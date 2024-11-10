Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor Not Expected to Cave to Liberals' Retirement Hopes

Lily Mae Lazarus
·3 min read
King Felipe VI of Spain receives Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice of The Supreme Court of the United States at Zarzuela Palace on March 04, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.
King Felipe VI of Spain receives Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice of The Supreme Court of the United States at Zarzuela Palace on March 04, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor reportedly has no plans to retire from the United States Supreme Court ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Sotomayor, who recently turned 70 years-old, has faced pressure from several liberal activists who say she ought to step down and allow Democrats to fill her seat with a younger successor before a second Trump administration takes control in January.

Following the 2024 presidential election results, several liberal activists have argued that the justice, who recently turned 70 years old, ought to step down and allow Democrats to fill her seat with a younger successor before a second Trump administration takes control in January.

The day after Election Day, David Dayen, the executive editor of the left-leaning American Prospect magazine took to social media with a message for the senior-most member of the court’s liberal minority: “This would probably be a good day for Sotomayor to retire.”

Mehdi Hasan, a former MSNBC host also seized on post-Trump victory social media shock by reposting an April op-ed in the Guardian in which he pointed to Sotomayor’s Type 1 diabetes, and suggested she retire.

While much of the retirement discourse has originated from the activist community, Politico reported that members of the Senate are also engaging in similar conversations.

Those close to Sotomayor, however, say that these liberal voices should instead focus rallying support for other means of protecting the Constitution.

“This is no time to lose her important voice on the court. She just turned 70 and takes better care of herself than anyone I know,” one person close to the justice told the Wall Street Journal.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) voiced similar criticism of Democrats urging Sotomayor to retire. “I don’t think it’s sensible,” he said on NBC News Sunday.

Driving the calls for retirement, is the memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death which allowed Trump to secure a conservative majority in the Supreme Court during his first term. Ginsburg, who died at 87 years-old, had long dismissed pressure from the left to step down during Barack Obama’s second term. Her death led to the appointment of Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

In 2021, shortly after Democrats recaptured the White House and the Senate, liberals once again leaned on an aging left-leaning justice pressuring Justice Stephen Breyer step down. The 83 year-old jurist retired in 2022, and was replaced by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Sotomayor, however, is more than a decade Ginsburg and Breyers' junior. Appointed in 2009, she is the Supreme Court’s first Hispanic justice and is one of the most prominent and publicly active members of the legal community. According to a Marquette Law School poll, while many Americans were unfamiliar with the high court’s justices, Sotomayor was viewed more favorably than any others on the bench.

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Banned From Nation’s Secrets by Defying Ethics Laws

    President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House could be a bumpy ride because he has not pledged to avoid conflicts of interest, among other ethical concerns, while in office. The New York Times reported that Trump’s transition team missed the Oct. 1 deadline to submit an ethics plan in accordance with the Presidential Transition Act. What’s more is NYT reported that Trump’s assembled transition team has refused to participate in the established transition process, usually beginning mon

  • People Are Sharing Stories Of Trump Supporters Who Voted Waaaay Against Their Own Interests, And It's Wild

    "I actually had a Trump voter say to me today 'he’s not really gonna get rid of the ACA right? My wife and I both have plans through it.'"

  • 'Saturday Night Live' to Trump: 'We've been with you all along'

    The first “Saturday Night Live" since Donald Trump's election victory began with the most somber of tones as a group of plainly dressed cast members, primarily women and minorities, described their new reality.

  • Trump Hiring Drama Begins as He Shuns Two Key MAGA Figures

    President-elect Donald Trump barred ex-Cabinet officials Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo from his new administration in a Truth Social post on Saturday, opting for retribution over unity in one of his first transition announcements. By blocking both of them—one a former presidential primary rival, the other a man with presidential ambitions who has criticized Trump in the past—the incoming president has stayed true to a quest of prioritizing loyalty over all else when building out his second adminis

  • Trump’s Former National Security Adviser Offers Sage Advice

    John Bolton imparted some words of wisdom for Donald Trump’s next national security adviser. Trump is currently in the process of putting a varied team together for his second term, with his son Don Jr. implying that admission to the cabinet relies on blind adherence to the soon-to-be president’s “message.” Bolton held the post of national security adviser to Trump before being fired in 2019, and shared his list of must-dos on CNN on Friday.

