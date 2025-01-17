Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban: Read the full SCOTUS decision

The U.S. Supreme Court officially upheld the law to ban the TikTok social media app on Friday, closing the door on the app's bid to continue functioning in the U.S. but leaving plenty of questions still unanswered.

Outgoing President Joe Biden signed a law last spring demanding the app's China-based parent company, ByteDance, sell its U.S. assets by Jan. 19 or face a nationwide ban on the grounds of national security.

The decision comes a week after the court heard more than two hours of debate on whether the government can require the app to divest from ByteDance, with TikTok's lawyers calling the ban a “massive, unprecedented restriction” on free speech. The Biden administration and Justice Department, however, said the restriction is not on speech but on a foreign adversary’s ability to control a widely used means of communication.

SCOTUS has come down on the side of the DOJ, issuing a 27-page decision that begins, "As of January 19, the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act will make it unlawful for companies in the United States to provide services to distribute, maintain, or update the social media platform TikTok, unless U. S. operation of the platform is severed from Chinese control."

Read the full SCOTUS decision below.

Read the full SCOTUS decision on TikTok

What happens now?

Despite the decision, the future of TikTok in the U.S. remains unclear. Earlier this week, Biden said he would not enforce the ban, while incoming president Donald Trump has said "The Supreme Court decision was expected, and everyone must respect it. My decision on TikTok will be made in the not too distant future, but I must have time to review the situation. Stay tuned!"

TikTok also announced this week that it plans to shut down in the U.S. of its own volition on Sunday if the ban is upheld. The company has yet to provide comment since the decision was announced. It is still unclear what this will mean for the millions of American users of the app come Sunday.

On Friday, USA TODAY reached out to TikTok for comments regarding the Supreme Court's decision and about its reported plan to shut down.

Experts have said TikTokers should expect the app to go dark on Sunday.

