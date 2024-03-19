Supreme Court lifts hold on Texas law letting police arrest migrants who illegally enter US

WASHINGTON − The Supreme Court on Tuesday said Texas could use a new state law to detain and deport migrants entering or living in the U.S. illegally, a loss for the Biden administration which has been fighting with the state over how to secure the nation’s southern borders.

The law, originally set to go into effect on March 5, had been on hold while it’s being litigated.

The hold was lifted over the objections of the court's three liberal justices.

"Today, the Court invites further chaos and crisis in immigration enforcement," Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a dissent joined by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Justice Elena Kagan wrote a separate dissent.

The Justice Department had called the law "flatly inconsistent" with the court's past decisions, which recognized that the power to admit and remove noncitizens lies solely with the federal government.

But Texas officials said the state is the nation’s “first-line defense against transnational violence” and the law is needed to deal with the “deadly consequences of the federal government’s inability or unwillingness to protect the border.”

The state also argued the Supreme Court didn’t have to intervene because the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit is taking up the issue in April.

A Texas National Guard soldier counts migrants after they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to request asylum on March 13, 2024, in El Paso, Texas.

In addition to the federal government’s challenge, the law is being fought by El Paso County, Texas, and Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, which provides pro bono legal representation to asylum-seekers and other immigrants in El Paso.

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott and the legislative authors of the bill say state troopers won’t target longtime residents of Texas but only those suspected of crossing illegally within the border zone. Border community leaders and immigrant advocates say the law will unfairly target their majority-Hispanic communities.

The Supreme Court’s decision was a setback for the Biden administration which got help from the justices in January in another fight with Texas.

In a 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court allowed the administration to remove razor wire barriers that Texas erected along a 29-mile stretch of the Rio Grande meant to block migrants at the Southwest border.

Abbott, a Republican, authorized the installation of the razor wire as part of a broader effort to deter migrants from crossing the U.S. border from Mexico. That included a stretch of the riverbank in Eagle Pass, much of which is private land.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court lets Texas enforce law that allows police to arrest migrants