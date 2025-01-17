Top attorney, Supreme Court news site publisher accused of using company funds to cover poker debts

The publisher of a prominent Supreme Court news site has been indicted in Maryland (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Tom Goldstein, the publisher of SCOTUSBlog and a prominent attorney with extensive experience arguing before the Supreme Court, was indicted Thursday in Maryland. Prosecutors claim the attorney evaded taxes for years while using money from his law firm to pay for gambling debts.

“Goldstein was also an ultra-high-stakes poker player, frequently playing in matches or series of matches in the United States and abroad involving stakes totaling millions, and even tens of millions, of dollars,” the 22-count indictment reads.

The indictment states Goldstein lost more than $16 million to gambling between March and August 2017.

Prosecutors also argued that Goldstein schemed to "evade the assessment of taxes, file false tax returns and fail to pay his tax obligations when they were due." The indictment claims he owes more than $5.3 million in unpaid income taxes.

"Goldstein willfully failed to pay his 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021 taxes when due, despite spending millions of dollars on personal expenses, including luxury purchases and payments to and on behalf of women," the indictment reads.

Goldstein’s attorneys, John Lauro and Christopher Kise, told Law360 their client is “a prominent attorney with an impeccable reputation.”

They added: "We are deeply disappointed that the government brought these charges in a rush to judgment without understanding all of the important facts. Our client intends to vigorously contest these charges and we expect he will be exonerated at trial."

Goldstein is a prominent attorney who specialized in Supreme Court litigation before retiring from private practice last year. He argued more than 40 cases before the nation’s highest court, including Google v. Oracle, a historic copyright case, according to Law360.

The attorney graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before earning his J.D. from the American University Washington College of Law. He also teaches Supreme Court litigation at Harvard University.

The Independent has contacted Goldstein’s attorney for comment.