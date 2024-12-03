Supreme Court to hear arguments on gender-affirming care for transgender minors: Here's what's at stake

Tennessee's law will be disputed in U.S. v. Skrmetti before the court on Wednesday.

Kate Murphy
·Reporter
·4 min read
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 03: The U.S. Supreme Court Building is seen on December 03, 2024 in Washington, DC. U.S. Supreme Court Justices are hearing oral arguments for a case where Holocaust survivors say Hungary stole their property during World War II, which Hungary has tried to reject. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
The exterior of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on December 03, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court will hear a landmark case on Wednesday that could impact how transgender youth have access to gender-affirming care nationwide.

Puberty blockers and hormone therapy have been used for decades to treat gender dysphoria, which is defined as the mental distress or discomfort a person experiences when there is a mismatch between their sex assigned at birth and their gender identity. It can lead to anxiety, depression and “an increased risk of self-harm and suicidality,” according to the National Institute of Health.

There are currently 26 states that have enacted laws to restrict such gender-affirming care, though some of those bans are tied up in legal challenges. Proponents of these types of laws argue that they’re in place to protect the health and welfare of minors.

Tennessee is one of those states, and its law, known as SB1 that was enacted in July 2023, is now up for debate before the 6-3 conservative majority high court. Here’s a look at what’s at stake.

At issue in the case, U.S. v. Skrmetti, is Tennessee’s law that bans gender-affirming care, like hormone treatments and gender-transition surgeries, for transgender minors. It also imposes civil penalties for doctors who violate those bans.

The plaintiffs, who filed the case in 2023 to challenge the law, are three transgender adolescents, their parents as well as a medical doctor who treats teens with gender dysphoria. They are being represented by the ACLU and Lambda Legal.

The Biden administration has also been able to join the case in support of the plaintiffs, under a federal law that allows the government to intervene in private cases that allege there are violations of the 14th Amendment.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti and his legal team are defending the state’s law.

The Supreme Court justices will decide whether Tennessee’s law violates the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause in the Constitution, which states:

“No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, who represents the federal government, argued that SB1 is unconstitutionally discriminatory.

In court documents she says, “...an adolescent assigned female at birth cannot receive puberty blockers or testosterone to live as a male, but an adolescent assigned male at birth can. And that focus on sex and gender conformity is deliberate: SB1 declares that its very purpose is to ‘encourag[e] minors to appreciate their sex and to ban treatments ‘that might encourage minors to become disdainful of their sex. That is sex discrimination.”

Skrmetti argues in the state’s brief that the Tennessee law does not violate the constitution, saying it’s “not unconstitutional discrimination to say that drugs can be prescribed for one reason but not another.” The argument further says that SB1 doesn’t categorize people based on their sex, but “creates two groups: minors seeking drugs for gender transition and minors seeking drugs for other medical purposes.”

The state’s argument also brings up its concern that more science is needed around gender-affirming care. The plaintiffs, however, have provided examples of major medical organizations that have deemed the treatments safe, even considering them medically necessary.

If the Supreme Court decides Tennessee's law is unconstitutional, the other 25 state laws banning gender-affirming care could also be held as unconstitutional and discriminatory.

Such a ruling could give advocates for LGBTQ+ rights and civil rights lawyers a powerful precedent to point to in fighting against other anti-trans laws regarding school sports, pronouns and bathroom access.

In turn, if SCOTUS rules that the Tennessee law does not violate the 14th Amendment, it could clear the war for additional laws targeting transgender Americans.

Something else to keep an eye on is how the incoming Trump administration could impact the case. Since the Biden administration intervened against Tennessee's law on behalf of the federal government, the Trump administration could take a different position and tell the court that the federal government is no longer against Tennessee’s law. It’s uncertain if this would then cause the court to hear new arguments from the ACLU and Lambda Legal who are representing the original plaintiffs.

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Takes Menacing Jab At Justin Trudeau In Mar-a-Lago Meeting

    The president-elect dismissed the Canadian prime minister’s tariff concerns with a confrontational joke.

  • Trump demands immediate release of Oct. 7 hostages, says otherwise there will be 'HELL TO PAY'

    NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is demanding the immediate release of the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza, saying that if they are not freed before he is sworn into office there will be “HELL TO PAY."

  • John Dean Reveals Biden Move That Could Doom Trump's 'Revenge' Plot

    The Watergate figure said the president could "take the wind" out of Trump's plans for revenge and retribution with a stroke of his pen.

  • Geraldo Rivera Slaps Trump Supporters With A Reality Check After Biden’s Pardon

    The former Fox News host and one-time Trump pal pointed out a double standard.

  • South Korea’s Yoon Declares Martial Law in Emergency Address

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday in an emergency national address televised live. Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsYoon said the decision was made to protect freedom and constitutional order, as he accused the opposition of trying to paralyze the administration with impeachment moves. “Through the declaration of martial law, I will

  • Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.

