‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’ Review: This Full Meal of a Friendship Feast Would Be Better Served as a Series

Edward Kelsey Moore’s best-selling 2014 novel “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” isn’t particularly hefty — the time-spanning story about a trio of Black besties growing up and growing wise in Indiana is less than 400 pages — but damn if the author doesn’t manage to stuff in plenty of story. The basics are thus: the titular “Supremes” are three (very different, all of them compelling) women whose tight-knit friendship holds them together through decades of pain, joy, and absolutely everything in between. Some of it is melodramatic, some of it just plain old dramatic, but its loving depiction of the power of female friendship is stick-to-your-ribs good.

And so while all of that — that very full meal of a story — makes for an obvious onscreen crossover, even the charms of Tina Mabry’s film version of the novel make us hungry for something juicier, like an entire TV series? Alas, that’s not to be, and that’s also not to say that Mabry’s film doesn’t satisfy on its own terms, but even as it pushes past the two-hour mark, it still feels like some goodies are being left back in the kitchen.

Told mostly through the eyes of the Supremes’ most outspoken member, Odette (played in her elder years by Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and as a teen by Ayanna Simone), “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” introduces us to its central trio long before they even meet. Odette was born, quite literally, in a sycamore tree, the result of a very tired mother (she’d been carrying her daughter for 10 months, and she was done) and an apparently picky local witch, who sent Odette’s mama up into the branches to finally give birth. Such a start in life was certainly auspicious, and it ensured Odette entered the world under the eye of a mixed blessing, as she tells us she was “cursed with a life of fearlessness.”

Elsewhere in Odette’s small town, Clarice (played by Uzo Aduba as an adult, Abigail Achiri as a teen) comes into the world with her own wonky circumstances: born in a white hospital to an image-obsessed mother who couldn’t bear to face the real messiness of life head-on (this is why, we come to understand, Clarice grows up a touch prissy). And then there’s Barbara Jean (Sanaa Lathan as a grown-up, Tati Gabrielle in her younger years), born to a mother with a capital-R Reputation, the kind that means Barbara Jean never actually knew her daddy was (and was rumored to have been born on the stage of a local strip club).

‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’ Dana Hawley

All three of these women are shaped by their entrance into the world, and the stories and lore and rumors and chatter that accompanied those early moments, plus the choices they eventually make that tend to reflect back some of the worst bits of those stories. Mostly, it seems, they’re doomed to become their own mothers, but is that such a curse when you’re armed with two loving best friends? That’s the question the film, adapted by Mabry and co-writer Cee Marcellus, attempts to solve. While the circumstances of the Supremes’ lives are specific, the universality of the story rings true. Everyone needs friends. Everyone needs to find themselves. And everyone goes through a lot of pain and joy to get there.

While young Odette and Clarice (a talented concert pianist) have been friends for most of their lives, Barbara Jean has mostly existed as some sort of cautionary tale. But when her mother dies, and Odette’s own forces Odette and Clarice to help her out, a bond between the trio is almost immediately forged. Some of that is the product of trauma — fierce Odette can’t stand to leave Barbara Jean alone with her very creepy stepfather — and part is due to the instantly warm reception they receive when they stroll into the local diner (“no finer diner,” its outside wall proclaims, an assertion that’s hard to argue with, both in terms of its delightful production design and its overall charm), owned by the warmhearted Earl (Tony Winters). Instantly, they’re given their brand-new nickname (because they look so fine together, Earl smiles) and a reserved table that will be there through many years to come.

What Earl shows the girls is simple and necessary: here is community, and you build it through kindness and acceptance and just helping folks out. Those lessons will have to guide them through many stages of life, as the film weaves back and forth through time to show us the Supremes’ lives through the decades, including plenty of heartbreaks (cancer, alcoholism, dead children, dead husbands, broken love affairs, cheating spouses, racism, professional setbacks, and more, still more). Alternating between melodrama (much of it care of Earl’s wacky second wife and Clarice’s dippy cousin), and genuinely tear-jerking twists (Barbara Jean’s entire arc is about as wrenching as it gets), there’s plenty to keep the film chugging along, even if it might have been better served in episodic form.

‘The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’ Dana Hawley

But the real engine of the film is its many fine performances from some of our best working actors. Mabry’s grown-up cast is enviable enough — Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Sanaa Lathan, and Uzo Aduba? plus Mekhi Phifer, Russell Hornsby, Vondie Curtis-Hall, and Julian McMahon? and Donna Biscoe having the absolute time of her life? — but it’s made all the more impressive by virtue of their younger counterparts, each of whom turns in their own stellar work, especially the sparkly-eyed Kyanna Simone as young Odette. Occasionally in films like this, when we’re going back and forth in time, one time period (and one set of performers) will have the edge, that’s not so in Mabry’s film.

It’s easy to get caught up in the lives and loves of the Supremes, and the warm-hearted spirit of the entire endeavor is contagious. We just wish there was a bit more time to savor it all.

Grade: B-

A Searchlight Pictures release, “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” starts streaming on Hulu on Friday, August 23.

