The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — The Court of Appeal has ordered a third trial for a Quebec woman who has twice been convicted of killing her daughters. Adèle Sorella had appealed a 2019 conviction by a jury on two counts of second-degree murder for which she was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for 10 years. In 2013, she was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of her daughters, but that ruling was overturned on appeal in 2017. In a ruling today, the high court overturned the most