  • New SCOTUS Leak Reveals Who Didn’t Want Ethics Rules Enforced

    The United States Supreme Court revealed what some justices touted as a landmark new ethics code last year. But critics noted that the scandal-plagued institution’s new rules lacked any enforcement mechanisms, making them essentially a 14-page long list of suggestions. A new leak of secret discussions from behind the bench, published in The New York Times Tuesday, reveals which justices fought to keep the code of conduct toothless.

  • Joly touts 'private' diplomacy as Mexico criticizes Canada's culture, trade

    OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada's culture and its framing of border issues.

  • Laura Loomer Mocks MTG Over Trump Pardon Comments

    Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene and far-right activist Laura Loomer are fighting again. This time, it’s over a post by Greene regarding Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter, for tax evasion and gun charges. While Greene and Loomer may seem like two sides of the same coin— both are MAGA provocateurs with long histories of incendiary comments— their frequent spats on social media show the two aren’t allies outside of their allegiance to Donald Trump. After Biden’s surprise move to pardon his

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Airs the Same Chilling Clip of Trump’s FBI Pick 3 Times in a Row

    MSNBC’s Morning Joe crew on Monday reacted with horror to Donald Trump’s decision to pick Kash Patel to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The choice of Patel, a lawyer who served in several roles in the president-elect’s first administration, set off a firestorm of criticism in part because of his promotion of conspiracy theories and calls for retribution against Trump’s opponents in a second term. To underscore the point, Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough repeatedly asked for a clip t

  • Canada pulls refugee welcome mat, launches ads warning asylum claims hard

    Once presenting itself as one of the world's most welcoming countries to refugees and immigrants, Canada is launching a global online ad campaign cautioning asylum-seekers that making a claim is hard. The C$250,000 ($178,662) in advertisements will run through March in 11 languages, including Spanish, Urdu, Ukrainian, Hindi and Tamil, the immigration department told Reuters. Search queries such as "how to claim asylum in Canada" and "refugee Canada" will prompt sponsored content titled "Canada's asylum system – Asylum Facts," the ministry said.

  • Fighter jets, tanks and more: Syrian army’s retreat from Aleppo is a windfall for rebels

    It took just 72 hours for the Syrian army and its Russian- and Iran-backed allies to lose all the territory they had “liberated” from Islamist rebel groups in Aleppo province in five years of bloody fighting between 2014 and 2019. The regime forces left behind an unprecedented stockpile of weapons and ammunition, including jets, missiles, and tanks. In Iran – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s most important ally – criticism has mounted, with some observers deriding the Syrian army as being “not

  • AFN women's council 'grateful' Anaida Poilievre no longer addressing gathering

    OTTAWA — The Assembly of First Nations' women's council said it's grateful Anaida Poilievre will no longer be addressing their gathering after the group raised concerns about her participation.

  • Meghan McCain Knocks 'Nepo Baby' Hunter Biden After Surprise Pardon

    The daughter of late Sen. John McCain took aim at Democrats in a Monday morning post on X.

  • Southern Manitoba woman, 23, dies following dental procedure

    A 23-year-old woman from southern Manitoba died following a dental appointment, the Manitoba Dental Association disclosed Monday.The woman, who lives in the Morden-Winkler area, was undergoing a procedure in a dentist's office on Nov. 27 when a medical emergency took place, said Dr. Daron Baxter, president of the dental association.

  • Ex-Ukrainian Minister Issues Stark Warning To Kyiv Amid Growing Concerns Putin May Win The War

    "If it continues like this, we will lose."

  • 2 Possible Changes Coming to American Car Prices in the Next 4 Years Under Trump

    Many aspects of the American economy are expected to change following the election of former (and now future) president Donald Trump after his historic election victory. His campaign promises of tariffs, deregulation and tax cuts will likely impact almost every facet of the American financial system. One such arena that will surely be impacted will be the American automotive industry.

  • How a son is fighting to reunite with mom after being banned from visiting her long-term care home

    A LaSalle man has been banned from his mother's long-term care home for more than a year. He believes it was because he had spoken about his mother's care, which the home denies. Paul Ziman is now pushing back, and advocates say that he's not the only one. Katerina Georgieva has more.

  • Canada to buy helicopters, drones to meet Trump's demand for tighter border security

    As U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatens to hit Canada with tariffs that could weaken the country's economy, the Trudeau government is promising to tighten up monitoring at the shared border to address his concerns.On Monday, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc told David Cochrane, host of CBC's Power & Politics, that the commissioner of the RCMP and the president of the Canada Border Services Agency have prepared a list of "additional measures that they think would be important for the

  • MTG was mocked for weather-control claims. Now Florida has a new bill to ban ‘weather modification’

    State senator who introduced legislation has repeated shared posts on X referencing chemtrails conspiracy theory