  • Trump Demands Action Against His Enemies After Rumors of a Truth Social Selloff

    Donald Trump’s presidential victory on Tuesday night has apparently had no sobering effect on his penchant for urging law enforcement to take down his enemies. On Thursday morning, the president-elect emphatically swore that he has no intention of selling off shares in his social media platform, Truth Social, and demanded that authorities investigate anyone who suggested otherwise. “There are fake, untrue, and probably illegal rumors and/or statements made by, perhaps, market manipulators or sho

  • The Mysterious Erasure of ‘Mamacita’ Kimberly Guilfoyle

    Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle may have been the only woman in the world more somber than Vice President Kamala Harris following Tuesday’s election results—and all the contouring in the world couldn’t hide it on her face. Though dressed the part in MAGA red, Guilfoyle appeared to be the odd woman out as she joined the Trump clan onstage Wednesday to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in Palm Beach, Florida. And Don Jr. seemed to be making sure she felt it. The scene:

  • Fareed Zakaria on Election: Dems ‘Blew It’ in Three Big Ways

    Centrist journalist Fareed Zakaria, host of CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS, hit Democrats with some tough love in his latest column for The Washington Post, published on Friday. In an election postmortem, Zakaria wrote that the Dems could have put up a stronger fight against Republicans had they not “flubbed” key issues that “inflamed the opposition and depressed their base.” “To avoid appearing to have 20/20 hindsight, I should say that I noted each of these mistakes at the time, often provoking angr

  • Trump says Haley, Pompeo will not join second administration

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday that former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be asked to join his administration. "I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," Trump posted on social media.

  • The 2024 Election May Have One More Surprise

    The 2024 election may have one last card to play: the House of Representatives, where a majority hasn’t been called for either party. The overwhelming likelihood is that the House will follow the national electorate and give Republicans a majority again, confirming unified government under President-elect Donald Trump. The Associated Press, whose calls Barron’s relies on, has projected that of the 435 House seats, Republicans have won 211 versus 199 for Democrats.

  • CNBC Host Fumes At Anthony Scaramucci, Asks If He's 'Embarrassed' By His Trump Take

    Joe Kernen wasn't having it with the former White House communications director after he knocked Donald Trump's rhetoric.

  • Iran has developed fentanyl-based chemical weapons

    Iran seems to have weaponized the pharmaceutical fentanyl. It may have given these chemical weapons to Hamas and Hezbollah to use against Israel.

  • Nikki Haley responds to Trump’s announcement that she’s not welcome back in his second administration

    Trump publicly batted down Haley and Pompeo as he plans his future cabinet

  • Fox News: Trump Will ‘Bring in Some Bleach’ to Remove ‘Trusted’ Career Politicians from Next Cabinet

    Fox News analyst Nicole Saphier predicted that Donald Trump would turn his back on the pros for his next cabinet. The contributor claimed that the reason for his cabinet’s “high turnover” during his first term was a reliance on “career politicians,” and that he wouldn’t make the same mistake again. “The good news about 2024 is we have a strong Republican bench of people that he can call to the White House and will do a tremendous job,” Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell kicked off the se

  • Here’s how Trump’s tariffs could impact Americans

    Throughout President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign, he spent a lot of time promoting tariffs. It's likely he will try to put these tariff plans into action quickly once he is in office. How could they impact the bottom lines of everyday Americans? We get into it. In this week’s episode of Capitol Gains, Oxford Economics U.S. Chief Economist Ryan Sweet joins host Rachelle Akuffo, Washington Correspondent Ben Werschkul, and senior columnist Rick Newman to discuss the potential impact of Trump’s tariffs and whether or not people would actually see price increases from them. Ultimately it will come down to how broad the tariffs will reach - whether it will hit countries in Europe, China, Mexico, etc - and what exactly is being taxed. “Tariffs are going to be inflationary,” Sweet says. “The magnitude of the inflationary impact or the cost that you and I will feel really depends on how aggressive the Trump administration is, whether or not the tariffs are broad-based, which would mitigate some of the inflationary impacts. Or if they’re across the board and there’s really nowhere to hide, then you’re going to see the impact on inflation.” To learn more, listen to the full episode of Capitol Gains here. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch more Capitol Gains. This post was written by Lauren Pokedoff.

  • Bill Maher Has Blunt Message for Democrats After Shocking Election Loss: ‘Look in the Mirror’ | Video

    Maher says Trump won in part because "this country has had enough of the anti-common sense woke bulls---" during Friday's episode of "Real Time" The post Bill Maher Has Blunt Message for Democrats After Shocking Election Loss: ‘Look in the Mirror’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Ukraine attacks Moscow with 34 drones, biggest strike on the Russian capital

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ukraine attacked Moscow on Sunday with at least 34 drones, the biggest drone strike on the Russian capital since the start of the war in 2022, forcing flights to be diverted from three of the city's major airports and injuring at least five people. Russian air defences destroyed another 50 drones over other regions of Western Russia on Sunday, the defence ministry said. "An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using airplane-type drones on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted," the ministry said.

  • Why did Democrats win Senate races in so many states Trump won? Ticket splitters

    Ticket-splitting used to be common and the swing-state down-ballot results show split tickets still can determine the outcome of key races.

  • CNN asked you how you felt about the outcome of the 2024 election and here’s what you told us

    CNN asked readers to share feelings about the 2024 election. More than 2,000 respondents revealed mixed emotions over the outcome.

  • Striking images show the F-35 jump-jet's first trials on a newly converted Japanese aircraft carrier

    Japan's destroyer-turned-aircraft carrier recently concluded sea trials off California that put Lockheed's F-35B to the test.