-U.S. trade tensions.Manitoba is technically a maritime province, and the northern town of Churchill is connected to rail lines and has a deepsea port — things that could help ensure Arctic sovereignty and national security, Kinew said at a Tuesday news conference in Brandon.Churchill also has "huge" opportunities when it comes to mining, agriculture and energy, said Kinew.Canadian leaders
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday temporarily suspending all U.S. foreign assistance programs for 90 days pending reviews to determine whether they are aligned with his policy goals.
"Let's normalize hating being pregnant but still loving your baby."
President Trump on Monday signed an executive order aimed at correcting “past misconduct” he said qualified as weaponization of the federal government. The executive order largely points the finger at former President Biden, and while it does not directly call out the prosecution into Trump, it’s heavily geared toward the Justice Department. “The prior administration and allies…
When President Biden walked through the Capitol on Monday with mere minutes left in his presidency, a reporter asked how he was feeling. “Well,” he replied as he made his way through the corridors together with his predecessor and successor, Donald Trump, the man he has repeatedly said is a danger to democracy. Aides and…
Givaudan not rebuilding in Clifton neighborhood following deadly plant explosion
After being sworn in as president on Monday, Jan. 20, Donald Trump filed an executive order to terminate birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants
Many people make resolutions for the new year and January is known as Dry January. A Maine doctor talks about the health benefits of taking part.
First Warning Weather Monday, January 20
Very cold Triad air is in place as a winter storm develops across the South. The northern and western edge of the storm may bring evening snow showers into the southern half of our area. Any snow that reaches the ground is expected to make roads slick.
Deputy Shamone Duncan was fatally shot along with a local resident in Turks and Caicos on Saturday, Jan. 18
Popular GLP-1 medications approved for weight loss, diabetes, and heart disease may have untapped potential to reduce the risks of substance abuse disorders, psychosis, infections, some kinds of cancer and dementia, a sweeping new study suggests.
The study included nearly 2 million patients, making it the largest ever conducted on this group of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists.